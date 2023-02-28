FAIR HAVEN — The undefeated No. 2 seed Fair Haven boys basketball team took care of business, beating No. 15 Missisquoi Valley 65-41 in Tuesday's Division II playoff first round game.
The Slaters led 34-15 at the half. Joe Buxton played a crucial role early on, burying three 3s in the first.
Sawyer Ramey led Fair Haven with 18 points, followed by Sam Barber with 14, Buxton with nine and Phil Bean with eight.
Caleb Surprise and Ray Fournier had 13 apiece for the Thunderbirds.
Fair Haven (21-0) hosts No. 7 Mount Abraham on Friday in the D-II quarterfinals with a trip to the Barre Auditorium on the line. The Eagles beat Lyndon 62-58 on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hartford 61, OV 41
WHITE RIVER JCT. — The No. 12 seed Otter Valley boys basketball team hung around with No. 5 Hartford, but the Hurricanes pulled away late to beat the Otters 61-41 in a Division II first round game on Tuesday.
Otter Valley was down eight points early in the fourth quarter, but Hartford went on a run to win handily.
The Hurricanes were up after one and by nine at the break.
Brayden Trombly led Hartford with 17 points. Logan Letourneau paced OV with 11 and Ben Adams had 10.
Adams, Matt Bryant and Thomas Politano are set to graduate from a young Otters roster.
"They did a great job being leaders for our team," said OV coach Mike Stark.
Otter Valley finishes with a 7-14 record. Hartford (18-3) is at No. 4 Montpelier on Friday in the D-II quarterfinals.
LG 62, Poultney 49
TOWNSHEND — Poultney, the No. 10 seed, battled Leland & Gray, getting the lead under 10 points multiple times in the fourth quarter, but the Rebels went 12-for-12 from the foul line in that last stanza to preserve a 62-49 victory.
Marcus Lewis had 26 points to lead Poultney which finishes its season with an 8-13 record.
The Rebels take an 11-10 record into the quarterfinal round game on Saturday.
Ari Camp followed Lewis scoring for the Blue Devils with eight points and Erik Kendall added six.
Brooks Filskov and Peyton Book collected nine rebounds apiece for the Devils.
Parker Jennings led the Rebels in scoring with 26 and Cody Hescock had 14.
ALPINE SKIING
States classic
RIPTON — Rutland's Erin Geisler finished 20th in the classic portion of the state championships held at Rikert Nordic Center on Tuesday.
Geisler finished with a time of 20 minutes, 36.6 seconds. Burlington's Gillian Fairfax won the Division I girls race in 17:06.7, ahead of teammates Greta Kilburn and Elsa Sanborn, Mount Anthony's Tanis White and CVU's Stella Laird.
Sam Kay was the lone Rutland boy in the top-25, finishing 24th in the D-I boys race with a time of 17:01. The next best RHS athlete was Karver Butler in 43rd.
MAU's Luke Rizio won the race in 14:04.8, ahead of teammates Peter McKenna and Finn Payne, Mount Mansfield's Brady Morigeau and Burlington's Kai Donnelly.
The Otter Valley skier in the D-II boys race was Luke Calvin in 62nd. Middlebury's Eliot Schneider won the race, ahead of teammate Baxter Harrington and Woodstock's James Underwood,
The D-II girls race was won by U-32's Clare Serrano, beating out Middlebury's Ava Schneider and Beth McIntosh.
The Rutland boys were seventh in the D-I boys classic relay.
MAU won the D-I boys team championship with 58 points, beating out Mount Mansfield's 106. RHS was seventh.
Burlington won the D-I girls team state title with 58 points, beating MAU's 125.
Middlebury won the D-II boys and girls titles, ahead of Montpelier on both sides.
