FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys basketball team celebrated its seniors with a dominant 82-35 win against Springfield Wednesday on Senior Night.
Slaters seniors Kyle James, Bentley Eastman and Brandon Eastman were honored before the game.
Fair Haven was in control from start to finish, leading 45-15 at the half.
"We had nine kids score and everyone got to play," said Slaters coach Bob Prenevost.
Given the score, Fair Haven's starters saw limited action. Sawyer Ramey had 19 points to lead the Slaters. Brandon Eastman had 17 points, Sam Barber had 15 and Joe Buxton had 13.
Sam Presch accounted for nearly half of the Cosmos' points, scoring 17 points.
Fair Haven (9-1) is at Brattleboro on Saturday. Springfield (1-10) hosts rival Green Mountain on Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Mill River 66, TV 31
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River boys basketball team picked up its second win of the season, topping Division IV Twin Valley 66-31 Wednesday night at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
The Wildcats started the game with just six players and played with only four on the court in the second half, according to Mill River coach Ben Smith.
The Minutemen were led by 23 points from Ryan Smith. Adam Shum added 11 points.
Cody Magnant led Twin Valley with 17 points.
Mill River (2-9) is scheduled to host Middlebury on Friday, if weather permits.
Bellows Falls 80, GM 53
WESTMINSTER — Bellows Falls was still smarting from its loss to Rivendell and Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti said the Terriers "were on a mission" against his team on Wednesday night. The Terriers dismantled Green Mountain, 80-53.
Jon Terry led the Terriers with 18 points.
"They're good. They've got all the pieces," Rapanotti said of BF.
Everett Mosher had 13 points and Branden Rose 12 to lead the 8-5 Chieftains.
Windsor 59, OV 45
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys basketball team was doomed by a rough second quarter, losing 59-45 to Windsor Wednesday night at the House of Noise.
The Otters got up 8-0 to start the game, but only scored four points in the second quarter, compounded by 10 turnovers.
Windsor opened up a 17-point lead at one point in the second half, but Otter Valley got it down to eight in the fourth, before Yellow Jacket free throws iced the game.
Aiden Decker led the Otters with 19 points and Logan Letourneau added nine.
Maison Fortin led all scorers with 25 points for Windsor.
"(Maison) is a great athlete," said OV coach Mike Stark.
Kaleb Swett added 18 for the Yellow Jackets.
Otter Valley (2-11) hosts Proctor on Saturday.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Essex 4, Rutland 3
(Overtime)
ESSEX JCT. — The Rutland girls hockey team fell to Essex 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night.
Taylor Senecal scored the game-winner on a power play 38 seconds into the extra session.
The game was scoreless after one and 1-1 heading into the third. Elizabeth Cooley scored the RHS goal in the second, assisted by Addison Hubert.
The Raiders' Alyssa Kennedy scored for Rutland early in the third, assisted by Sydney Wood, before the Hornets responded a few minutes later.
Rutland pushed ahead again on Cooley's second goal, before another quick goal by Essex.
Sierra McDermott saw 18 shots in net for the Raiders, while Kelsan Carter saw 26 for the Hornets.
"The girls played their hearts out. They battled for 45 minutes and then some," said Rutland coach Katherine Pate. "As a coach I can't ask for anything more than what the girls gave today.
"They followed the X's and O's, they battled hard in the corners and tested their goalie all game. Sierra played exceptionally well tonight keeping us in the game start to finish."
Rutland (7-5) hosts BFA-St. Albans on Saturday at 6 p.m.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 64, Plymouth 33
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — The Castleton men's basketball team's offense was on February vacation. The Spartans lost to Little East rival Plymouth State on Wednesday night at Foley Fieldhouse, 64-33.
Justin Schwarzbeck led the Spartans with 10 points.
Castleton fell to 5-14 and 0-10 in the LEC. The Panthers improved to 10-8 and 5-5 in the league.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 76, Plymouth 46
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — West Rutland alumna Elizabeth Bailey squeezed every bit of production she could out of her 21 minutes on the floor Wednesday night in Plymouth State's Foley Fieldhouse. The freshman had 21 points and six rebounds.
Elise Magro added 17 points and nine rebounds and Lycoming College transfer Kelly Vuz contributed a double-double, 15 points and 10 rebounds. Gwyn Tatton had 10 points.
Castleton improved to 10-7 and 3-5 in the Little East.
