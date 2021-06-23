BENNINGTON — The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team was flying high after its opening win on Sunday, but it came back down to earth on Wednesday, losing 10-2 to Bennington Post 13.
The Lakers’ errors outnumbered their hits, never a good recipe for success.
Lakes Region committed six errors, not doing pitcher Evan Reed any favors.
“Things just didn’t go his way. There were a lot of plays that should have been made,” said Lakers coach Adam Greenlese.
Lakes Region had five hits with Ethan Kelley and Ryan Muratorri driving in the two runs.
Post 13 jumped on the Lakers early with three runs in the first inning. Bennington’s other big inning was the fourth where they scored three more runs.
Mount Anthony product Ethan LaBatt led Post 13 with three hits. Bennington got multiple extra base hits, including a double from Hoosick Falls’ Josh Colgrove.
Colgrove also pitched for Post 13 and was strong, striking out seven batters, going 6 2/3 innings before coming out due to his pitch count.
The win moved Bennington (3-1) to the top of the Southern Division standings. Post 13 is at Bellows Falls on Thursday.
Lakes Region (1-1) has a busy few days ahead. The Lakers are at Manchester Union Underground on Thursday, have a rematch at Rutland Post 31 on Friday and three more games over the weekend.
GOLF
VT Open
FAIRLEE — On Tuesday, it was Country Club of Barre’s Bryson Richards who stood out in a big way among Vermont golfers at the Vermont Open. Wednesday, it was Ryan Kohler’s turn.
The Brattleboro Country Club golfer shot a 65 on the third and final day of the tournament at Lake Morey Country Club to shoot up the leaderboard.
Kohler finished the tournament at 1-over, good for a tie of third with Richards, Maxwell Ferrari, Will Frodigh and Matthew Campbell.
Kohler, Richards, Ferrari and Frodigh tied for the best score among amateur golfers.
Nashawtuc’s Garth McGee won the tournament with a score of 2-under, while Old Sandwich Country Club’s Tee Opperman was second at even-par.
Killington Junior
KILLINGTON — On Wednesday, Green Mountain National Golf Course hosted the third day of action at the American Junior Golf Association’s Killington Junior Golf Championship.
There’s a two-way tie at the top of the boys leaderboard through two rounds with Rochester, New York’s Philip Minnehan and Cranford, New Jersey’s Elliot Parker at even-par.
William Ma, who led coming into the day, sits one stroke back at 1-over with Songee Jiang two strokes back.
Rutland 14-year old Sebastian Pell is at 19-over in 39th and 12-year old Kyle Blanchard is in 49th.
Charissa Shang, from Calabasas, California, and Vanessa Borovilos, from Toronto, Canada, are sitting atop the girls leaderboard through 36 holes at 1-under.
Charlene Chang is three strokes back and Bridget Ma, Euna Lee and Varnika Achanta are all four strokes off the lead pace.
The tournament wraps up on Thursday in Killington.
Neshobe State Day
BRANDON — Neshobe Golf Club held its State Day on Wednesday.
In Flight A, Links at Lang Farm and Ceder Knoll’s Markus Sundin led the way at 2-over. Sundin had the shot of the day with a hole-in-one on the 10th hole.
Proctor-Pittsford’s Thomas Depoy was fifth and Neshobe’s John Franzoni was seventh in Flight A.
Crown Point’s Justin Cass’ 8-over was the top mark in Flight B. Neshobe’s Ray Beyette was seventh and Proctor-Pittsford’s Terry Rafter was eighth.
In Flight C, Vermont National’s George Armentano had the best score at 16-over. Ekwanok’s Jack Luders was seventh, Rutland’s John Wing was ninth and Proctor-Pittsford’s Al Roberge was 10th.
Lakeside’s Steve Leary and Proctor-Pittsford’s Jeffrey Nichol both shot 11-over in the Forward Tees Flight.
SOFTBALL
Middlebury hire
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College recently announced the hiring of Rae Dunn as an assistant softball coach. She comes to Middlebury from Clarkson where she served as an assistant coach for the past two years.
Dunn graduated from Clarkson in 2018 with a bachelor of science in applied mathematics and statistics and a minor in psychology.
She was a standout for the Golden Knights and holds six program records, including batting average (.381), runs (121), hits (185), doubles (31) and stolen bases (88). She was a four-time Liberty League First Team All-Star and an NFCA Northeast All-Region Second Team All-Star.
Upon graduation, Dunn spent two years at Clarkson as an assistant coach while obtaining her master of business administration and master of science in data analysis.
In 2021, she coached the Liberty League Pitcher and Player of the Year, as well as several conference and regional honorees.
