OMAHA, Neb. — For the second straight year, Fair Haven senior Paityn DeLong had a standout performance at the USA Wrestling Girls Folkstyle Nationals.
DeLong finished fourth at nationals last year and took seventh in this year's competition held at Baxter Arena, which is owned and operated by the University of Nebraska Omaha, this past weekend.
In the championship bracket at 144 pounds, DeLong beat Kansas' Kaydawn Haag by pin fall in 2 minutes, 19 seconds. DeLong followed that up with a pin fall win against Utah's Haley Diaz in 2:52.
The Fair Haven grappler took on California's Adelaida Fernandez in the next round and lost by a 9-4 decision.
DeLong moved to the consolation bracket, where she beat Utah's Abigail Trayhorn by an 8-3 decision and then fell to Indiana's Ella Janovsky by a 6-1 decision.
DeLong locked up her seventh-place finish with a pin fall win against Iowa's Esperanza Almazan in 1:58.
DeLong also competed in the dual meet portion of the tournament. beating Colorado's Camryn Scott by 5-4 decision, Montana's Kaitlyn Thorn by pin in 5:07, North Carolina's Sara Daley by pin in 59 seconds and Texas' Cassie Bonacci by pin in 1:11.
DeLong's lone loss in the duals was against Presley Givens by a 6-5 decision. Givens finished second at 144 pounds in the individual national championships.
DeLong will continue her academic and wrestling career next year at East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania, competing on the women's wrestling team that had a 7-5 record this season and had multiple first-place finishes at tournaments.
H.S. WRESTLING
SVL all-opponent
The Southern Vermont League announced its all-opponent team for wrestling on Tuesday.
The first-team honorees were: Springfield's Noah Markwell, 106 pounds; Mount Anthony's Duncan Harrington, 113; MAU's Logan Davis, 120; Fair Haven's Trey Lee, 126; Otter Valley's Lincoln Wilcox, 132; MAU's Asa Reis and Otter Valley's Caleb Whitney, 138; MAU's Shawn Gassaway, 145; Otter Valley's Tucker Babcock, 152; Otter Valley's Chase Cram, 160; MAU's Aaron Johnson and Fair Haven's Gabe Bache, 170; Otter Valley's Isaac Whitney, 182; MAU's James Murphy, 195; Fair Haven's Colton DeLong and MAU's Carson Herzfeld, 220; Otter Valley's Derek Li and MAU's Schylar Francis, 285.
Honorable mentions were: Otter Valley's Thomas Given, 113; MAU's Alex Perez, 126; MAU's Tyler Monick, 132.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
NCAA Championships
ROANOKE, Va. — Five Castleton University wrestlers are heading down to NCAA National Championships, which takes place Friday and Saturday.
Cooper Fleming and James Rodriguez are heading back to the big stage after qualifying in 2022 as well, while Michael Angers, Sampson Wilkins and Gavin Bradley qualified for the first time.
NORDIC SKIING
SVL all-stars
The Southern Vermont League announced its Nordic skiing all-stars, which is decided by an athlete's combined time in the skate and classic at the SVL championships.
The boys all-stars were Mount Anthony's Luke Rizio, Woodstock's James Underwood, MAU's Riley Thurber, Pete McKenna, Finn Payne and Silas Rella-Neill, the Wasps' Quinn Uva, the Patriots' Collin Bevin, Brattleboro's Gabriele, Jeppasen-Bellci and MAU's Chase Gauthier.
The girls all-stars were MAU's Tanis White and Eden White, Brattleboro's Katherine Normandeau, Woodstock's Izzy Cellini, the Patriots' Aurora Rella-Neill and Elyse Altland and Woodstock's Pea Richardson, Jane Stout, Ada Mahood and Maya Sluka.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UVM 79, Binghamton 57
BURLINGTON — For the sixth time in the past seven seasons, the top-seeded Vermont men's basketball team advanced to the title game, defeating No. 5 Binghamton 79-57 in the America East semifinals on Tuesday night at Patrick Gym.
Vermont would take a 39-18 lead into the break after Miles Gibson knocked down a mid-range jumper with 0:21 left to stop a Binghamton scoring drought that lasted over three minutes.
Gibson scored UVM's first 11 points coming out of the half, carrying the Catamounts on an 11-4 run that stretched the lead to 54-20 with 16:24 left in the game.
The Catamounts nearly opened up a 30-point lead with 7:25 left in the second half when Aaron Deloney fueled an 8-2 run that put Vermont up 63-36.
UVM's win streak extends to 14 games, which is the third-longest streak during John Becker's tenure.
Dylan Penn was one point shy of matching his season-high scoring output, scoring 26 points on 11-for-17 shooting from the field.
Top-seeded Vermont will host No. 2 UMass Lowell in the America East championship game on Saturday at Patrick Gym. Tip-off is slated for 11 a.m. ET. The title game will be nationally televised on ESPN 2, and will be available for streaming on ESPN+.
COLLEGE NORDIC
USCSA Nationals
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — The Castleton men's Nordic skiing team kicked off the USCSA National Championships at Mammoth Mountain Tuesday with the 7.5km Classic event.
Encountering slopes pounded with nearly 12 feet of snow in the past week, the Spartans were paced by Antonio Mannino who placed 36th with a time of 30:22.0.
CORRECTION
The roundup that ran in the Tuesday print edition incorrectly credited one of the assists on Steven Downs' goal in the RAHA 14U game. The goal was assisted by Brennan Hughes and Ira Eaton.
