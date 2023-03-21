FITCHBURG, Mass. — Fresh off a seventh-place finish at nationals, Fair Haven senior Paityn DeLong took third place in her weight class at the first ever Girls New England Wrestling Championships this past weekend held at Game On Sports Complex.
Competing in the 145-pound weight class, DeLong got a bye through the round of 16, before taking on Boston Latin Academy's Tess Clabaugh in the quarterfinals. DeLong picked up a pin in 2 minutes, 4 seconds, earning a spot in the semifinals.
In the semifinals against Team Tugman's Camryn Brown, DeLong fell in a hard-fought contest 6-5. Brown ended up being crowned champion after a major decision victory in the finals.
Moving into the consolation bracket, DeLong beat Bucksport's Naomi Bragg by pin in 41 seconds and then topped Billerica's Sofia Vraka by a 10-1 major decision to nab third place.
DeLong is headed to East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania in the fall and will compete on the school's women's wrestling team.
Mount Anthony's Jillian Glaski also competed in the 18-and-under girls competition, at 132 pounds, and finished second, falling by 8-2 decision in the finals to Southside Wrestling Club's Shyan Rolle.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
EastConn rises
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Eastern Connecticut State University baseball team climbed three spots to No. 2 in this week’s edition of the D3basbeall.com / National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Poll, as it garnered 575 points and six first-place votes.
Birmingham-Southern remained at the top-spot in the ranking with 616 points and 19 first-place votes.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Midd drops two
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Middlebury College softball team suffered a pair of losses on Tuesday at THE Spring Games. The Panthers fell 12-4 to Carleton and came up just short 8-7 against Manchester.
Against Carleton, Middlebury jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning, but couldn't hold it as the Knights exploded for seven runs in the bottom half of the inning and tacked on from there.
The game with Manchester was back and forth with the teams being tied 4-4 in the sixth inning.
Manchester took control with a four-run seventh and Middlebury's three-run effort in the bottom half wasn't enough.
Middlebury closes out THE Spring Games with a pair of contests on both Thursday and Friday.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
UVM honorees
BOSTON — A trio of University of Vermont lacrosse players earned weekly America East Conference honors on Monday.
On the women's side, Jane Trauger was announced as the league's Rookie of the Week and Carolyn Carrera was named Defensive Player of the Week.
Trauger recorded five points (4 goals, 1 assist) in Vermont's 17-7 win over Bryant. She also tallied eight shots and caused two turnovers. The first-year attacker leads the Catamounts in goals (20) and points (27).
Carrera led a defensive unit that held the nation's top goal scorer, Kenna Kaut of Bryant, off the scoresheet for the first time this season. Carrera ranks No. 3 in the nation in caused turnovers per game (3.14).
On the men's side, Brock Haley was named Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Haley posted his second eight-point outing of the season on Saturday with four goals and four assists in a 16-10 win over NJIT. In three career games against NJIT, the senior from Ontario has 10 goals and 10 assists.
This season the Catamounts are 3-0 when Haley has four or more points and they are 9-0 over the last two seasons. Haley leads UVM with 25 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.