ARLINGTON — Griff Briggs notched the victory for the Arlington baseball team as the starter and Cannon Petry closed out the 6-3 win over Poultney on Wednesday.
The Eagles fashioned a 6-0 lead before the Blue Devils broke through in the third.
Arlington raises its record to 3-0 and the Devils fall to 0-3.
Poultney’s next game is Tuesday when the Devils host Mount St. Joseph.
The key to the Blue Devils turning around their season could be getting some players to step up and complement Ryan Alt.
Alt had Poultney’s only two hits. The senior also had two RBIs and went the distance on the mound, striking out six.
SOFTBALL
Rain nixes RHS
Rutland High softball coach Dick Wright got to Northeast Field Field on Wednesday and knew it didn’t look good.
“It was like a skating rink,” Wright said.
Wright said he texted athletic director Mike Norman and the game was called off.
There is no makeup date yet.
GIRLS LACROSSE
So. Burlington 15, MMU 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The South Burlington girls lacrosse team ran its record to 3-1 Wednesday by rolling to a 15-3 victory over Mount Mansfield.
MEN’S LACROSSE
Eastern Conn. 11, Castleton 2
CASTLETON — Tom Grabher and Chris LaBonte scored the only goals for Castleton University as the Spartans fell 11-2 to Eastern Connecticut in men’s lacrosse action Wednesday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
The 0-9 Spartans are at Southern Maine on Friday.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Hill nets job
BERN, Switzerland — University of Vermont men’s hockey assistant coach Jeff Hill was announced by SC Bern as their new goaltending coach Wednesday morning.
SC Bern competes in Switzerland’s National League, the top tier of the Swiss hockey infrastructure. The club is one of the premier teams in Europe and has won 16 National League titles including four in the last nine seasons.
Hill recently completed his sixth season on staff with the men’s hockey team. Under his tutelage, Stefanos Lekkas became Hockey East’s all-time saves leader and finished his career fifth on the NCAA leaderboard with 3,913 saves. Lekkas also graduated as UVM’s record holder in save percentage (.918).
Hill spent four years as a two-sport athlete for the Catamounts from 2004-2008, playing both hockey and lacrosse. As a senior, Hill received the Mike Gilligan Award, given annually to the player who distinguishes himself through leadership on and off the ice and through service to the community. Hill graduated from UVM in 2008 with a degree in psychology and a minor in sociology.
Upon graduation, Hill was the assistant coach for three seasons with the Rice Memorial High School prep program, which he helped create in 2009. Hill also spent the 2011-12 season as an assistant coach at nearby St. Michael’s College.
After Rice, Hill moved on to become the head coach and hockey director at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana. In his three years at Culver, Hill recruited and coached over 30 Division I players and three NHL draft picks.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Lake Monsters
BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters’ schedule for their first season in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League came out on Tuesday.
The Lake Monsters open up at home at Centennial Field on May 26 against the Nashua Silver Knights.
The Lake Monsters are joined by the Norwich Sea Unicorns as the new teams in the FCBL this summer.
