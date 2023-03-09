COLUMBUS, Ohio — Fair Haven Fitness powerlifting team sent an elite group of lifters to compete against he best in the world in the XPC World Championships at the Arnold Classic.
The Arnold Classic is the equivalent to the Olympics for strength sports. On Friday William (Big Country) Lussier competed in the 181 pounds 16-17 year class. William went 9 for 9 hitting every lift with a squat of 365 pounds, a bench press of 220 and a deadlift of 455 to take first place.
Gabe Barrows competed in the 198 pounds 14-15 year old class. Gabe went 8 for 9 with a 340-pound squat, 250-pound bench press and a deadlift of 415 to take first place.
Kole Matta competed in the 21 deadlift salute. He was the only teenager to compete with the pros in this event. The 17-year old placed sixth with a deadlift of 606 pounds.
Saturday was the pro day of this event. Heather Lynn competed in the 198 pounds submaster class. She squatted 510lbs and bench pressed 245 pounds.
James Matta competed in the Masters 242 pounds class in the unlimited division. He hit a 680-pound squat, bench pressed an all-time world record with 710 pounds and finished the day with a 500-pound deadlift to take first place.
To round out the competition, Kirby Goodrich deadlifted 738 pounds to take third place on the heavyweight day of the 21 deadlift salute.
Next up for the Fair Haven Fitness Powerlifting Team is the WPO semifinals in Chicago and the RPS VT/NH State Championships at the ZOO Health Club in Concord, New Hampshire.
COLLEGE NORDIC
CU at nationals
MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — For the second day of USCAA National Championships proceedings, the Castleton men's Nordic skiing team participated in the 1.5km Skate Sprint.
Antonio Mannino posted a time of 3:14.0 to place 39th in the qualifier. Shawn Allen completed the sprint in 3:48.4, bringing home 56th. In team standings, the Spartans finished 12th with 125 points.
The top half of skiers (30) qualified for the championship bracket. Following quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, Andrew Siegel of Wyoming emerged victorious in the five-man A Final with a quick 2:44.7 sprint. Western Colorado's Albert Hesse (2:47.2) and Paul Smith's' Aidan Ripp (2:54.1) rounded out the top three finishers.
Western Colorado and Paul Smith's tied for first place with 18 points in team competition. Third-place Wyoming (24 points) and fourth-place Minnesota (28) each had multiple top-10 finishers.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Midd 4, Suffolk 0
MIDDLEBURY — The seventh-ranked Middlebury College women's ice hockey team shut out Suffolk 4-0 in an NCAA Tournament first-round contest.
The Panthers were led by senior captain Jenna Letterie, who factored into all four goals (1G, 3A). The defending national champions advance to Saturday's quarterfinal round with a 3 p.m. matchup at No. 2 Plattsburgh State.
Middlebury looked to get on the scoreboard early, but a pair of shots by Molly MacQueen were saved two minutes into play by Ram goalie Lily O'Neil.
Suffolk produced its best chance of the opening period near the midway point, as Sofia Scillpoti's spinning shot from right in front of the net was padded away by Panther netminder Sophia Merageas.
The Rams nearly took the lead with 2:51 left in the frame as Scillpoti deked a defender and fired a shot from between the circles, but Merageas snatched it out of the air to keep the game scoreless.
Middlebury tallied the lone goal of the first period with 35.4 left. Britt Nawrocki drove down the left boards and ripped a shot that whistled past O'Neil into the top-right corner for the 1-0 edge.
The Panthers doubled the lead (2-0) on the power play 3:29 into the second stanza. Nawrocki's initial shot was saved, but Avery McInerny was on the left post to flick in the rebound.
Suffolk looked to cut into the deficit at the 12:10 mark as Taylor Nowak entered the offensive zone with a head of steam, but her wrist shot was saved by Merageas and the Panther defense cleared away the rebound.
The Panthers struck again with 16:19 expired to make the score 3-0 as McInerny rifled a shot from the slot that found the back of the net.
The Rams mustered a chance with just over 10 seconds left in the frame on a two-on-one break, but Merageas denied Cassidy Gruning to maintain the three-goal advantage.
Letterie pushed the score to 4-0 at the 5:47 mark of the third period. The captain juked a defender just past the blueline and blasted a shot into the top-left corner.
The Rams looked to spoil the shutout with 52 seconds remaining, but a rising shot by Shana Cote was snagged by Merageas' glove to secure the 4-0 victory.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.