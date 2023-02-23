WHITE RIVER JCT. — The Fair Haven boys basketball team will enter the postseason with a spotless record.
The Slaters finished off a 20-0 regular season campaign with a 40-38 win against Division II rival Hartford Thursday night at Hanley Gymnasium.
The win gave Fair Haven a season sweep of the Hurricanes (17-3) as they handed Hartford two of its three losses. The first matchup between the two Southern Vermont League powers went to overtime.
The Hurricanes took a three-point lead into the half, but Fair Haven went on a 14-2 run in the third to take a nine-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Hartford battled back in the fourth, but Slaters big man Phil Bean hit late free throws that put Fair Haven up one. Sawyer Ramey tacked on another point, going 1-for-2 at the line.
The Hurricanes drove down the court with five seconds left and a chance to tie, but couldn't get the equalizer as the Slaters got the final rebound.
Brody Tyburski led all scorers with 16 points for Hartford. Bean led Fair Haven with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Sam Barber added 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
MSJ 55, Windsor 46
WINDSOR — The Mount St. Joseph boys basketball team pulled away from a scrappy Windsor squad, winning 55-46 Thursday night.
The Yellow Jackets jumped out to a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. The Mounties responded and took control in the second, going into the break up by seven points.
Windsor tied the game on multiple occasions in the latter stages of the third and the teams were all square going into the fourth.
The game was back and forth in the final quarter, but an 11-0 run by MSJ was the final dagger.
Owen Traynor led the Mounties with 16 points, followed by 14 from Keegan Greeley and 11 from Dez Krakowka.
Maison Fortin, a 1,000-point scorer for Windsor, led his side with 16 points, followed by 15 from Corey Lockwood and 12 from Rodger Petermann.
MSJ caps the regular season with a 12-7 record. Windsor finishes the regular season 7-13.
GM 69, Mill River 43
CHESTER — It was Senior Night for the Green Mountain boys basketball team, so the Chieftains honored Eben Mosher, before topping Mill River 69-43 Thursday night.
The Chieftains jumped out to a 33-11 lead at the half.
Mosher celebrated his Senior Night in style, scoring 29 points, followed by 20 points from Tanner Swisher. Ryan Smith led the Minutemen with 15.
Green Mountain finishes the regular season with a 12-8 mark, while Mill River ends 1-19.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 61, CU 49
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The fourth-seeded Castleton University women's basketball team's season came to an end, falling to top-seed Eastern Connecticut 61-49 in a Little East Conference semifinal Thursday night.
The game was tight early on with the Warriors leading by four after one quarter and three going into the break.
Eastern Connecticut built a little cushion, outscoring the Spartans by five in the third and had the better of a competitive fourth quarter to lock up a spot in the conference championship game.
Castleton was led by Elise Magro's 22 points. Magro finishes her collegiate career with 1210 points, the seventh-best mark in program history.
Magro also added nine rebounds and a pair of steals.
Following Magro, her backcourt partner Kelly Vuz had 12 points and post player Liz Bailey had six. Anna Barry led the Warriors with 19 points.
Castleton finished the the 2022-2023 season with a 17-10 record.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Guilford 15, CU 3
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Castleton baseball team fell against Guilford, 15-3, in a contest that lasted five innings before Mother Nature intervened Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans settled for a series split against the Quakers. Reece de Castro and Tyler McLain each collected a double, the lone Castleton hits of the day. McLain's two-bagger brought in two runs while Evan Keegan bagged an RBI with his third sacrifice fly of the series.
Zack Marlow made his 14th career start, going 1 1/3 innings with two strikeouts before handing the reins to Jack Callahan and Ethan Nichols in relief. In his Castleton debut, Nichols held the Quakers to one run on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 frames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.