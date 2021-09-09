ESSEX JCT. — The Rutland boys soccer team is playing against some of the best teams in the region in Jay Brady Kickoff Classic hosted by Essex High School.
The Ravens played Essex in the nightcap of a two-game slate Thursday night and fell 5-0.
The Hornets opened the scoring in the 25th minute when Elvis Salkic buried a shot. Essex added another three minutes later from Shanka Mitra.
Josh Allaire scored on a set piece in the 38th minute and the Hornets led 3-0 at the half.
Chris Goss scored for Essex out of the half. Alden Leahey added the fifth goal and final goal.
In the other Kickoff Classic game, CVU and Hanover played to a 3-3 tie.
CVU had a 2-0 lead at the half, but Hanover battled back with Eric Ringer scoring the game-tying goal.
Rutland plays CVU at 5 p.m. on Saturday with an Essex-Hanover game to follow.
BOYS SOCCER
WRV 4, West Rutland 1
WEST RUTLAND — West Rutland was bit by the counter attack in its 4-1 loss to White River Valley on Thursday.
All four or the Wildcats goals came via the counter attack, with two in the first half and two in the second half.
The Golden Horde’s lone goal came in the second half off a Tristan Rocke corner kick that Drew Frankenberg put in the back of the net.
Westside had multiple shots go off the post in the second half as well.
“I was happy with the improvement from last game,” said Horde coach Dillon Zaengle. “We possessed the ball well and our positioning was 100 times better than it was in our first game.”
West Rutland (0-2) hopes to find the win column on Saturday when it hosts arch rival Proctor on Westside’s Homecoming. That game will be the second of a doubleheader with the Golden Horde and Phantom girls playing right before.
GIRLS SOCCER
WRV 3, Mill River 0
NORTH CLARENDON — The White River Valley grabbed a 3-0 win against Mill River Thursday afternoon.
Mill River (0-1-1) is at Green Mountain on Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
Burlington 5, Midd 0
BURLINGTON — Middlebury suffered a 5-0 shutout against Burlington Thursday night.
Maria Worden scored a pair of goals for the Seahorses in the first quarter. Paige Moody scored with 9:24 left in the second quarter.
Worden finished the hat trick in the third quarter and Ava Kahl added an insurance tally midway through the fourth.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NVU opens Nov. 6
LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon has released its 2021-22 women’s basketball schedule. The Hornets will return to competition on Nov. 6-7 when they travel to NVU-Johnson for the annual Northern Vermont University Tip-Off Classic. It will be Lyndon’s first game in nearly 21 months, as the team opted out of competition in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hornets have a 25-game regular season schedule planned. The slate features 14 North Atlantic Conference matchups. NVU-Lyndon competes in the NAC’s East Division for women along with Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, the University of Maine at Farmington, the University of Maine at Presque Isle, and Thomas College. The Hornets will all five division rivals twice and will play four crossover games against NAC East schools Cazenovia College, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Delhi, and SUNY Polytechnic Institute. The top four teams in each division qualify for the NAC playoffs.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference contests. Highlights include the season opening NVU Tip-Off event, games against in-state rivals Castleton University and Norwich University at the Granite City Shootout, and a home and away series against NVU-Johnson.
The Lyndon men also open up on Nov. 6 when they host Bard College in the Northern Vermont University-Lyndon Tip-Off Classic.
Lyndon has a full 25-game regular season slate, after playing an abbreviated 10-game schedule in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyndon will also play 11 non-conference regular season contests, plus an exhibition game against Division I Dartmouth College. Besides Bard, Northern Vermont University-Johnson and Vermont Technical College will complete the field for the Tip-Off Classic.
The following weekend the Hornets will travel to Westfield State College to compete in the annual Rick Martin/Hampton Inn Tournament. The Hornets will wrap up the regular season against rival and sister campus NVU-Johnson.
CROSS COUNTRY
Leighton honored
BOSTON — University of Vermont women’s cross country captain Jane Leighton has been named America East Female Performer of the Week, following her victory on Saturday at the Vermont Invite.
The Amherst, New Hampshire native logged a personal-best time of 17:55.40 in the 5k at Hard’Ack Recreation Area. Leighton raced to a 17.7-second margin of victory in the season-opening meet for the first win of her career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.