WOODSTOCK — The West Rutland girls basketball team jumped out quickly on Woodstock and never looked back, topping the Wasps 65-41 Monday night.
The Golden Horde went on 15-0 run to start the game, but Woodstock responded with an 8-0 run of its own by the end of the first quarter.
The teams played a tight second quarter, with West Rutland taking an eight-point lead into the half.
The Golden Horde extended the lead to 11 by the end of the third and pulled away in the fourth for the win.
Forward Elizabeth Bailey led all scorers with 23 points.
West Rutland improves to 2-0 and travels to Proctor for a Division IV showdown on Thursday.
Fair Haven 50,
Mount Anthony 32
BENNINGTON — A fourth-quarter run sealed a 50-32 victory for the Fair Haven girls basketball team Monday night against Mount Anthony.
Nursing a three-point lead heading into the final quarter, the Slaters went on a 14-0 run to create separation from the Patriots and finished the job from there.
Fair Haven led 10-5 after one quarter and extended its lead to six by halftime.
MAU cut the Slaters’ lead to three by the end of the third, before Fair Haven’s run sealed the victory.
Ryleigh Coloutti had 28 points to lead the Slaters. Emma Briggs had six points while Courtney Brewster and Kerigan Disorda had five points.
Brewster and Kyleigh Grenier controlled the boards with 10 and nine rebounds, respectively.
Briggs, Theresa Culpo and Megan Ezzo had the defensive duties to cover MAU star senior Grace Mahar and did well in that role. Mahar led MAU with 14 points.
The Slaters move to 2-0 on the season and hosts Mill River on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill River 57,
Mount Abraham 37
BRISTOL — The Mill River boys basketball team rode strong play in both halves to a 57-37 win against Mount Abraham Monday night.
The Minutemen led by 11 points heading into the half and outscored the Eagles by nine the rest of the way.
Will Farwell had a huge day for Mill River with 15 points and 17 rebounds.
Aidan Botti and Colby Fox had 12 points, while Tyler Shelvey had eight points and eight assists.
Liam Kelleher led the Eagles with 15 points.
Mill River improves to 2-0 and plays Otter Valley on Monday in Hartford in the East/West Challenge.
BOYS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, Burr and Burton 2
The Rutland boys hockey team picked up its first win of the season Saturday night, topping Burr and Burton 4-2 at Spartan Arena.
Graham Seidner scored his first varsity goal on an assist from Micaiah Boyle.
Boyle and Eren Cetin both had unassisted goals and Ethan Coarse scored an assist from Cetin and Ryan Melen.
Rutland improves to 1-1 and travels to play Essex on Wednesday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Rutland 4, Rice 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Sophomore Isabell Crossman netted a hat trick in the Rutland girls hockey team’s 4-3 win against Rice Saturday night.
Molly Abatiell had the other goal for the Raiders.
Abby Stoodley had two assists on he day, while Elise Lidstone had one.
Rutland goaltender Kristen Pariseau had 23 saves in the win.
Kate MacKenzie led the way for Rice with two goals.
Rutland improves to 2-0 and hosts Brattleboro on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU’s Wright reaps awards
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Castleton University women’s basketball forward Kylie Wright has been named the Little East Conference Player and Rookie of the Week following a career-best outing Friday night against Colby-Sawyer.
Wright finished the night with a career-high 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting in 27 minutes off the bench. She also grabbed seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end and led to a pair of putbacks.
She is averaging nine points and 6.1 rebounds per game off the bench through the first nine games of her collegiate career, while ranking second in the LEC in field goal percentage (60 percent) and third in free throw percentage (87.5 percent).
She is the first Spartan women’s basketball player to land Player of the Week honors since Brooke Raiche received the accolades on Jan. 19, 2019. She is Castleton’s second player to earn Rookie of the Week plaudits this season, joining three-time Rookie of the Week Elise Magro.
Castleton returns to action at the Naples Shootout in Florida on Dec. 29 and 30.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Collett earns NEHC honor
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Brandon Collett of the Castleton University men’s hockey team was named the New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Goalie of the Week for his second weekly award in as many weeks.
Collett registered his second 50-plus save performance in a week’s time and third of the season on Friday when he held Bryn Athyn to three goals on 54 shots in a 3-3 tie. Then, he was stellar again on Saturday in making 32 saves, before getting replaced due to injury early in the third period with Castleton holding a 2-1 lead.
The Brockton, Massachusetts native finished the weekend with a 2.17 goals-against average and a .954 save percentage.
On the season, his goals-against average has slid down to 4.59 and his save percentage sits over the 90-percent mark at .901.
In his past four starts dating back to his 54-save performance at Norwich on Dec. 6, the freshman netminder has a 2.66 goals-against average and a .945 save percentage.
He is the first Spartan goalie to be named Goalie of the Week since Wyatt Pickrell (2015-19) earned the accolade on Dec. 3, 2018.
Castleton returns from break on Saturday, Jan. 4 when it hosts Plymouth State at home in a non-conference contest.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Pink the Rink
The Castleton University women’s hockey team will be partnering once again with the Rutland Regional Medical Center’s Foley Cancer Center to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research with the 12th annual Pink the Rink event.
The Spartans will host Pink the Rink Night on Friday, Feb. 7, against New England Hockey Conference foe Suffolk. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Spartan Arena in Rutland.
Castleton is giving fans an opportunity to purchase the uniforms from the Pink the Rink game with an online auction from now until Feb. 8. All proceeds from the jersey sales will be donated to RRMC and the Foley Cancer Center. Throughout the first 11 years of the partnership, Castleton has helped raise more than $60,000 for breast cancer awareness and research.
