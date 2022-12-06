SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Castleton University men's hockey team scored three goals in the opening period of their matchup with Saint Michael's Tuesday night, riding the hot start to a 3-2 victory over the Purple Knights.
Jackson Kobelka, Jackson Edwards, and Brandon Picard all found the back of the net in the first frame — Kobelka's score was the first of his career — while Brandon Collett made 13 saves and allowed a pair of goals in his second victory of the season.
Next up for Castleton is a trip to Connecticut to face off against Albertus Magnus Friday, with puck drop set for 4 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
UVM 68, Dartmouth 52
HANOVER, N.H. — The University of Vermont men's basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 68-52 victory over non-conference foe Dartmouth on Tuesday night at Leede Arena.
Aaron Deloney produced a team-high 17 points for the Catamounts.
UVM had a 13-0 run down the stretch of the opening half to lead by 20 at the break.
Catamounts coach John Becker increased his UVM win total to 262 with the victory. The Catamount bench boss needs only two wins to tie Tom Brennan for the program record.
UVM returns to action on Saturday when it visits Colgate. Tip-off against the Raiders is slated for 12 p.m. at Reid Athletic Center,
FIELD HOCKEY
Middlebury honored
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College field hockey coaching staff has earned National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Division III regional praise for the fifth-straight season.
Head coach Katharine DeLorenzo, alongside assistant coaches Lauren McNally and Andrea Way, led the team to its fifth consecutive NESCAC and NCAA titles this year, the first field hockey team across any division to do so.
Middlebury finished the season with program records in goals (107) and shutouts (12).
The Panthers became just the second team in school history to win five-straight NCAA Titles, joining men's ice hockey (1995-99).
Middlebury earned its sixth national title in the last seven seasons and its seventh championship in program history (1998, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022).
The Panthers have won 20-straight contests during the NCAA Tournament dating back to 2017.
DeLorenzo became the first NESCAC field hockey coach to earn coach of the year honors five-straight times and has won the award on six occasions.
The coaching staff will now be placed on the ballot for the national coaching staff award.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
CU Sock Toss
CASTLETON — The Castleton University women's hockey team will be hosting a Sock Toss during Friday and Saturday's games of the Castleton Invitational at Spartan Arena, in partnership with BROC Community Action's Warming Others Winter Clothing Program.
Much like the Teddy Bear Toss hosted by the men's ice hockey program earlier this season, the women's ice hockey program will grant free admission to anyone attending the tournament that donates at least one pair of new socks in their original packaging.
All socks brought to the Castleton games during the tournament will be thrown on the ice when the Spartans score their first goal of the game.
Fans bringing socks to non-Castleton games during the tournament can still gain free admission to the event by placing their new socks in a collection bin at the ticket window.
BROC Community Action is a local not-for-profit organization that provides assistance to people in crisis, and helps provide a sustainable path forward. Its mission is to provide hope, opportunity and a path forward out of crisis or poverty, so our neighbors and communities thrive.
