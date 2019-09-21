SPRINGFIELD — Alia Edmunds scored four goals to lead Otter Valley past Springfield 5-1 in Southern Vermont League field hockey Saturday.
Riley Keith also scored a goal for the Otters and Morgan LaPorte and Livia Bernhardt picked up assists.
Hannah Presch scored for Springfield and Anna Church made 16 saves.
Ellie Ross made one save for the Otters. They are 4-1 and will host Windsor on Wednesday.
Springfield fell to 1-5.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 3, Rivendell 0
ORFORD, N.H. — Holly Putnam, Evelyn Page and Kate Murphy all scored goals as Windsor topped Rivendell 3-0 in SVL girls soccer action Saturday.
Windsor, 4-1-1, will host Stevens High School on Tuesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Rutland 3, Mount Anthony 1
BENNINGTON — Charlie Babson put Mount Anthony on top early but Rutland scored three unanswered goals to win 3-1 in SVL soccer Saturday.
Finn McGuinness scored for the Raiders 20 seconds after the Patriot goal and Braeden Carleton scored what proved to be the game winner on a penalty kick.
Reed Martin added insurance in the second half with an assist from Tanner Merrill.
The Raiders, 2-5, are at Burr and Burton on Tuesday. MAU is also 2-5.
Brattleboro 3, Mill River 1
BRATTLEBORO — Mill River fell to Brattleboro 3-1 in boys SVL soccer Saturday, but it was closer than the final score indicates as it was only 2-1 after 76 minutes of play.
"We played a solid game at every position," said assistant coach Chuck Hall, who was filling in for Peter Roach. "I'll tell you it was the best game I ever lost."
Tyler Corey headed in the Minuteman goal on a cross from Cam Smith, and Tyler Regula made 17 saves.
Mill River slips to 3-4 but three of the four losses are against D-I teams.
Mill River will host Woodstock on Monday.
White River Valley 3, West Rutland 2
SOUTH ROYALTON — Tyler Serrani scored two goals for West Rutland but it wasn't enough as they fell to White River Valley 3-2 Saturday in SVL soccer.
"We had a couple more injuries today," said Golden Horde coach Dillon Zaengle. "We're getting pretty thin."
West Rutland, 2-3-2, hosts Otter Valley on Tuesday.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Saturday's scores: Mill River 42, Woodstock 6; Bellows Falls 37, Lyndon 14; Poultney 35, Windsor 6; Burr and Burton 47, Mount Mansfield 14.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
University of New England 31,
Castleton 21
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Brian Peters threw for three touchdowns and Devin Charles ran for another, leading the University of New England over Castleton 31-21 in non-conference football on Saturday.
The loss kept Castleton winless at 0-3 while UNE improved to 2-1.
Castleton will take that record into next Saturday's Sap Bucket rivalry game against 3-0 Norwich at Dave Wolk Stadium.
UNA built a 10-0 lead and never lost it in resisting efforts by the Spartans to come back.
Peters connected with Jack Mahoney on a 16-yard scoring pass and got a 31-yard field goal from Kevin Heintz.
After Castleton's Devins Wollner scored on a 1-yard plunge, Peters responded with a 34-yard TD pass to Cobey Johnson for a 17-7 halftime lead.
Simon Davis pulled the Spartans back within 17-14 with a 5-yard rushing score. UNE came right back as Peters struck again with a 24-yard pass TD pass to Mahoney.
After a Castleton turnover, UNE pumped up the lead to 31-13 on Charles' 1-yard run.
Matt Hesford's 2-yard run closed the gap to 31-21 with 5:10 to go but the Nor 'Easters moved the ball deep into the Spartans end to run out the clock.
MEN'S SOCCER
UMass-Boston 3, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — Castleton was out-shot 30-10 in falling in its Little East Conference opener, 3-0 to U-Mass-Boston on Saturday.
Andres Soto-Burgos took the loss in net for Castleton as the Spartans fell to 2-5 overall.
Mason Thompson was a bright spot for the Spartans with two of their four shots on goal.
Castleton is at Middlebury on Sunday.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
UMass-Boston 3, Castleton 0
BOSTON — Castleton could put only four shots on goal as they fell to UMass-Boston 3-0 Saturday.
Castleton is now 4-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
They are at Williams on Sunday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton routs Rams
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Kate Badellini scored three goals and Otter Valley Union graduate Allison Lowell added two to power Castleton University to a 6-0 victory over Framingham State in Little East Conference field hockey action at the Maple Street Field on Saturday.
Olivia Trevisani had the other goal.
The Spartans dominated the Rams and CU goalie Tashia Pashby-Rockwood only had to make five saves.
Castleton got to the .500 mark (3-3) but, more importantly, the Spartans raised their LEC record to 2-0.
