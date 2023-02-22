WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team gave Williamstown a scare on Wednesday night but the Mounties saw their season come to a close with a 34-27 loss in a Division IV first-round playoff game.
No. 10 MSJ finishes with an 8-13 record. No. 7 Williamstown carries a 13-7 record into the quarterfinals where the Blue Devils will meet No. 2 and 17-3 Blue Mountain.
The Mounties were down 18-8 at halftime but battled back and cut the lead to three midway through the fourth quarter but could get no closer.
Haylee Rivers led MSJ in scoring with1 2 and Lauryn Charron followed with five.
Natalie Beliveau led the Blue Devils with 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Vergennes 63, GM 31
VERGENNES — The No. 9 seed Green Mountain girls basketball team saw its season come to an end, falling to No. 8 Vergennes 63-31 Wednesday night in a Division III first round playoff game
The Commodores imposed their will early, outscoring the Chieftains 21-4 in the opening quarter and were up 40-15 at the half.
Colie Roby led Green Mountain with 11 points, while Callie Spaulding had 10.
"It was the first playoff experience for 90% of the team," said GM coach Jeff Buffum.
Other than the Chieftains' two seniors, every other player is a sophomore or younger, so the future looks bright in Chester.
Green Mountain finished this season with a 7-14 mark. Vergennes has a date with No. 1 Windsor on Saturday afternoon.
Other playoff scores: Thetford 67, Randolph 39; North Country 61, U-32 33; Spaulding 62, Middlebury 29; Rice 66, Colchester 54; Mount Abraham 65, Hartford 34; Hazen 81, Winooski 19; Richford 58, Fairfax 23; Lamoille 38, Missisquoi 33; Leland & Gray 40, Rivendell 13.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 50, Woodstock 31
WOODSTOCK — Mount St. Joseph cruised past Woodstock 50-31 on Wednesday evening behind Keegan Greeley and Owen Traynor. They had 13 points apiece.
Ezra Lockhart led the Wasps with 12 points.
The victory elevated the Mounties' record to 11-7.
OV 55, Springfield 25
SPRINGFIELD — The Otter Valley boys basketball team wrapped up a 7-13 season on Wednesday night by rolling to a 55-25 victory over Springfield.
The Cosmos complete the season with a record of 3-17.
Owen Thomas had 16 points to lead the Otters and Drew Pelkey followed with 11.
Tanner Gintof's nine points led the Cosmos.
"Our defensive intensity was good, we were organized and got to the rim," Otter Valley coach Mike Stark said.
That defensive intensity enabled OV to blast out to a 14-2 first-quarter lead and they were in command the rest of the night.
"It was a good way to end the season and hopefully will give us some momentum for the playoffs," Stark said.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 5, Lyndon 1
LYNDON CENTER — The Rutland boys hockey team clinched the No. 4 playoff seed and will host a game at Spartan Arena on Saturday.
RHS takes a 5-1 record into the postseason.
Rutland got goals from five different players with Riley Rodrigue, Anders Lowkes, Greg Olson, Jacob Downs and Colin Rider doing the honors.
Graham Seidner and Aiden Good had two assists apiece and Mickey Colvin notched his first varsity assist.
NORDIC SKIING
States classic
CRAFTSBURY COMMON — The Nordic ski state championships kicked off on Wednesday with the classic portion of the event.
Rutland's Sam Kay finished 21st in the Division I boys race with a time of 13 minutes, 43.6 seconds. Other top-50 finishers for the RHS boys were Karver Butler in 39th and Josh Kay in 45th.
Mount Anthony's Luke Rizo won the D-I boys race.
Rutland's Erin Geisler was 27th in the D-I girls race with a time of 17:05.9. Annabelle Mahar was 48th.
In the Division II boys race, Otter Valley's Luke Calvin was 40th, the only OV skier in the top 50.
The D-II boys race was won by James Underwood and the girls race was won by Middlebury's Beth McIntosh.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleton 17, Guilford 12
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Castleton University baseball team brought their hitting shoes toi Guilford University on Wednesday, pounding out 21 hits with five home runs to beat the Quakers 17-12.
Reece de Castro, Tyler McLain, Jackson Cardozo, Addison Schaub and Lawrence Ryan had the home run for the Spartans/
De Castro's three hits included two double with the homer.
Cardozo went 4-for-6 and Schaub abd Jesus Cardenas added three hits each.
Joseph Voli worked three innings to pick up the victory.
McLain is now 8-for-11 with two home runs for the 1-1 Spartans.
