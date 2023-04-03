PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Castleton University men's lacrosse goalie Chris Dindino was named the Little East Conference Goalie of the Week, as announced by the league on Monday.
Dindino was named the LEC Goalie of the Week after going 2-0 with a 5.50 goals against average and .656 save percentage for the Spartans last week. He totaled nine saves in a 12-4 win over SUNY Canton before tallying 12 stops in an 8-7 win over New England College.
It was the second time this season Dindino earned the honor.
Castleton is at Norwich on Thursday for the Connor Roberts Memorial Game at 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
OV's Parks to CU
BRANDON — Otter Valley Union High senior will be playing his college football at Castleton University.
The Spartans are bringing Parks into camp as an inside linebacker.
Parks will also be playing at Castleton's Dave Wolk Stadium on Aug. 5 as a member of the Vermont team against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
VERMONT HOF
Library event
Three members of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2023, each with ties to southwestern Vermont, will discuss their careers during an evening to celebrate sports in the Green Mountain State at the Rutland Free Library on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m.
Lea Davison, Jake Eaton and Dave Fredrickson are the new inductees that will be on hand for the panel.
Davison is a two-time Olympic mountain biker who lives in East Arlington. She has won eight U.S. championships and is co-founder of Little Bellas, a program that uses the sport to encourage girls to get involved and grow. Before taking up mountain biking, she was an Alpine skier and cross-country runner at Middlebury College.
After a storied three-sport career at Rutland High School, Eaton was a standout quarterback at the University of Maine, where he set numerous passing records and led the Black Bears to two conference championships.
He is currently the Proctor High School athletic director and was the school's boys basketball coach through the 2021-2022 season. In his coaching career, he led the Phantoms to five state titles.
Arlington's Fredrickson guided the Mount Anthony Union High boys basketball teams to eight state crowns during a coaching career that began at Arlington Memorial High in 1963.
His teams won more than 500 games over a 36-year span. Since retiring in 1999, he has served as executive director of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association.
The three enshrinees, who will be formally inducted into the Hall of Fame in South Burlington on April 29, will be engaged in conversation by longtime Rutland Herald sports reporter Tom Haley and longtime radio personality Jack Healey, now of the Northeast Sports Network and LEC Network.
The event is set for the Fox Room of the Rutland Free Library at 10 Court Street. Admission is free and light refreshments will be served.
Copies of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame’s book Green Mountain Gold will be available for sale and signing, with all proceeds benefiting the Hall’s designated charity, Prevent Child Abuse Vermont.
For more information, email awolffinvt@gmail.com.
