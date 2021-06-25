WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway drivers are back in action on Saturday at 7 p.m. as Brown’s Quarried Slate and Brown’s Orchard & Farm Stand present the night of racing.
All five weekly classes will be on the card.
On the the track’s Facebook page, they announced Saturday night’s feature winners will receive Vermont slate trophies and apple cider donuts in victory lane, continuing a tradition that Charlie and Mary Brown started a long time ago at Devil’s Bowl.
In the Sportsman Modified points battle, Vince Quenneville and Demetrios Drellos are locked in a tie through the first nine feature races, with 382 points apiece. Elmo Reckner sits third at 325, followed by Justin Comes (314) and a tie for fifth place between Don Mattison and Tanner Siemons (291).
Johnny Bruno has a 50-point edge in the Rookie of the Year standings.
Austin Comes leads the Limited Sportsman points standings at 369, which is 32 ahead of last week’s winner Evan Roberts with 337. John Gosselin (300) is third, followed closely by Troy Audet (296), Anthony Ryan (293), and Melvin Pierson (291).
In the Super Stocks, Chris Murray leads with 391 points, 20 points ahead of Paul Braymer (371). Mark Norris and Chuck Bradford are in striking distance in third and fourth respectively.
Bradford is up by 86 points in the Rookie standings.
Chris Sumner has 357 points to lead the Mini Stock division. Craig Kirby (333) and Daryl Gebo (323) are in a tight battle for second place with Tim Simonds not far off that pace as well.
Gebo has an edge of more than 100 points in the Rookie standings, highlighted by a pair of wins.
Ray Hanson has six wins in the 500cc Mini Sprints with 444 points and holds a 63-point edge over Kaidin White. Kamden Duffy, Gage Provencher and Austin Chaves are in the top five.
For Saturday night, grandstand admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day.
Infield drive-in parking will be $20 for adults and free for kids, with tickets available at the speedway; infield parking is open from 5:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
All-State selections
A handful of Rutland County boys lacrosse players were selected to the 2021 All-State team as selected by the Vermont Lacrosse Coaches Association.
Rutland’s Joe Anderson was named to the Division I All-State second team.
Otter Valley’s Hayden Bernhardt and David Williams made the Division III second team.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESCAC update
As the member institutions of the New England Small College Athletic Conference focus on preparations for the coming academic year, the NESCAC Presidents have affirmed plans to resume full conference play and championships for all sports starting with the fall 2021 season.
Middlebury College is the lone Vermont school in the conference.
“Our current plans are based on the continuing decline of COVID-19 infections across the country and the rising number of people vaccinated,” the league’s Presidents said in a press release. “It is possible, of course, that the pandemic will evolve in ways that may require new restrictions on athletic competition, but we are optimistic that we can adapt as needed.
Any changes in policy regarding NESCAC competition will be made in accordance with local, state, and federal guidelines and NCAA health and safety protocols.
“Our students have shown great resilience in the face of extraordinary challenges over the past 15 months,” the statement read. “We look forward in the coming year to sharing with them the full range of activities that make our campuses so vibrant, including the excitement that comes with full NESCAC competition.”
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.