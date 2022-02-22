FAIR HAVEN — The No. 3 seed Fair Haven girls basketball team is one step closer to another trip to Barre Auditorium, as the Slaters beat No. 14 Lamoille 49-25 in a Division II playdown Tuesday night.
Fair Haven led 21-10 at the half and pulled away in the third with 19 points.
Guard Brittney Love played well above her small stature, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to go with three assists for the Slaters.
Kate Hadwen also had 10 points and Lily Briggs had nine points, eight rebounds and six assists. Natalie Royer led Lamoille with six points.
"We knew they would shoot a lot of 3s and the kids stepped up shutting them down," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
Fair Haven (16-5) is scheduled to host No. 6 Mount Abraham in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield 46, MVU 42
SWANTON — The No. 9 seed Springfield girls basketball team made the long trip back to the southern half of the state with a 46-42 win against No. 8 Missisquoi Valley Tuesday night.
The T-Birds jumped out to a 14-6 lead after a quarter, but the Cosmos responded and led by three heading into the break. Megan Stagner had 11 of her 13 points in the second.
"It was a typical road playoff game slow start after a three-hour bus ride. We responded well after that," said Cosmos coach Pete Peck.
Megan's younger sister Macie Stagner led Springfield with 22 points. Sephi Steele played solid defense, according to Peck.
Abigail Paquette led MVU with 16 points.
Springfield is scheduled to play at No. 1 Lyndon in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
Mid-Vermont 59, Poultney 41
QUECHEE — The Poultney girls basketball team had its most wins since 2012 this season, but the Blue Devils won't be adding on to that number.
No. 11 seed Poultney fell to No. 6 Mid-Vermont Christian 59-41 Tuesday night.
MVC scored 24 points in the second quarter that put the Blue Devils in a big hole.
"We had a terrible second quarter, but we played really good in the second half," said Poultney coach Todd Hayes.
Hayley Goodwin scored 32 points to lead the Eagles, followed by 15 from Rachel Horner-Richardson.
Bella Mack paced the Blue Devils with eight points, while McKenzie Ezzo, Hailey Hayes and Hannah Welch had seven apiece.
Poultney finishes at 8-12.
Windsor 89, MRU 15
WINDSOR — The top-seeded Windsor girls basketball team is a juggernaut and displayed that in a Division III playdown against Mill River, winning 89-15 Tuesday night.
Reese Perry had 20 points, nine rebounds, four steals and four assists to lead the Yellow Jackets. Elliot Rupp had 15 points, seven assists, five steals and four rebounds.
Holly Putnam joined them in double figures with 10 points, while Karen Kapuscinski had nine and Peyton Richardson had eight points. Richardson also had eight steals.
Rylee Sefarin led Mill River with five points.
The Minutemen finish with an 0-21 and Windsor advances to the state quarterfinals, scheduled to host Vergennes on Friday.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 56, CU 37
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The seventh-seeded Castleton University women's basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday evening, falling 56-37 to No. 2 Eastern Connecticut in the Little East Conference quarterfinals.
The Spartans hung with the tough Warriors squad throughout the first half, eventually trailing by five at halftime. A strong second half sent Eastern to the LEC Semifinals, where it will face the No. 3 seed, UMass Dartmouth.
Kelly Vuz led Castleton (12-13) with 15 points and added a team-high three assists. Lauren Pratt followed with nine points. Ryleigh Coloutti and Liz Bailey had four apiece, while Delaney Whitehead, Olivia Perry, and Gwyn Tatton rounded out the scoring. Tatton led the Spartans with six rebounds.
