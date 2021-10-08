FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven broke through for its first win of the season in boys soccer and coach Tim Dayton felt the win meant a lot because it came against Hartford.
“Hartford is a very well-coached team and they never make it easy for you. It meant more that it came against them,” Dayton said.
“We have been building to it. We played well in games against MSJ and Woodstock. I am very happy but I wasn’t completely surprised.”
Nick Carrabino scored the first goal on what Dayton called “a great individual effort.”
Carrabino was also fouled in the box and Jace Hetrick converted the penalty kick.
Dayton said goalkeeper Kole Matta made “several excellent saves” to notch the shutout.
The Slaters take a 1-8-1 record into Tuesday’s home game against Mount Anthony.
FOOTBALL
Hartford 42, Essex 21
ESSEX JCT. — Essex got the jump on Hartford in Friday night’s football game when Oliver Orvis sailed 18 yards to the end zone for a 7-0 lead.
The game soon turned.
Hartford quarterback Brayden Trombly and Jacob Seaver hooked up on a touchdown pass near the end of the first quarter to pull the Hurricanes even.
Then, Ezra Mock broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown dash that put Hartford in front 14-7.
The Hornets fumbled and the Hurricanes capitalized by turning the turnover into a score, a 4-yard run by Mock that cushioned the lead to 21-7.
It was that man Mock again just before halftime. It was another Essex miscue that led to the score that allowed Hartford to go to the locker room with a 28-7 lead.
Mock’s fourth TD of the night made it 35-7 and the rout was on.
Orvis’ 3-yard TD run drew the Hornets within 35-14.
The Hurricanes coasted from there to a 42-21 victory that bumped their record to 5-1. The Hornets fell to 3-3.
Other Friday night football scores saw Brattleboro beat U-32 20-6 to raise its record to 2-4 and Bellows Falls romped past Spaulding 43-14. BF stays perfect at 6-0 and the Crimson Tide’s record slides to 2-3. Woodstock rolled to a 54-0 win over Oxbow to elevate its record to 5-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Springfield 1, Windsor 1
WINDSOR — The Springfield and Windsor girls soccer teams couldn’t settle the issue on Friday, battling to a 1-1 tie.
Ari Cioffi scored her ninth goal of the season for the Cosmos and Elliott Rupp scored for Windsor.
“It was an improvement over Wednesday (a 4-0 loss to Green Mountain),” Springfield coach Ray Curren said.
The result left Springfield with a 4-4-1 record and the Yellow Jackets at 3-6-1.
Rivendell 4, GM 2
ORFORD, N.H. — Grace Tyrrell and Kim Cummings had goals for Green Mountain but it wasn’t enough as Rivendell carved out a 4-2 victory.
Green Mountain saw its record dip to 5-5 and the Raptors improved to 5-4-1.
The Chieftains will try to get back over the .500 mark on Monday when they host Sharon Academy.
Middlebury 1, Mount Abe 0
MIDDLEBURY — Middlebury blanked Mount Abraham 1-0 on Friday in girls soccer.
The victory gets the Tigers to 7-3-1 and the Eagles fall to 2-8.
U-32 3, Lyndon 1
LYNDONVILLE — U-32 edged Lyndon Institute in girls soccer action on Friday, 3-1.
U-32 raises its record to 3-5-2 and the Vikings are winless through 10 games.
Spaulding 1, Thetford 0
THETFORD — Spaulding went on the road Friday and edged Thetford 1-0 in a girls soccer game.
The win gets the Crimson Tide over the .500 mark (5-4) and Thetford falls to 2-7-1.
Harwood 4, No. Country 2
NEWPORT — In a battle of unbeaten girls soccer teams, Harwood stayed that way by beating North Country 4-2 on Friday.
The Highlanders are 8-0-1 and the Falcons 9-1.
Danville 4, Enosburg Falls 1
ENOSBURG FALLS — In girls soccer action, Danville raised its record to 5-5 by trimming Enosburg Falls 4-1. The Hornets drop to 4-4-2.
Rice 6, Vergennes 0
VERGENNES — Rice had no trouble raising its girls soccer record to 7-4 on Friday, breezing to a 6-0 victory over 1-9 Vergennes.
Blue Mt. 5, Winooski 4
WINOOSKI — The Blue Mountain girls soccer team edged Winooski in an offensive battle on Friday, 5-4.
The win got the Bucks to the .500 plateau at 4-4 and the Spartans fell to 1-7-1.
FIELD HOCKEY
Windsor 1, Brattleboro 0
BRATTLEBORO — Windsor left Brattleboro with a 1-0 field hockey victory and a 7-3-1 record on Friday. The Colonels fell to 2-8.
No. Country 6, Montpelier 2
NEWPORT — The North Country field hockey team rolled to a 6-2 victory over Montpelier on Friday to hike its record to 5-4. The Solons fell to 3-4.
COLLEGE GOLF
LEC Championships
Castleton University is hosting the 2021 Little East Conference golf championships at Rutland Country Club, with the tournament opening on Friday.
Through one round, Eastern Connecticut leads with a score of 297. Castleton sits in second at 313, Southern Maine is third at 320, Rhode Island is fourth at 344 and Western Connecticut is fifth at 390.
The Warriors’ Ashton Lewis had the best individual round on Friday, shooting a 4-under 66 on the par-70 course. The Spartans’ Nick Ojala was close on his heels at 3-under 67 in second.
Eastern’s Jordan Dupuis (1-over), USM’s Brogan Kane (7-over) are third and fourth respectively, with the Huskies’ Zach Ellsworth and the Warriors’ Chris Davidson tied for fifth at 9-over.
The second and final round of the tournament is Saturday at RCC
CORRECTION
The score of the Mount St. Joseph boys soccer team’s victory in Thursday’s edition was incorrect. The Mounties defeated West Rutland 8-0.
Also, Ryan Jones scored two goals and one was assisted by freshman Mason Greene.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
NU’s exhibition games
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s and women’s ice hockey teams are set to hit the ice for official practice starting Monday, Oct. 11.
Norwich will welcome back fans to Kreitzberg Arena this season, starting with two home men’s exhibition games on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 4 p.m. vs. Saint Anselm and Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. vs. Curry College.
Both men’s exhibition games are included as part of season ticket holder’s ticket packages. For non-season ticket holders, admission is $5.
Online ticket sales will be open early next week at www.cadetstickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the game at the Kreitzberg Arena and Doyle Hall box offices.
The women’s hockey team will also host two home exhibitions on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 4 p.m. vs. Utica College and Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. vs. St. Michael’s.
All women’s home exhibition games and regular season games will be free of charge.
Spectators for all Norwich University indoor home sporting events will be required to wear a mask at all times regardless of vaccination status, except while actively eating or drinking. Masks must completely and tightly cover the wearer’s nose and mouth.
For the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and other spectators, anyone feeling ill or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms is encouraged to stay home.
Norwich University’s indoor attendance policy is subject to change at any time based on the latest local and state CDC guidance.
All home regular season and playoff men’s and women’s hockey games will be live streamed by Norwich University Athletic Communications at www.norwichathletics.com/livestream.
There will be no live video coverage for any of the four home exhibitions on Oct. 17, Oct. 23 and Nov. 3.
