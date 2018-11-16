Three quarterbacks shared first-team honors on the Division I All-Conference Football Team. St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady, Rutland’s Ryan Moore and Rice’s Ryan Byrnes were named to the first team as signal-callers.
Following is the complete list of Division I All-Conference selections:
OFFENSE
Offensive line, first team: Rice’s Evan Eaton, BFA-St. Albans’ Noah Vincelette, Hartford’s Colton Schaal, Colchester’s Mike Blair, Russell Chase and Justin Dattilio, St. Johnsbury’s Caleb Anderson, Mount Mansfield’s Mark Howland and Patrick Burke and Middlebury’s Spencer Cadoret.
Offensive line, second team: Rice’s Will Bond and Noah Simonds, Rutland’s Matt Mumford, Mattingly Colvin, John Miles and Toby Jakubowski, Hartford’s Nick Cameron and Cody Chapman, Colchester’s Conroy O’Donnell, St. Johnsbury’s Jack Cushman, Mount Mansfield’s David Seymour, CVU’s Bennett Cheer and Zach Gamelin and Middlebury’s Trysten Quesnel.
Offensive line, honorable mention: Rice’s Dalton Fitch, Essex’s Matt Russell, Rutland’s Chris Wilk, St. Johnsbury’s Lane Baldauf, Jaden Hayes and Sam Sylvain, Mount Mansfield’s Ian Clark and Jacob Grimm and CVU’s Cole Boffa.
Tight end, first team: St. Johnsbury’s Renwick Smith, BFA’s Mark Howrigan and Hartford’s Kyle Hamilton.
Tight end, second team: Middlebury’s Wayne Cameron, Brattleboro’s Malick Mane, Colchester’s Mitch Gadapee and Rutland’s Ethan Notte.
Tight end, honorable mention: CVU’s Caleb Jensen and Rutland’s Eric Coughlin.
Wide receiver, first team: Rice’s John Rousseau and Andrew Snell, Rutland’s Jacob Lorman and Lucas Hubbard, Colchester’s Bailey Olson, St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri and Mount Mansfield’s Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson.
Wide receiver, second team: Rice’s Connor Ritchie, Rutland’s Malik Henderson, St. Johnsbury’s Trey Alercio and Nick Guckin, Mount Mansfield’s Silas Diamond and Bryce DiNardo and Middlebury’s Zach Dunn.
Wide receiver, honorable mention: St. Johnsbury’s Andrew Gibson and Mount Mansfield’s Jakobe Putzier-Poirer, Mount Mansfield.
Fullback, first team: Brattleboro’s Kris Carroll.
Fullback, second team: Reese Thompson, Hartford.
Fullback, honorable mention: Middlebury’s CJ Bryant and CVU’s Jack Zu Wallack.
Running back, first team: Rutland’s Dakota Peters, Hartford’s Zack Burek and Nick Porter, Mount Mansfield’s Jehric Hackney and Middlebury’s Tyler Buxton.
Running back, second team: Rice’s Kimwanga Mafuta, BFA’s Cooper Cioffi, Colchester’s Max Anderson and Quentin Hoskins.
Running back, honorable mention: Rice’s Joey Viner, CVU’s Seth Boffa and Middlebury’s Simon Fischer.
Quarterback, first team: St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady, Rutland’s Ryan Moore and Rice’s Ryan Byrnes.
Quarterback, second team: Mount Mansfield’s Asa Carlson and Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick.
Quarterback, honorable mention: BFA’s Nate Loughlin.
Returner, first team: Mount Mansfield’s Silas Diamond and Rutland’s Lucas Hubbard.
Returner, second team: Mount Mansfield’s Mason Combs and St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmieri.
Kicker, first team: BFA’s Kam Dunsmore, Hartford’s Kobe Peach and Rutland’s Noah Crossman.
Kicker, second team: St. Johnsbury’s Trey Alercio and Burlington-South Burlington’s Sean Clark.
Punter, first team: Rice’s Alex Beauregard, Mount Mansfield’s Asa Carlson, St. Johnsbury’s Jake Cady and Rutland’s Noah Crossman.
Punter, second team: Essex’s Cory Gianelli and Middlebury’s Wyatt Cameron.
DEFENSE
Defensive end, first team: Mount Mansfield’s Mark Howland, Colchester’s Conroy O’Donnell, Hartford’s Zack Burek, Burlington-South Burlington’s Brett Bauman, and Rutland’s Noah Crossman and Griffin Plante.
Defensive end, second team: CVU’s Bennett Cheer, Mount Mansfield’s Harrison Lembruno-Nicholson, Brattleboro’s Kris Carroll and Rice’s Daniel Weeks.
Defensive end, honorable mention: Middlebury’s Bode Rubright and Wyatt Cameron, CVU’s Caleb Jenson, Colchester’s Carson Corrigan and Hartford’s Colton Schaal.
Line, first team: Rice’s Evan Eaton, Burlington-South Burlington’s Robbie Mafuta, Hartford’s Kyle Hamilton, Colchester’s Mike Blair, Mount Mansfield’s Bailey Piper, St. Johnsbury’s Laimin Latikka and Middlebury’s Spencer Cadoret.
Line, second team: Rutland’s Matt Creed, Rice’s Will Bond and Dalton Fitch, Hartford’s Cody Chapman, BFA’s Nick Voyer, CVU’s Zach Gamelin, St. Johnsbury’s Caleb Anderson and Middlebury’s Josh Kerr.
Line, honorable mention: Rice’s Maxime Makuza, Brattleboro’s Elijah Isham, Mount Mansfield’s Kipp Youngman and St. Johnsbury’s Zebb Winot and Nick Guckin.
Inside linebacker, first team: St. Johnsbury’s Hunter Palmier, Mount Mansfield’s Patrick Burke, David Seymour and Dylan Davis, Colchester’s Justin Dattilio, BFA’s Cooper Cioffi, Hartford’s Reese Thompson, Burlington-South Burlington’s Manny Dodson and Essex’s Seth Cannell.
Inside linebacker, second team: Middlebury’s Thatcher Trudeau, St. Johnsbury’s Michael Brink, CVU’s Cole Boffa, Mount Mansfield’s Mason Combs, Colchester’s Jon Carty, Hartford’s Chris Phelps, Rice’s Kimwanga Mafuta, Rutland’s Garrett Davine and Ethan Coarse and Essex’s James Danis.
Inside linebacker, honorable mention: Colchester’s Brody Stannard.
Outside linebacker, first team: BFA’s Mark Howrigan and Brattleboro’s Malick Mane.
Outside linebacker, second team: Essex’s Chris Labonte and St. Johnsbury’s Wilder Hudson.
Defensive back, first team: Middlebury’s Tyler Buxton, St. Johnsbury’s Shawn Guckin, Mount Mansfield’s Bryce Dinardo and Jaden Elsinger, Hartford’s Nick Porter and Riley Packard, Essex’s Grady Corkum and Tyler Millette, Rutland’s Lucas Hubbard and Rice’s Andrew Snell and Ryan Byrnes.
Defensive back, second team: Middlebury’s Zach Dunn and Simon Fischer, St. Johnsbury’s Trey Alercio and Renwick Smith, Mount Mansfield’s Matt Reinfurt, Brattleboro’s Tyler Millerick, Colchester’s Baily Olson, Rutland’s Willie Goulette and Brady Kenosh, Rice’s John Rousseau and Connor Ritchie.
Defensive back, honorable mention: Middlebury’s Tim Goettel, CVU’s Jason Rosner, Ryan Anderson and Ryan Canty, Mount Mansfield’s Corey Peoples, Brattleboro’s Jordan Warner, BFA’s CJ McAllister and Dan Ellis and Essex’s Luke Meunier.
Coach of the Year: Mount Mansfield’s Marty Richards.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Forrest rewarded again
UTICA, N.Y. — Castleton University’s women’s ice hockey player Jocelyn Forrest has received some national recognition.
She was named to the D3Hockey.com Player of the Week after receiving New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Player of the Week honors earlier in the week. Forrest scored three goals in two games this past weekend as Castleton skated to a 1-0-1 record and earned three conference points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CU players honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Six Castleton University football players earned end-of-year recognition Thursday afternoon, as Moe Harris, Chris Rice and Tucker Gaudette earned First Team All-Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) honors, while Grant Cummings and Mike Morgan were named Second Team All-ECFC and Wyatt Prue earned All-ECFC Honorable Mention recognition.
In addition to landing First Team recognition as a running back, Harris was named to the Second Team as a return specialist. He powered the Castleton offense all season, rushing for 1,057 yards and 11 touchdowns, both of which led the ECFC. It was the third time in his career that he rushed for more than 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns in a single season.
Rice had a breakout campaign for Castleton in his sophomore season, leading the team in total tackles, tackles for a loss and sacks while forcing two fumbles, intercepting a pass for a touchdown and blocking a pair of kicks. He finished second in the ECFC in total tackles, while leading the league in sack yardage and tackles for a loss.
Gaudette enjoyed a strong rookie campaign on the Spartans’ offensive line, anchoring the left tackle position and opening holes for Harris over the team’s final eight contests. In two games without Gaudette in the lineup, Castleton ran for just 58.5 yards per game; with Gaudette at left tackle, the Spartans posted an average of 148.3 yards per game on the ground.
Cummings was Castleton’s second-leading tackler and ranked third in the ECFC in total tackles, piling up 85 stops with 1.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. He also broke up a pair of passes.
Morgan played a key role in the field position battle for the Spartans, averaging an ECFC-leading 37.0 yards per punt with 13 punts inside the 20-yard line and 16 fair catches.
Prue logged a solid senior season as an outside linebacker for the Spartans en route to Honorable Mention recognition, recording 27 tackles with four tackles for a loss and a sack.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
N-S Game at Castleton
CASTLETON — The 2018 Vermont North-South Senior All-Star Football Game slated for Saturday will be played as scheduled. It will be held at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium and kickoff is at 12:30 p.m. for the 18th annual contest that will wrap up the fall Vermont high school athletic season.
Tickets for the game are $10 for adults and $7 for students and will be available at the gate starting an hour prior to game time.
The North leads the all-time series, 10-7, after capturing an exciting 57-41 shootout a year ago.
All proceeds benefit the scholarship and grant programs of the Vermont Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
