BRISTOL — Otter Valley freshman Connor Denis has a big future ahead of him for the Otters' boys basketball team.
He had one of his first signature moments Friday night, hitting a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to push OV past Mount Abraham 58-55.
The Otters were in a big hole, down 12 at the end of the third quarter, but had a huge fourth, scoring 30 points.
Drew Pelkey proved to be a big difference maker, leading OV with 16 points, along some great work in the rebounding game.
"(Drew) was a monster on the boards," said Otter Valley coach Mike Stark.
Gavin Bannister led Mount Abraham with 14 points.
The Otters got back to the .500 mark at 3-3 with the victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 59, Midd 40
FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team dominated after the break, beating a strong Middlebury squad (SCORE) Friday night.
The Slaters were up by eight points at the half, but took their game to a whole different level in the second half.
Fair Haven went on a 12-0 run in the latter half of the third quarter to fully take control and it got extended playing time for its bench in the fourth.
Sam Barber made the the Tigers pay in a big way in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points in the frame. He finished with a game-high 28 points. Sawyer Ramey had 16 points.
Penn Riney led Middlebury with 20 points.
Fair Haven (7-0) hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Tuesday.
Woodstock 65, Springfield 45
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield boys basketball team fell to Woodstock 65-45 Friday night.
The Wasps outscoring the Cosmos 26-11 in the third quarter helped put the game out of reach.
"Their run in the third quarter was a momentum killer," said Springfield coach Kraig Harlow. "We showed our youth."
Luke Stocker had 13 points to lead Springfield and Tanner Gintof added 11.
Declan McCullough had 21 points to pace Woodstock.
Springfield (1-5) is at rival Bellows Falls on Tuesday.
Blue Mt. 62, Westside 21
WELLS RIVER — The defending Division IV champion Blue Mountain boys basketball team cruised to a 62-21 victory against West Rutland Friday night.
"It wasn't our best performance. We'll learn from it," said Westside coach Ali Mitchell.
West Rutland dropped to 2-5 with the loss.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
CU at NWCA Duals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The nationally-ranked Castleton University wrestling team opened up competition at the NWCA National Duals on Friday.
Castleton bested Olivet College in its opening dual of the competition, 29-12. Kaya Bogle (125 pounds) and Cooper Fleming (174) won by pin fall for the Spartans. Michael Gonyea (133) was dominant in his match winning by major decision and CU got decision victories from James Rodriguez (141), Elijah Cyr (149), Sam Wilkins (184) and Haven Tatarek (197).
In the dual with No. 3-ranked University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, CU fell 27-10. Bogle won by major decision, while Rodriguez and Gonyea won by deicsion.
Against nationally-ranked Wisconsin-Platteville, CU won 22-18. Gavin Bradley won by pin at 125 with Gonyea, Rodriguez, Cyr and Michael Angers also winning for Castleton.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 3, UMB 2
BOSTON — The Castleton University women's hockey team scoring twice in the opening period was the difference in a 3-2 victory against UMass Boston Friday night.
Brooke Greenwood put the Spartans on the board on an assist from Darby Palisi and Alex Johnson scored on an assist from Emily Harris and Kaitlin Bardellini.
UMB got one back late in the first period, but CU scored again early in the second with Samantha Lawler finding the back of the net off an assist from Greenwood.
Castleton goaltender Kirsten DiCicco was busy, making 41 saves.
MEN'S HOCKEY
UMB 7, Castleton 2
After a scoreless first period, the Castleton University men's hockey team gave up five goals in the second, falling to UMass Boston 7-2 Friday night at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans netted two goals of their own in the second period, but that wasn't nearly enough to match UMB's output, as the Beacons tacked on two more in the third period.
Brandon Picard and Jackson Kobelka had a goal apiece for CU. Bryce Irwin assisted twice and Balint Mesterhazy had one helper.
