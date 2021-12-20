TOWNSHEND — The Proctor girls basketball team found its groove in the second half and cruised past Leland & Gray 47-18 on Monday night.
The Rebels went into the half with a 16-15 lead.
“We didn’t get off the bus well,” said Phantoms coach Joe McKearin. “We weren’t making shots.”
The shots started to fall in the second half and with a strong defensive effort, Proctor won going away.
“We continued to play at our pace,” McKearin said.
Maggie McKearin scored 29 points to lead the Phantoms, followed by Meghan Cole with 10.
Maggie Parker and Mary Sanderson had seven apiece for Leland & Gray.
Proctor (2-1) hosts Arlington next Tuesday, Dec. 28.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rivendell 40, Poultney 28
ORFORD, N.H. — The Poultney girls basketball team dropped its second game to open the season, falling 40-28 to Rivendell Monday night.
“We played well. It was a lot better than the score says,” said Blue Devils coach Todd Hayes.
Poultney got the lead down to six points in the third quarter.
Molly Hier led the Blue Devils with nine points, followed by Mackenzie Ezzo and Hailey Hayes with five apiece.
Savannah Gray led the Raptors with 10 points.
Poultney (0-2) hosts Leland & Gray on Thursday.
GM 44, Long Trail 30
DORSET — The Green Mountain girls basketball team pushed its record above the .500 mark early in the season with a 44-30 win against Long Trail, its second win over LTS in less than a week.
GM pulled away from the Mountain Lions in the fourth to secure the win.
Karen Vargas led the way for the Chieftains with 14 points, followed by Kim Cummings with 12 and Luna Burkland with 11.
"A freshman that played like a seasoned veteran," said Green Mountain coach Jeff Buffum of Vargas. "She wanted the ball in her hands and was smart with it."
GM (2-1) is at Hartford next Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LTS 66, Springfeld 41
SPRINGFIELD — The Long Trail boys basketball team continued its early season roll beating Springfield 66-41 Monday night on the road.
The Cosmos were held to just eight points in the first half.
“We played a lot better after the half, but we had dug ourselves a big hole,” said first-year Springfield coach Mike Byrne.
“Long Trail has a lot of size, so they’re tough to match up with.”
The Cosmos (1-2) hosts Otter Valley on Wednesday.
Postponement
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team’s home game against Bellows Falls scheduled for Monday night was postponed.
Other girls hoop scores
In other girls basketball action on Monday night, Hazen clipped Richford 36-30 and Vergennes rolled past Winooski 58-27.
Other boys hoop scores
In other boys basketball game played Monday night, it was North Country 59 and BFA-St. Albans 35; Hartford 63, Mount Mansfield 55.
BOYS HOCKEY
Midd 2, Rutland 1
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland boys hockey team suffered its first loss of the season, falling to Middlebury 2-1 Monday night.
The Ravens (3-1) are at Woodstock on Wednesday.
Girls hockey scores
In girls hockey action around Vermont on Monday night, Hartford overwhelmed Missisquoi 10-1, Brattleboro edged Burr and Burton Academy 4-3, Spaulding cruised past rival U-32 10-1 and Woodstock edged Rice Memorial 2-1.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
Stratton Mountain elite skiers Jessie Diggins and Julia Kern took second in the women’s team sprint finals on Sunday in Dresden, Germany. The pair finished with a time of 15:46.92.
Diggins was eighth in the individual sprint free finals on Saturday and Kern Was 22nd. On the men’s side, Vermonter Ben Ogden was 51st.
Killington Mountain School product Hannah Soar was 10th in the women’s dual moguls event on Saturday. Americans had a strong day with three in the top five led by Kai Owens in third.
Soar took to Instagram after the competition on Saturday, letting her followers know she qualified for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin finished fifth in the women’s Alpine skiing super-G race on Sunday in Val d’Isere, France. She was the top American finisher in 1:19.98. Fellow U.S. skier Breezy Johnson was ninth.
Starksboro’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle was 27th in the men’s Alpine skiing downhill race in Val Gardena, Italy on Saturday, finishing in 2:04.09. Middlebury College product Erik Arvidsson was 59th.
Cochran-Siegle was also 27th in a giant slalom race on Sunday in Alta Badia, Italy.
Stratton Mountain’s Lindsey Jacobellis took fourth in the women’s snowboard cross event on Saturday. American teammate Faye Gulini was second.
Manchester Center’s Alex Deibold was 32nd in Saturday’s men’s event.
Stratton’s Dylan Udolf was 52nd in the men’s snowboard parallel giant slalom on Saturday in Italy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.