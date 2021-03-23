WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland, the No. 1 seed with a 10-0 record entering Tuesday night’s Division IV semifinal game, lost 44-22 to Danville under unimaginable circumstances.
The Golden Horde had none of their five starters available due to COVID contract tracing.
It was an especially difficult night for West Rutland’s seniors Kiana Grabowski and Elizabeth Bailey.
Serrani held a Zoom meeting with them and the other players who were unavailable.
But the West Rutland coach was proud of the guts his new players demonstrated in a game that was much closer than the score indicated, he said.
“I could not have been prouder of the 10 kids we had tonight,” Serrani said.
The Horde was led by Bella Coombs with 10 points. Kennah Wright-Chapman and Hannah Cecot added five each.
Laci Sandvil led the No. 4 seeded Indians with 10 points.
“What stinks is that Elizabeth Bailey was going for 1,000 points this year,” West Rutland coach Carl Serrani said. “My heart goes out to that kid. She has worked so hard to get it.”
Serrani estimated Bailey had ‘in the 930s’ for her points in her high school career.
Five of the 10 players on the roster for the game were eighth graders.
Danville will carry a 9-2 record into Saturday state final against No. 2 Proctor.
Vergennes 38, Windsor 31
WINDSOR — No. 3 Vergennes got 12 points from Kate Gosliga and 11 by Felicia Piorer to knock off No. 2 seed Windsor 38-31 in Tuesday night’s Division III girls basketball semifinal game.
Reese Perry had 11 points and Ashley Grela eight to lead the Yellow Jackets.
Vergennes will meet Lake Region in the state championship game Saturday at Barre Auditorium.
OTHER PLAYOFF SCORES
Girls basketball: BFA-St. Albans 59, So. Burlington 36; Rice 57, Burlington 34; North Country 55, Hartford 44; Lake Region 62, Oxbow 30.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Skidmore 13,
Castelton 3
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The Castleton University baseball team dropped a 13-3 non-conference decision to Skidmore College Tuesday afternoon at the Castle Diamond.
Rutland’s Reece de Castro had a base hit and drove in a run for Castleton.
MEN’S SOCCER
UVM 1, UML 0
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team remained unbeaten (2-0-1) on Tuesday by edging UMass-Lowell 1-0 in America East action.
Scoring for the Catamounts was Evan Rouleau.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
UVM goalies honored
BOSTON – For the second week in a row, University of Vermont women’s lacrosse goalie Sophie McLaughlin and UVM men’s lacrosse goalie Ryan Cornell were named America East Defensive Player of the Week on Monday.
McLaughlin helped the Catamounts to a 17-10 win at Binghamton on Saturday afternoon. The junior from Keene, New Hampshire made 12 saves, her third straight game with at least 10 saves. She currently leads the league with a .644 save percentage and 14.50 saves per game.
Cornell followed up last week’s 14-save performance against UAlbany with another career day at NJIT. He stopped 10 of the 11 shots he faced for a career-best .909 save percentage in 45 minutes of action.
Cornell back-boned Vermont’s 17-2 win over the Highlanders – one of the most dominant in program history. The two goals allowed are the fewest in a win over a Division I opponent since a 15-1 win over Binghamton in 2002.
AUTO RACING
Devil’s Bowl update
WEST HAVEN — Sportsman Modified dirt racing teams can start planning now to spend their Memorial Day weekend holiday in Vermont. The 12th annual “Northeast Crate Nationals” at Devil’s Bowl Speedway will be one of the biggest events of the year for the popular division, and the new early-season date of May 29-30 will guarantee a huge paycheck for at least one driver before the grind of the summer sets in.
The Northeast Crate Nationals first planted its roots in the fall of 2008 as a showcase event for Sportsman Modified cars using the economical General Motors “602 crate” engine.
After bouncing around at three tracks in New York’s Capital District with varying lap distances, the event moved to at Devil’s Bowl last year and was won by eventual track champion Demetrios Drellos.
The new spring date brings with it an all-new, two-day qualifying format, a return to the more traditional 100-lap distance for the main event, and a new record purse paying $5,000 to the winner. The potential for sponsorship opportunities and possible lap leader bonuses will only increase the payout through the 32-car field.
The unique qualifying layout is designed to not only reward Devil’s Bowl’s weekly Saturday-night Sportsman competitors, but to also give plenty of chances to visiting teams that are committed to their home tracks on Saturday night. Ten drivers will lock into the starting field on Saturday night, with 22 spots up for grabs on Sunday.
First-round qualifying begins on Saturday, May 29, with group time trials to lock in the two fastest cars, followed by four heat races to set positions 3-10. Qualifying resumes on Sunday, May 30, with a fresh round of time trials, followed by two consis, a last-chance B-Main, and four provisionals to set positions 13-32.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s weekly Limited Sportsman, Super Stock, Mini Stock, and 500cc Mini Sprint divisions will qualify on Saturday with feature races on Sunday. The Sprint Cars of New England (SCoNE) tour will open its 2021 season on Sunday with qualifying and a 25-lap feature.
