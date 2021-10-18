WILMINGTON — The long bus ride home from Twin Valley was a happy one for the West Rutland girls soccer team. They cruised to a 10-2 victory over Twin Valley and everyone shared in the wealth, eight different players scoring.
The Cyr sisters, Anna and Olivia, had two goals apiece. Also scoring were Peyton Guay, Camryn Williams, Abbey Lanfear. Izzy Griffith, Emily Trepanier and Serena Coombs.
“We had a lot of fun,” Westside coach Deanna Rodolfy.
The whole season has been a lot of fun. The Golden Horde boasts a 10-3 record going into Thursday’s game at Mount St. Joseph.
It was the first varsity goal for Williams, Lanfear and Coombs.
Coombs is the Horde’s outstanding goalie but she became a field player in the second half.
Serena’s sister Bella Coombs took over in the goal in the second half but rang up an assist while she was in the field. Serena is a senior and Bella is the heir apparent in the net.
Kennah Wright-Chapman and Sohyr Perry also had assists.
Reese Croutworth had both goals for the Wildcats.
GIRLS SOCCER
MSJ 1, Poultney 0
POULTNEY — The Mount St. Joseph girls soccer team bounced back from a loss on Saturday to beat Poultney 1-0 on Monday afternoon.
“We couldn’t finish,” said Blue Devils coach Hannah Corkum. “We generated a lot of chances.”
The one girl who did succeed in finishing was Brooke Bishop who had the game’s lone goal for the Mounties.
Poultney (6-6-1) finishes the regular season on Thursday at Mill River. MSJ (7-3-1) hosts West Rutland on Thursday at Abatiell Field.
L&G 7, Mill River 0
TOWNSHEND — The Mill River girls soccer team ran into an elite Leland & Gray squad on Monday and fell 7-0.
The Rebels scored four goals in the opening eight minutes of play.
“We settled in from there and played much better in the second half,” said Minutemen coach Shawn Bendig.
Mill River was without all-state keeper Malori Carlson, who bruised her shoulder in a game against Otter Valley last week.
Lacey Lanfear got the call in goal.
“She commands her box,” Bendig said. “I’d love to put her in there next year after we lose Malori to graduation.”
Mill River (1-11-1) hosts Poultney on Thursday for Senior Day.
BOYS SOCCER
Sharon 8, West Rutland 1
SHARON — Rebuilding teams will take their lumps a lot of the time. The West Rutland boys soccer team look some of theirs in an 8-1 loss to Sharon Academy on Monday.
“They’re a good squad and physically stronger than us,” said Westside coach Dillon Zaengle. “We’re a young team and they have some skilled upperclassmen.”
Tristan Rocke had the lone goal for the Golden Horde.
Daniel Henderson had a multi-goal game for the Phoenix.
West Rutland (0-12) is at White River Valley on Wednesday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hartford 7, Rutland 0
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford is one of the best field hockey teams in the state and it showed that in a 7-0 win against Rutland on Monday.
Madi Willey led the way with three goals for the Hurricanes. Kaedence Brower scored twice and Alice Piper scored once.
The Ravens (2-10-1) wraps up the regular season on Thursday at home against South Burlington.
Woodstock 3, FH 0
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven field hockey team’s win streak was snapped at two, falling to Woodstock 3-0 Monday afternoon.
The Slaters (4-8-1) are at Otter Valley on Thursday.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Harris honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — For the second time this season, Castleton field hockey’s Emily Harris was named the Little East Conference Co-Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week. The sophomore tallied four goals and one assist in a 1-1 week for the Spartans, including a hat trick in the team’s win over Fitchburg State.
Harris’ 21 goals on the season are the most scored by a Castleton field hockey player since 2013, and rank her first on the team, first in the LEC and second in the nation.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Benfatti tabbed
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alex Benfatti of Castleton women’s soccer holds Little East Conference Goalkeeper of the Week honors in back-to-back weeks following a strong two-game stretch, featuring an 11-save effort in a 2-1 win over Keene State and eight saves in a scoreless tie at Plymouth State.
She leads the conference in shutouts with five on the year and ranks third in goals against average.
CROSS COUNTRY
Kay scores
SARATOGA SPRINGS N.Y. — Sam Kay was one of the runners scoring for the winning Rutland High boys cross country team at Saturday’s Burnt Hills Invitational. His name was omitted from the story.
