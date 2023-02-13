FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team has a huge test on its hands Thursday night at Mount St. Joseph, but before then, the Slaters had business to take care of against New York's Granville on Monday.
The Slaters cruised to a 64-47 win against the 15-5 Golden Horde, who begin their New York State playoff road next week.
Fair Haven led by eight at the half, but fully took control in the third, swelling the lead to 18 going into the fourth.
Sawyer Ramey led the Slaters with a triple-double, scoring 25 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing out 10 assists.
Sam Barber added 12 points and Phil Bean had 10.
Caleb Nelson had 15 points to lead Granville.
Fair Haven (16-0) has its showdown with the Mounties on Thursday at 7 p.m. at McDonough Gymnasium.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LTS 76, West Rutland 52
WEST RUTLAND — Division IV state champion contender Long Trail defeated West Rutland 76-52 on Monday night but Westside coach Ali Mitchell felt her Golden Horde had their moments.
They played Long Trail even, 21-21, during a high-scoring third quarter.
David Noel led Westside with 18 points and Peter Guay added 15.
The Horde takes their 3-13 record to Arlington on Wednesday.
The Mountain Lions improved their record to 16-1 and host Proctor on Wednesday.
Poultney 56, Sharon 39
POULTNEY — The Poultney boys basketball team was cinging to a tenuous 22-21 lead at halftime but the tenor of the game changed as the ballooned the lead to 45-33 by the end of the third quarter.
Much of the second-half domination was keyed by Marcus Lewis who scored 20 of his 22 points after halftime. He also had four steals.
Peyton Book added 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists.
Ryan Simons and Eric Kendall tossed in eight points each for the Blue Devils.
Jack Lloyd led Sharon with 19 points and Caleb Benjamin followed with 12.
The Devils hiked their record to 6-11 and the Phoenix fell to 2-13.
Bellows Falls 89, MRU 36
WESTMINSTER — Division III contender Bellows Falls cruised to an 89-36 win against the Mill River boys basketball team Monday night.
Jamison Nystrom led the Terriers with 23 points and Michael Wierzbicki led the Minutemen with 10 points.
Mill River (1-16) hosts Rivendell Academy on Thursday.
Arlington 62, Proctor 41
ARLINGTON — The Arlington boys basketball got revenge for an earlier defeat beating Proctor 62-41 Monday night.
The Phantoms (6-11) is at Long Trail on Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
WRV 50 Springfield 26
SPRINGFIELD — White River Valley continued to solidify their spot with a good seed in the playoffs on Monday night by beating Springfield 50-26 to improve their record to 14-4.
The Cosmos saw their record dip to 8-10.
"We just don't match up well with them," Springfield coach Pete Peck said.
MEN'S HOCKEY
CU honored
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — After a successful weekend that saw the Spartans go 2-0 on the road and clinch a spot in the upcoming conference playoffs, Castleton University men's hockey's Andrew Stefura and Simon Brenter were named the NEHC Player and Goaltender of the Week.
Stefura started his week with a one-goal, two-assist effort in Castleton's 7-3 win over Johnson & Wales - marking the first time in his career he registered multiple assists in a game - before adding another goal to his tally in a 4-1 victory over UMass Boston to complete the weekend sweep.
Stefura finished the regular season sharing the team-lead in points with 22, coming on a team-high 14 goals - the most by a Spartans since the 2012-13 season - and eight assists. The sophomore's eight powerplay goals led the NEHC and were the most by a Castleton player in over a decade.
Brenter had the game of his career in Saturday's rematch against UMass Boston en route to his first Goalkeeper of the Week honors. Making his second start of the season, the sophomore made a career-best 40 saves and allowed just one score to the Beacons.
The Spartans will look to carry their momentum from the weekend into their first round matchup with top-seeded Hobart College Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Bailey honored
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Castleton University women's basketball forward Liz Bailey was named the Little East Conference Player of the Week on Monday after two stellar outings that resulted in Spartan victories.
Bailey averaged 24 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 75 percent (18 of-\ 24) from the field and 81 percent (13 of 16) from the line in a 2-0 week for the Spartans. She opened the week scoring 25 points on a near-perfect 11-for-12 performance from the field to go with seven rebounds in a 76-67 double-overtime win at UMass Boston. She followed up with a 24-point, 10-rebound double-double in an impressive win over WestConn at home.
So far this season, Bailey ranks top-25 nationally and No. 1 in the Little East in field goal percentage, hitting at a 53.7 percent clip. Bailey is also top-five in the Little East in both scoring and rebounding average.
Castleton hosts Keene State Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.