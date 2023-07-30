WORCESTER, Mass. — Vermont state champion Essex Post 91 will begin its quest for the Northeast Regional title on Wednesday against the New York State champion at Holy Cross' Fitton Field.
Essex was not beaten by any Vermont team in 22 games.
The Maine and New Hampshire champions clash in the first game on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. and the Essex game follows.
Should Essex win, they would play on Thursday against the winner of Wednesday's game between the Rhode Island state champion and the host team Shrewsbury Post 397.
A loss would have Essex meeting the losing team of the Rhode Island-Shrewsbury contest on Thursday.
The tournament is a five-day event with the champion being crowned on Sunday, Aug. 6.
SOFTBALL
TCML Playoffs
The Tri-County Middle League softball season wraps up with playoffs this week.
Slate Valley is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and hosts No. 5 seed Ticonderoga in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in West Rutland.
West Rutland's Outlaws and Outsiders is the No. 7 seed and is at No. 2 Fort Ann in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Slate Valley falls
ARGYLE, N.Y. — The Slate Valley Tri-County Middle League softball team faced a tough contest on Thursday in Argyle against the third-ranked Scots and lost 14-9.
SV started off the first inning by scoring three runs off of singles by Kiana Bushee and Lila Oquendo, then capped by a two-run home run by Rhiannon Lubaszewski.
Argyle responded in their half of the first with a home run by starting pitcher Maddy Eldred. Eldred had herself a night Thursday, going 4-4 with 2 home runs, a double, a single, 4 runs scored, and 3 RBIs.
SV responded with 2 runs in the fourth — one off of an RBI triple by Indira Oquendo, who then scored on a passed ball.
SV put up 4 more runs in the 5th off of singles by Maddie Wilson and Indira Oquendo, a passed ball for Wilson, and a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to starting pitcher Tori Raymond.
In the bottom of the 5th, Argyle plated 2 more runs before the TCML-sanctioned time limit was reached.
Slate Valley starting pitcher Tori Raymond had four strikeouts and relief pitcher Olivia Outslay had a pair of strikeouts.
The loss wraps up Slate Valley's regular season with a record of 6-3 and the No. 4 seed in next week's TCML Tournament. The Black and White will host No. 5 seed Ticonderoga on Tuesday at West Rutland High School at 6 p.m.
Slate Valley won the season matchup 10-9 back on July 6. In that contest, SV rallied from seven runs down off of an Alivia Morris grand slam to take the victory.