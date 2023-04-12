MIDDLEBURY — The Fair Haven baseball team put up eight runs in the seventh inning en route to a 10-2 win against Middlebury in Wednesday's season opener.
The game was all square 2-2 going into the seventh. Slaters coach Adam Greenlese said Fair Haven had runners in scoring position in every inning, but were finally able to capitalize on those chances in the seventh.
Carson Babbie had a big day at the plate with two singles and two doubles. Trey Lee had two singles, including the go-ahead hit.
Alex Patch went four innings for the Slaters on the mound, allowing one unearned run. Tyler Niklasson went the other three innings, allowing one earned run.
Fair Haven (1-0) hosts Mount Abraham on Saturday.
BASEBALL
BF 6, Otter Valley 2
BRANDON — Jordan Beayon pitched a strong game for the Otter Valley baseball time, striking out 12 in 6 2/3 innings but the Otters fell to Bellows Falls 6-2.
It was the second straight loss for OV to the Terriers. They fell 2-1 in Westminster in the season opener.
"Jordan pitched well enough to win but we made a lot of mistakes behind him," Otter Valley coach Mike Howe said.
"We also made some mental mistakes on the bases. It's stuff we will clean up."
Winning pitcher Trenton Fletcher threw a gem. The Otters managed only four base hits off him, all singles.
The Otters (1-2) do not play a game in Vermont until April 22 when they meet rival Fair Haven.
They will be in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina the entire vacation week where they will play three games against Sacopee High of Maine and get in two practices each of the off days.
The OV baseball team raised $23,000 for the trip, funding it entirely.
They will travel in rented vans.
"It will be a lot of baseball," Howe said.
SOFTBALL
Midd 15, Fair Haven 3
MIDDLEBURY — The Fair Haven softball team fell 15-3 to Middlebury on Wednesday in a game abbreviated to five innings by the 12-run rule.
Elizabeth Munger and Riley Babbie slugged doubles for Fair Haven.
"We were OK. We beat ourselves more than anything," Slaters coach Bill Jones said.
Tori Raymond pitched the distance and absorbed the loss.
Jones said the Tigers made solid contact throughout the lineup.
The Slaters will try to break through for that first victory on Saturday at 11 a.m. when Mount Abraham comes to Fair Haven.
BOYS TENNIS
Rutland 5, SB 2
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rutland boys tennis team opened the season with a 5-2 win against South Burlington on Wednesday.
The Wolves were victorious at No. 1 and 2 singles, topping Eli Rosi and Graham Seidner respectively, but RHS won the other five matches.
Robin Rushing won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3 singles, Tanner Ciufu won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 4 and Ben Cerreta won 8-4 at No. 5.
Sebastian Pell and Tom Goldberg were victorious for Rutland 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles and Dietrich Caler and Brian Kapusta won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
Rutland (1-0) is at Hartford on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
SB 4, Rutland 3
Not all losses are bad. The Rutland girls tennis team swept the doubles matches from perennial power South Burlington and lost 4-3.
"Two years ago when they played them, we lost 7-0," Rutlnd coach Stacey Greene said.
She saw this as something to build on for the 1-1 Rutlanders.
Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer gave Rutland their win at No. 1 soubles by rolling to a straight-sets victory, 6-1, 6-3.
Bethany Solari and Jayla Eugair had to fight hard to preserve the doubles sweep but got the job done. After winning 6-3, they dropped the second set 1-6 but rallied to win the tiebreaker 10-6.
Arrika Patorti was moved to No. 2 doubles to No. 1 singles for Rutland where she fell 3-6, 3-6.
Anna Gallipo lost in the No. 2 slot 5-7, 1-6 and Abbey Watelet lost in No. 3 singles. Emma Barclay lost in her No. 4 singles match 4-6, 4-6 but Caroline McCormack won her No. 5 singles match for Rutland 6-3, 6-1.
UNIFIED
Bratt 59, OV 47
BRANDON — A strong firs half was key for the Brattleboro Unified basketball team, beating Otter Valley 59-47 Wednesday afternoon.
The Colonels led by 23 at the half, but the Otters found their groove after the break.
OV was led by Peyton Chisamore and Tearsa Elrick with 10 points each, Dylan Lear had eight and Madison Mitchell and Alyssa Wade had six apiece.
Jeremiah Shaw had a big 3-point shot, while Riley Hanfield and Jacob Pockett each added two points.
Austin Pinter had a game-high 18 points for Brattleboro. Ashley Cleveland joined Pinter in double figures with 10 points.
Otter Valley (1-2) hosts Springfield on April 24.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Middlebury 18, CU 11
CASTLETON — Middlebury College's Mitchell Schroeder had a day at Castleton University thathe won't soon forget. Schroeder went 5-for-5 to lead the Panthers to an 18-11 victory over Castleton at Spartan Field.
Jackson Cardozo and Kannon Dush led the Spartans with three hits apiece. Both had an extra-base hit and knocked in two runs.
Middlebury's Sawyer Duarte logged the win and is 3-0. Joseph Voli was saddled with the loss and is 3-1.
The day left Middlebury with a record of 14-6 and Castleton 9-14.
Castleton is at UMass Dartmouth on Saturday for a Little East Conference doubleheader.
The Panthers go to Hamilton College for a three-game NESCAC series on Friday and Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU sweeps Norwich
NORTHFIELD — The Castleton University softball team secured bragging rights against rival Norwich University, beating the Cadets 12-0 and 9-7 in Wednesday's doubleheader.
The first game was ended by run-rule in the fifth inning. The Spartans pushed ahead 6-0 through three innings. CU put the game away with a five-run fifth.
Kate LaPan provided a spark atop the Castleton lineup, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Samera Rideout and Allie Almond both had two hits with Rideout driving in three runs. Almond also had a steal.
Laura Deaton had two of Norwich's four hits in the opener.
Olivia Joy went the distance in the circle for the Spartans, striking out four.
The teams were all tied 5-5 going into the seventh inning of the nightcap. Castleton scored four runs to take control and the Cadets only responded with two runs in its final at-bats.
Eleven different Spartans had a hit with Alexandra Brouillette leading the charge with three base knocks. Sidney Miller had a three-run homerun in the third inning.
Taylor Farnsworth had two hits and drove in three runs for Norwich, while Deaton drove in two more.
Joy was the winning pitcher for CU, throwing three innings of relief.
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
CU 23, NVU-Lyndon 1
LYNDONVILLE — The Castleton University women's lacrosse team dominated in-state rival NVU-Lyndon, winning 23-1 Wednesday night.
The Spartans were up 13-0 at the half and didn't look back after the break.
Kimberly McCarthy had eight goals and two assists to pace Castleton. Megan Ward found the back of the net five times, while Phoebe Loomis and Madleyn Cote both scored three times. Lacey Greenamyre had seven assists.
Isabel Bourgeois had the lone Lyndon goal.
Castleton (3-8) is at Eastern Connecticut on Saturday.
