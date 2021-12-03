The Castleton University men’s hockey team saw its two-game win streak snapped with a 5-3 loss to Elmira College Friday night at Spartan Arena.
The Spartans jumped up early. Less than four minutes into play, Zach Papapetros scored off an assist from Andrew Barber and Calvin Moise.
About 10 minutes later, CU’s Brandon Picard got in on the scoring act, assisted by Bryce Irwin and Stone Stelzl.
The Soaring Eagles responded in a big way in the second period, getting goals from Bailey Krawczyk, Chance Gorman and Shawn Kennedy.
Castleton knotted the score with 13:16 to play in the third on a goal from Moise, assisted by Dylan Thackeray and captain Glenn Wiswell.
Jake Russo scored a go-ahead goal midway through the period.
The Spartans got an extra skater pulling goalie Kyle Alaverdy with 1:58 to play and Russo scored on the empty net to put the game away.
Alaverdy made 30 saves for Castleton.
Castleton (3-7-1) hosts fifth-ranked Hobart College on Saturday at 4 p.m. at Spartan Arena.
It will be the 12th annual Teddy Bear Toss, with all donated stuffed animals benefiting BROC Community Action, a not-for-profit organization that supports Bennington and Rutland Counties.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 5, USM 0
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s hockey team blanked Southern Maine 5-0 Friday night.
Clark Kerner had two of the Cadets’ five goals. Norwich dominated much of the game and held a 23-shot edge.
The Cadets (6-0-3) host Babson College on Saturday.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Elmira 3, Castleton 0
ELMIRA, N.Y. — Elmira College displayed why its the third-ranked team in the nation and bested the Castleton University women’s hockey team 3-0 Friday night.
The Soaring Eagles scored a goal in each period. Sabrina Shvartsman opened the scoring in the first period, Morgan Mordini added on in the second and Erika Goleniak finished the scoring in the third.
Kirsten DiCicco played well in the losing effort, saving 35 shots.
Castleton (5-4) is at William Smith College on Saturday at 4 p.m.
UNH 5, UVM 2
DURHAM, N.H. — Three unanswered goals were the difference as the University of New Hampshire women’s hockey team beat Vermont Friday night.
UVM’s Theresa Schafzahl scored both Catamount goals. Her first goal gave UVM a lead and her second, in the second period, tied the game.
Nicole Kelly led the Wildcats with two goals.
UVM (7-7-2) is at UNH again on Saturday.
NU 3, USM 1
GORHAM, Maine — Julia Mascotta scored the eventual game-winning goal in the second period to lead the Norwich University women’s hockey team to a 3-1 win Friday night.
Mikah Baptiste opened the scoring for the Cadets 46 seconds into the second period, before USM tied it with 14:22 left in the frame by Julianne Nelson.
Mascotta’s goal came with 8:16 to play in the second and Jillian Jackson added an insurance tally in the third.
Norwich (5-2) is at Salem State on Saturday at 3 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM 52, LIU 51
BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont women’s basketball team survived a late comeback by Long Island University to win 52-51 Friday night at Patrick Gymnasium.
UVM jumped out to a 23-7 lead after the first and were up 16 at the half.
LIU used a 19-5 third quarter to narrow the deficit, but couldn’t get over the hump in the fourth.
The Catamounts were led by Anna Olson with 17 points and Josie Larkins with 12.
UVM (3-4) hosts Loyola Chicago on Sunday.
NU 73, Colby-Sawyer 57
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University women’s basketball team gave up a 3 to open the game against Colby-Sawyer, but once the Cadets got the lead they wouldn’t give it back, winning 73-57 Friday night in the Hockenbury Classic.
Haley Brewster had a monster night for Norwich with 30 points and 14 rebounds. She was 12-for-13 from the charity stripe.
Norwich (3-3) looks to extend its win streak to four, hosting Wellesley on Saturday.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup
LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Stratton Mountain elite cross country skier Jessie Diggins earned a podium spot in Friday’s women’s sprint free final. Diggins’ time of 3:14.42 was good for second place, 0.35 seconds back of winner Maja Dahlqvist of Sweden.
Dartmouth College product Rosie Brennan was 5th in 3:16.52. Stratton’s Julia Kern was 13th and Katharine Ogden was 61st.
Katharine’s brother Ben Ogden, a University of Vermont skier, was 30th in the men’s sprint final. The top American in that race was James Clinton Schoonmaker in 11th.
The weekend continues with 10k and 15k free races on Saturday and relay races on Sunday.
Breezy Johnson was the story for the Americans in the women’s Alpine skiing downhill race at Lake Louise in Canada. Johnson finished in second place with a time of 1:48.42. Italy’s Sofia Goggia won.
Burke Mountain Academy alumna Mikaela Shiffrin was 26th.
Middlebury College product Erik Arvidsson was 35th in the men’s Alpine skiing Super G race on Friday at Beaver Creek. Arvidsson finished the race in 1:12.84.
Fellow American Travis Ganong made the podium in third. Cochran’s Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle competed, but did not finish the race.
Action continues on Saturday and Sunday with downhill races.
Justin Schoenefeld was the top American finisher in the men’s aerials competition in Ruka, Finland, taking 6th place on Friday. New Hampshire native Eric Loughran was 18th.
Loughran was 9th in Thursday’s aerials competition, a spot behind fellow American Quinn Dehlinger.
In the women’s competition, Kaila Kuhn was the top American on Thursday and Winter Vinecki was the top American on Friday.
Moguls skiers take center stage on Saturday. Killington Mountain School’s Hannah Soar is among the U.S. skiers competing in the women’s competition.
Southern Vermont Series’ Julia Marino qualified 9th in the women’s snowboard big air on Thursday at Steamboat Springs, just missing out on the final eight that advanced to Saturday’s finals. Teammate Hailey Langland qualified in 4th.
In men’s freeski big air qualifying at Steamboat Springs, Stratton Mountain’s Mac Forehand was 29th, and in the women’s qualification, Stratton’s Caroline Claire was 25th.
