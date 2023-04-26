CASTLETON — The Plymouth State University women's lacrosse team was in total control before halftime, topping Castleton 17-3 Wednesday night at Dave Wolk Stadium.
PSU led 17-3 by halftime and added on pair of goals in both the third and fourth quarters.
Castleton had three different goal scorers in the contest, with Phoebe Loomis, Tien Connor and Kimberly McCarthy finding the back of the net. McCarthy also had three draw controls and three ground balls in the game. Katie Opiela made 10 saves in the contest, surpassing the 100-save mark this season.
The Panthers were paced by nine points from Emily Santom, who had six goals and three assists. Olivia Croke had six assists and a pair of goal for an eight-point night while Maddie Hunt had four goals and Julia Donovan had three.
The Spartans (4-11) host UMass Dartmouth on Saturday at noon for Senior Day.
BOYS TENNIS
RHS 7, MSJ 0
The Rutland boys tennis team cruised a 7-0 victory against cross-town Mount St. Joseph Academy Wednesday afternoon.
RHS's Giuseppe Marchese topped Brian Pierce 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Eli Rosi cruised to a win against Malcolm Whitman at No. 2 singles and Robin Rushing did the same at No. 3 against Myles Donahue.
Tanner Ciufu and Ben Cerreta earned comfortable wins at No. 4 and 5 singles, while Tom Goldberg and Sebastian Pell beat Ryan LaForest and Narven Paul at No. 1 doubles. Jack Beach and Dietrich Caler won by forfeit at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland (3-1) hosts rival Burr and Burton Academy on Friday, while MSJ is at Hartford the same day.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midd 8, Castleton 4
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College baseball team earned an 8-4 victory against in-state rival Castleton University Wednesday afternoon.
The game was tied 4-4 through six innings, but the Panthers pushed ahead with a three-run seventh inning and tacked on a final run in the eighth.
Leadoff hitter Sammy Smith had a pair of hits and drove in three runs to lead Middlebury. Alec Rich had two hits and drove in two runs, while Kyle McCausland ha two hits as well.
First-year Dylan Knightly was the winning pitcher, pitching a scoreless inning of relief. Cole Crider had the save. Five pitchers took the mound for the Spartans with Sam Crawford absorbing the loss in relief.
Reece de Castro had two of Castleton's three hits and scored two runs.
Castleton (14-18) is at Western Connecticut for a doubleheader on Friday at 12 and 3 p.m. Middlebury (21-8) hosts Amherst College on Friday at 4 p.m. the beginning of a three-game set.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU sweeps KSC
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball team swept its doubleheader against Keene State, winning 15-0 and 11-1, both coming in five innings.
In the first game, the Spartans scored four runs apiece in the first and second and piled on with seven in the third.
Hannah Mosher led the CU attack with three hits and three runs batted in, including a home run. Jess Heinrichs also drove in three runs, while Madison Wilson, Dana Elkins and Miranda Fish drove in two apiece. Allie Almond scored three times and Samera Rideout scored twice.
Lauren Ross tossed a complete-game three-hitter for Castleton.
The Spartans jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning of the second game as well and added on seven more runs in the third.
Rideout and Kayleigh Osterhaudt both had a trio of hits hits and RBIs. Mosher and Jordan Hill drove in two runs apiece. Almond scored twice for Castleton.
Katie Gallagher had a three-hitter for the Spartans.
Castleton (16-12) hosts Southern Maine for a doubleheader on Saturday at 12 and 2 p.m.
Wednesday's games were Castleton's annual Strike Out Cancer Games in association with the American Cancer Society and Making Strides of Southern Vermont with the goal of the games is to raise awareness and funding for cancer research
Castleton donned pink jerseys for Wednesday's games in support of the "Losing Is Not An Option" movement. The motto coined by former Castleton softball and men's soccer head coach, the late John Werner, has gained popularity and served as motivation for countless others.
TRACK & FIELD
Cosmos at home
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield track and field team hosted Brattleboro, Windsor and Bellows Falls for a meet Wednesday afternoon.
The Cosmos' Carson Williams won the boys 100-meter dash in 12.03 seconds, topping teammate James Gultekin. Williams was second in the 400 and third in the 200. Gultekin and Dylan Magoon were fourth and fifth respectively in the 400.
Williams shined in the field events as well, winning the high jump with a heigh of 1.75 meters, ahead of Adam Sanborn and Gultekin.
Marshall Simpson won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.36 seconds, while Adam Sanborn was second. Simpson took second in the 110-meter hurdles and Sanborn was fourth. Sanborn was second in the long jump and Gultekin was fourth.
Damian Stagner took second in the 800 with a time of 2:24.49. He was also third in the 1500.
The Springfield boys 4x800 relay team of Stagner, Magoon, Braden Wright and Evan Pope won with a time of 10:31.00.
Hunter Ferland was a third in javelin with a toss of 34.14 meters and fifth in the discus. Magoon was fifth in javelin.
On the girls side, Springfield's Ella Donahue won the 200 in 30.56 meters, while Kaylee Moore was fourth. Moore was also fourth in the 100 with a time of 14.92 seconds, just ahead of teammate Meadow Murchie. Murchie was third in the 400 and Donahue was fifth.
Angelina Woychosky won the 300m hurdles in 1:00.64, ahead of Zinny Harris. Woychosky also grabbed second in the 800 with a time of 2:54.34, ahead of Erica Knudsen and Olivia Howard. Sabyn Tennis was fifth in the 100m hurdles.
Moore was second in shot put with a toss of 8.16 meters, ahead of Gretchen Gilcris.
UNIFIED
Springfield 39, MR 33
NORTH CLARENDON — The Springfield Unified basketball team earned its second win of the week against a Rutland County opponent, topping Mill River 39-33 Wednesday afternoon.
