FAIR HAVEN — A dominant first quarter set the tone in a 57-38 win for the Fair Haven boys basketball team against rival Otter Valley on Thursday.
The Slaters jumped out to a 20-2 advantage through the opening eight minutes.
The Otters cut the lead to 14 by halftime. OV got as close as 11 at one point in the fourth, but Fair Haven closed well down the stretch.
Sawyer Ramey led Fair Haven with 26 points and Sam Barber had 12. Ramey recently hit a mark of assisting on more than 1,000 points in his career this past Saturday against Hoosic Valley.
Matt Bryant and Owen Thomas had eight apiece for the Otters.
It was Senior Night for the Slaters so Ramey, Barber, Noah Beayon, Matt Finnegan, Carson Babbie, Frankie Hoover and Alex Patch were honored.
Fair Haven (15-0) hosts New York's Granville on Monday. Otter Valley (6-11) hosts Woodstock on Thursday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Arlington 58, WR 49
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team Arlington all it had, but fell 58-49 Thursday night at Hinchey Gymnasium.
The Eagles pushed out to an 11-7 lead after one and upped it to a seven-point edge by the break.
West Rutland got the deficit back to three heading into the fourth. The Golden Horde got within a point at one point in the fourth, but couldn't get over the hump, as Arlington was closed well down the stretch.
Joe McCray led the Eagles with 23 points and Cooper Jennings had 17. David Noel had 17 points to lead Westside and Andrew Bailey had 13, with three 3s.
West Rutland (3-12) hosts Long Trail on Monday.
Windsor 59, Springfield 52
WINDSOR — The Windsor boys basketball team took control in the third quarter and inched out a 59-52 win against Springfield Thursday night.
After the Cosmos led by three at the half, the Yellow Jackets outscored them by nine in the third. Springfield responded in the fourth, but Windsor broke away late in the game.
"We we're trying to close these gaps and learn how to win. I'm proud of the effort the boys showed," said Cosmos coach Kraig Harlow.
Maison Fortin led Windsor with 28 points and Corey Lockwood had 20. James Gultekin had 20 for Springfield, while Tanner Gintof and Luke Stocker added 13 apiece.
Springfield (3-12) has a challenging week ahead at Mount St. Joseph on Monday and hosting Hartford on Thursday.
LTS 73, Poultney 47
DORSET — Ty Dickerson poured in 23 points to lead the Long Trail boys basketball team to a 73-47 victory over Poultney on Thursday night at Long Trail's palatial fieldhouse.
The Mountain Lions quickly took control, building the lead to 23-7 by the end of the first quarter.
Eric Kendall led the Blue Devils with 15 points, Marcus Lewis followed with 11 and Peyton Book added nine.
The Blue Devils' record dipped to 5-11 and they travel to Sharon on Monday.
The Mountain Lions take a 15-1 record to West Rutland on Monday.
Rivendell 65, GM 30
CHESTER — The Rivendell Academy boys basketball team cruised to a 65-30 win against Green Mountain Thursday night.
GM is missing a couple key starters and it showed as the Raptors jumped up early.
Green Mountain got the deficit down to six at one point in the second, but Rivendell went into the half up 15 and cruised from there.
Caleb Merrow led GM with nine, while Finn O'Donnell had 15 to lead the Raptors, followed by Jacoby Patterson with 14 and Harry Molesworth with 11.
GM (8-6) is at Leland & Gray on Saturday afternoon.
TV 56, Mill River 35
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team fell to Division IV Twin Valley 56-35 Thursday night at Dean W. Houghton Gymnasium.
The Wildcats win snapped a three-game skid and gave Twin Valley a season sweep for the Minutemen.
Noah Dornburgh led TV with 20 points, followed by Cody Magnant with 13. Ryan Smith paced Mill River with 18 points.
Mill River (1-15) is at Bellows Falls on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.