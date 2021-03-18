WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway has announced fan-friendly pricing and policies for the 2021 dirt track season.
State-mandated restrictions last year severely limited group sizes, forcing Devil’s Bowl Speedway to make changes to remain financially stable. Those changes included eliminating free admission for children, eliminating discount pricing for seniors and teens, and raising ticket prices to $15 for all ages.
Although many restrictions are expected to remain in place for 2021, track promoter Mike Bruno has made changes to help families enjoy events more affordably. As a result, Devil’s Bowl will reintroduce a lower $12 adult price (all ages, 13 and up) for weekly events, and a more affordable $5 child ticket will be offered at all events.
The new infield drive-in parking area will remain an important part of Devil’s Bowl moving forward. A new access road, a new entry and exit point, and a new infield food and beverage concession stand will be constructed in the spring, which will greatly improve the infield experience. Infield admission will remain $20 for adults and free for kids.
Online advance ticket sales remain a convenient option for the grandstands in addition to at-track sales on race day. Infield tickets will only be sold at the speedway on race day in 2021 due to the uncertainty of rain and resulting soft grounds that would close the infield.
Pit area admission is $25 for 2021 Devil’s Bowl Speedway license holders and $35 for non-members.
Special events will have different pricing in the grandstands, infield, and pit area, and all prices and policies are subject to change dependent upon state mandates.
Season passes are now available for the grandstands and the pit area. Grandstand general admission season passes are $300 for adults and $50 for kids. Reserved general admission seating is also available for an additional $50. Season pit passes area available for $600 for members and $800 for non-members.
Devil’s Bowl Speedway’s 55th season opener is on Saturday, May 1, at 7p.m. The 30-lap Sportsman Modified feature will pay a whopping $2,500 to win, and the Limited Sportsman, Super Stock, Mini Stock, and 500cc Mini Sprint classes will also be in action.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
CU 16, Mitchell 9
NEW LONDON, Conn. — The first game of the Jamie Blake era for the Castleton University women’s lacrosse team ended with a 16-9 win for CU against Mitchell College.
The Spartans jumped out to a 7-3 lead at the half.
Middlebury product Lacey Greenamyre put Castleton on the board first and Cheyanne Stone followed, before the Mariners’ Hannah Corrigan scored twice to even the score.
Kimberly McCarthy and Maddie Brasser put Castleton ahead again and the Spartans scored three of the next four goals before the half, with McCarthy, Ava Cochran and Aubra Linn doing the honors.
McCarthy scored her third of the day early in the second half and the Spartans led by three or more goals the rest of the way. A multi-goal run midway through the second half put the game out of reach.
McCarthy led the Spartans with six goals, followed by Greenamyre with four. Corrgian led Mitchell with five goals.
Raven Payne and Emi Harlow split time in goal for Castleton, combining for five saves.
The Spartans (1-0) are at St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York on Saturday. An interesting tidbit about that matchup is that SLU sophomore defender Ava Marshall played for Blake when she was coaching at Burr and Burton.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM’s Davis honored
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont men’s basketball junior forward Ryan Davis earned two All-District nods on Tuesday.
The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) named Davis to their respective All-District I teams.
The NABC All-District I Team is comprised of players from America East and the MAAC. The USBWA All-District I Team is chosen based on student-athletes from New England schools.
Davis was selected as the America East Player of the Year after leading the league with a 58.6% field-goal percentage and the second-best scoring average at 18.5 points per game.
The Schaumburg, Illinois product ranked ninth in the conference with 6.3 rebounds per game. He scored double digits in 12 out of his 13 games played with four 20-point performances. He notched a career-high 27 points in a 92-78 rout of NJIT on December 27. He recorded three double-doubles including a 21-point, 12-rebound game against Stony Brook on February 13. He also had three games with at least 10 field goals.
Vermont finished the 2020-21 season with a 10-5 record and earned a share of the America East regular season title with UMBC. UVM has won the last five regular season conference crowns, the second-longest active streak in the country behind Gonzaga’s nine-year run.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.