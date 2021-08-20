WEST HAVEN — Devil’s Bowl Speedway returns to action on Saturday at 7 p.m. as 2nd Amendment Shooting Supplies of Brandon presents double features for all divisions.
Demetrios Drellos is in the driver’s seat in the Sportsman Modified division, following a win in the feature this past Sunday. Drellos currently holds a 28-point edge over Justin Comes, who finished third in the race on Sunday.
The Limited Sportsman division is as tight as they come. Following Troy Audet’s win in one of the two features on Sunday, he nabbed a four-point lead over Austin Comes with Evan Roberts close on their bumpers.
Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children (12 and under). Tickets will be available online at https://buytickets.at/devilsbowlspeedway and at the speedway on race day. Infield drive-in parking will be $20 for adults and free for kids, with tickets available at the speedway from 5:30 p.m. to 6:50 p.m. on Saturday.
Pit passes are available at the speedway or on the “Pit Pay” Mobile App; the minimum age in the pit area is 10 years old, with proof of age required for minors, per Vermont State Law. Pit passes are $25 for members and $35 for non-members
AUTO RACINGACT schedule
BARRE — The American-Canadian Tour (ACT) is back with a bang beginning Saturday, Aug. 28 at Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway. After a break to catch its breath following a Midsummer Classic 250 that lived up to its name, the ACT Late Model Tour has major showdowns on consecutive weekends at two historic tracks.
The Oxford Plains 125 begins the back-to-back with ACT’s second visit of the year to the 3/8-mile oval. It’s part of the “Night Before the Oxford 250”, which ACT has helped anchor for the last four seasons.
Eight days later, the Tour ships off to Barre’s Thunder Road for the $5,000-to-win Optical Expressions Berlin Labor Day Classic.
The 200-lap event begins a stretch of four straight ACT-sanctioned Late Models events that pay at least $5,000 to the winner. This “Show Me the Money” stretch includes the Bacon Bowl 200 at Quebec’s Autodrome Chaudiere on Sept. 11, the Fall Foliage 200 at New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park on Sept. 26, and the Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl at Thunder Road on Oct. 3.
Just five point-counting events remain for the 2021 season. This means there’s a lot more on the line these next two weekends than the prize money, trophy, and glory. It also makes them two pivotal stops in the chase for the 30th ACT Late Model Tour title. The champion receives $10,000 in cash plus nearly $2,000 worth of guaranteed contingency awards — plus the honor of being known as ACT’s best.
The ACT Late Model Tour travels to Maine’s Oxford Plains Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. for the Oxford Plains 125.
H.S. SPORTSFair Haven
FAIR HAVEN — Two individuals from the Fair Haven football team were quarantining as of Friday, due to two unconnected situations, according to Slate Valley Unified School District Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell.
On Thursday, the district was initially told by the Vermont Department of Health that 43 individuals needed to quarantine, but most of those individuals were told later in the day that they did not have to quarantine.
Olsen-Farrell said the team did have six individuals that needed to get tested for COVID and they were able to test right away due to their vaccination status.
The team was cleared to resume in-person practices on Friday.
COLLEGE SPORTSMiddlebury hire
Middlebury College has announced the hiring of Erin Marchesseault as an assistant athletic trainer. The Canaan native comes to the Panther staff from the University of Michigan, where she worked as an athletic trainer with aquatic sports.
NECBL BASEBALLEnd of year awards
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The New England Collegiate Baseball League (NECBL) unveiled the winners of its annual End-of-Year Awards, as announced by Commissioner Sean McGrath on Thursday.
The Upper Valley Nighthawks’ Ryan Towle, from UMass Lowell was named the Joe Nathan Top Relief Pitcher.
He logged six stops and four relief wins to represent the league’s top-ranked relief pitcher.
Towle saw action in 17 games, tied for third-most by any pitcher in the league this summer, and finished with a record of 4-0 with a stellar 0.96 ERA over 28 innings pitched with 46 strikeouts, the sixth-most by any pitcher in the NECBL.
Longtime respected Vermont baseball and basketball official and former Brattleboro Union High School Physical Education Teacher Al Libardoni was named Umpire of the Year.
