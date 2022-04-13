ESSEX — Similar to their opener against CVU, the Rutland boys lacrosse team fell behind early and couldn't recover, losing to Essex 17-1 Wednesday afternoon.
The Hornets jumped up 13-0 by halftime.
"Essex played good team offense," said Raiders coach Ben Burton.
Rutland got its lone goal from freshman Noah Bruttomesso, the first of his high school career. Junior Ryan Cassarino assisted on the play.
Emilio Strangeway and Jarrett Kelley split time in goal for the Raiders
Rutland (0-2) hosts rival Brattleboro on Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Strike Out Cancer
CASTLETON — The Castleton University softball program is set to host its annual Strike Out Cancer Games in association with the American Cancer Society and Making Strides of Southern Vermont.
With the goal of raising awareness and funding for cancer research, the Spartans will dedicate their Thursday, April 21 doubleheader against Russell Sage College to the cause.
Castleton will don pink jerseys for Thursday's games as the softball program continues its support of the "Losing Is Not An Option" movement. The motto coined by former Castleton softball and men's soccer head coach, the late John Werner, has gained popularity and served as motivation for countless others.
As part of the event, the program will sell t-shirts, run a 50/50 raffle, and accept donations. All proceeds will go directly to cancer research. "I Strike Out Cancer" placards will be available for all in attendance. Like the "Stand Up To Cancer" campaign in the annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game, fans will have the chance to rise and show their support.
First pitch of the doubleheader at Spartan Field is set for 3 p.m.
If you're interested in donating immediately, visit the Making Strides of Southern Vermont website and search Save 2nd Base. The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will be held October 16, 2022 at the Castleton University Pavilion beginning at 1 p.m.
MEN'S LACROSSE
SLU 18, Midd 11
MIDDLEBURY — The 19th-ranked Middlebury College men's lacrosse team (6-6) overcame a four-goal deficit to knot the contest 11-11, but No. 11 St. Lawrence (9-2) stormed back to claim an 18-11 victory.
St. Lawrence put the game away, outscoring the Panthers 5-0 in the fourth quarter.
Finn O'Connor suffered the loss in the crease for the Panthers, making 13 saves. William Helm picked up the win with 10 stops for the Saints during the contest.
Billy Curtis tallied a hat trick during the game and Tyler Forbes had three points (1 goal, 2 assists) to pace the Middlebury offense.
Chris Jordan led all players with seven points, tallying six goals and one assist, while Mark Mahoney had six points (3G, 3A) for St. Lawrence.
The Panthers travel to Colby on Saturday for a 1 p.m. start before returning home for the final two regular-season games.
COLLEGE TRACK
Brewster PRs
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Fair Haven alumna Courtney Brewster set a personal record in the 200-meter dash, competing for Colby-Sawyer College over the weekend at Springfield College.
Brewster's time of 30.22 seconds was her personal best and was good for 23rd in the event.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Be The Match
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College football program has joined former Villanova head football coach Andy Talley and Be The Match to help save lives by recruiting potential marrow donors.
This year, more than 160 football and sports teams from colleges and universities across the nation are participating in the program. Students are invited to join the Be The Match Registry on Thursday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. For those who can't make the event, please join online at https://my.bethematch.org/MiddleburySaves.
Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer. Many of these patients rely on a marrow donation to save their lives. More than 12,000 patients each year don't have a matching marrow donor within their family. They depend on Be The Match to help find someone to give them hope for a cure.
The Get in the Game. Save a Life. program raises awareness of this need and invites students, faculty, staff and the community to join the Be The Match Registry.
To sign up as a committed registry member, people need to meet age and health guidelines and be willing to donate to any patient in need. Registration involves completing a health history form and giving a swab of cheek cells. Those of diverse racial or ethnic heritage are especially needed because donors and patients who share the same ancestry are most likely to match.
