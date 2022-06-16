WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The error bug bit the Rutland Post 31 American Legion baseball team hard in a 12-6 loss to White River Junction Post 84 on Thursday.
Rutland had just as many errors as it did hits, with seven of each, in the loss.
White River Junction did its biggest damage in the fourth inning where it plated seven runs to take a lead it would surrender.
Post 31 was led offensively by Chase de Castro, who went 3-for-4. Jonah Boyea drove in a pair for Rutland.
Zach Johnson had three hits to lead Post 84.
Colin Vielleux struck out 10 in six innings for work for White River Junction.
Rutland (1-1) has its home opener on Tuesday against Brattleboro. Post 84 (2-0) hosts Bennington for a doubleheader on Saturday.
GOLF
Tri-States
SALEM, N.H. — In women's golf action, the Vermont team took home the win earlier in the week at the Tri-State Championships held at Campbell’s Scottish Highlands Golf Course in New Hampshire.
Vermont finished with 145 points, beating out Maine's 137.5 and New Hampshire's 121.5.
Vermont led by 4.5 points over Maine after the first day of competition, but the lead was flipped back and forth multiple times on the second day. Patty Baroudi, Bonnie Heald, Kristen Mahoney and Jen Steck were among the Green Mountain Staters that helped propel Vermont to the win.
The Vermont Tri-State Championship roster: Denise Barnard, Ashley Bond, Jazz Bruce, Patty Baroudi, Dana Cassidy, Rhonda Colvard, Nancy DeVaux, Bonnie Heald, Josie Herrera, Edith Hiller, Cheryl Hoar, Christina Johnson, Kathy Kemp, Sarah Lee, Jayne Magnant, Dede Mahler, Kristen Mahoney, Donna Mazut, Fran McCune, Patty McGrath, Mary Beth Menduni, Ann O’Day, Reggie Parker, Mia Politano, Pat Sanborn, Jen Shaw, Mary Jane Shomo, Jen Steck, Els Walker, and Trish Wade. Alternates: Amy Butcher and Jen Farrington.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Nicholas honored
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College's Erin Nicholas, of the field hockey and women's lacrosse teams, was named the Division III Honda Athlete of the Year as announced Thursday by Executive Director Chris Voelz of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA).
Nicholas is the second Middlebury student-athlete to win the award, joining Julia Bergofsky, who was also a member of the field hockey team. The two Panthers are the only field hockey players to ever win the prestigious honor.
Nicholas will be presented with this honor on a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 27, 2022, (6 p.m. PST /9 p.m. EST) in the Founders' Room at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California in downtown Los Angeles.
Nicholas was also named a nominee to represent the NESCAC as its NCAA Woman of the Year and Division III Commissioners Association Women's Sport Student-Athlete of the Year nominee.
Other nominees were Williams' Molly Craig, Connecticut College's Maddie Ford, Amherst's Ruby Hastie, Tufts' Mary Hufzinger, Colby's Sharde Johnson, Williams' Joanna Kim, Bowdoin's Lydia Pitts, Colby's Nina Pruenster, Bates' Bridget Thompson and Amherst's Kim Zhou.
Fellow Middlebury student athlete Stan Morris, of the men's tennis team, was nominated for the same honor on the men's side.
Middlebury men's tennis' Stan Morris was one of the nominees.
The other nominees were Tufts' Isaac Gorelik, Williams' Aidan Ryan and Colby's Will Solow.
Directors' Cup
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury College finished in third place among 326 Division III institutions in the 2021-22 LEARFIELD Directors' Cup Final Standings.
This marks the 19th-straight year that the Panthers have finished in the top-five places and is the best finish since 2012-13. NESCAC foe Tufts claimed its first-ever cup with 1,080 points, Johns Hopkins was second (1,043 points) and Middlebury rounded out the top three with 1,000.50 points.
Middlebury saw 300 of its points come from a trio of national championship teams. Field hockey began the year with a perfect 22-0 record while becoming the first school to win four-straight national titles in that sport. In the winter, women's hockey earned the program's fourth NCAA Championship, and in the process became the first Division III team to finish a season with a perfect record (27-0-0).
The women's lacrosse team made it a stick-sport, triple-crown year when it capped off an incredible season with the program's eighth national title. The three squads combined for an impressive 71-1 overall record this year.
AUTO RACING
Slate Valley 50
WEST HAVEN — Father's Day will bring the Short Track Super Series (STSS) to Vermont for the first time as they compete in the Slate Valley 50, trying to win a $10,000 prize.
The current leader in the STSS Modified North Region standings is Matt Sheppard with 339 points, followed by Dan Creeden (312), Mat Williamson (304), Andy Bachetti (298) and Anthony Perrego (244) in the top five.
Also on the racing card are Sunoco Sportsman Modifieds, Limited Sportsman and Mini Stocks. Pit gates open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 3 p.m., with racing scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.