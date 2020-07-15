MARSHFIELD, Mass. — The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference (ECFC) Presidents Council has voted to cancel the 2020 fall ECFC conference schedule.
The Presidents are supportive of institutional autonomy regarding potential participation in football this fall.
Subsequently, members of the ECFC, which Castleton University is a part of, will determine which, if any, currently scheduled ECFC contests will go on as scheduled.
This resolution allows each member institution with flexibility as it pertains to their upcoming fall schedule. Each member institution will provide its own update on the status of fall athletics, and specifically football, at their institution.
“Despite our best efforts over the last several weeks, it has become apparent playing a traditional conference schedule is not viable for our members,” said ECFC Commissioner Katie Boldvich, in a conference press release. “Our league’s unique geographic footprint, coupled with several overnight trips for each member institution has made moving forward with the approved, league schedule unattainable.
“The members of the ECFC remain committed to working together as we move forward and this resolution provides flexibility to our institutions to schedule more local contests as permitted by their respective institutional policies.”
The conference will continue to explore additional options for its members, including opportunities in the non-traditional segment as permissive by the NCAA.
USM cancels fall sports
GORHAM, Maine — The University of Southern Maine became the second school in the Little East Conference to cancel fall varsity athletics.
“Ultimately, we do not believe we can adhere to health and safety guidance for our student-athletes and coaching staff in these conditions,” said USM Director of Athletics Al Bean, in a letter to the athletes. “As difficult as it is to forgo the camaraderie and competition that our student-athletes have eagerly anticipated this fall, we need to do the right thing and step back for now.”
USM joins UMass Boston, which announced it was canceling varsity sports in late June, as schools in the Little East that won’t compete this fall.
Seeing the number of varsity programs around them continuing to dwindle for the fall, they had to make a decision.
“To date, many colleges, universities and athletic conferences have declared their intention to cancel fall semester athletics, and it’s likely that others will follow soon,” Bean said. “As a result, the number of possible opponents in close proximity to USM has been significantly diminished.”
UMass Dartmouth recently announced they are cutting eight varsity programs, but have stated it was not related to the coronavirus pandemic.
BASEBALL
Lakes Region 7,
White River Jct. 2
FAIR HAVEN — A five-run sixth inning was the difference as Lakes Region beat White River Junction 7-2 in a battle of two of the top teams in the Vermont Summer Baseball League Southern division.
The game was 2-2 heading into the sixth, but fundamental play helped Lakes Region take advantage. Sawyer Ramey’s suicide squeeze was a highlight of the inning.
Sawyer’s older brother, Aubrey Ramey, was once again a force on the mound. Ramey had a complete game, with nine strikeouts. The two runs he surrendered were unearned.
“(Aubrey) had his command. His curveball was working well,” said Lakes Region coach Adam Greenlese.
Aubrey Ramey had three hits on the day as well.
Joe Valerio pitched in a pair of runs batted in for Lakes.
The two teams will match up on Saturday for a doubleheader as well.
“I’m proud of the guys for battling to the end. We’ve been doing that all season,” Greenlese said. “It’s nice to get the first game of the series.”
Lakes Region hosts a doubleheader with Bennington Thursday. First pitch of the opener is at 3:30 p.m.
S.D. Ireland 6, Barre 5
