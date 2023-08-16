Nick Davis has replaced Chris Charbonneau as the boys varsity basketball coach at Mount St. Joseph.
Charbonneau said he vacated the post to pursue other opportunities.
"Nick Davis will be taking over the program starting immediately," MSJ Athletic Director Dan Elliott said.
Davis was on Charbonneau's staff as a varsity assistant and head junior varsity coach.
"Nick has been a big part of the program for the past several years and has a great understanding of the expectations of our program," Elliott said. "He has a great relationship with our students and athletes, and is a respected member of the MSJ community.
"We are looking forward to Nick leading our program in the upcoming year and for many years to come."
MEN'S SOCCER
NU adds coaches
NORTHFIELD — Norwich University men's soccer interim head coach Staige Davis announced his coaching staff for the upcoming season, comprised of coaches with roots in the Great Northeast Athletic Conference (GNAC).
One of Davis's assistants will be Noah Elmore, who finished his graduate campaign at Saint Joseph's College of Maine in 2022. Elmore played 84 games with the Monks as a defender scoring 15 goals and 19 assists for 49 points and seven game winning goals on top of winning two GNAC Championships.
During his time in Standish, the Berlin native earned a bachelor's in Business and Sports Management and a Master of Business Administration and served as a coach at the Monks Academy Soccer Camp.
Also added to the men's soccer staff is Amerlin Nemeye as a volunteer assistant. Nemeye is one of the most prolific scorers in Norwich history racking up the most assists in a career (33) and sits fifth in points in a career (107). Over the summer, the Burlington resident suited up for Davis, and Coach Adam Pfeifer, as a member of Vermont Green FC.
"It is exciting to be going into the season with Vermont natives and GNAC veterans such as Noah and Amerlin on our coaching staff," Davis said. "Their combined experience both in the conference and community will be greatly beneficial to the student-athletes and the community."
The Cadets will kick off their season on Sept. 3 when they visit Russell Sage College.