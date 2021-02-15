BRANDON — The heralded Fair Haven backcourt of Kohlby Murray and Sawyer Ramey led the way as the Slaters thumped Otter Valley 67-36 in boys basketball action on Monday night at the House of Noise.
Murray had 20 points and Ramey had 18 points. Zack Ellis had 11 points as well.
Murray and Ramey combined for 31 of Fair Haven's points in the first half.
Alex Philo led the Otters with 17 points.
"(Otter Valley) hit the glass hard," said Fair Haven assistant coach Luke Vadnais. "They'll have a good season."
The Otters will try to break into the win column at home on Thursday against Mount Anthony. Fair Haven hosts Rutland on Thursday.
GM 64, Rivendell 40
CHESTER — Ty Merrill connected on two 3s on the way to a 24-point evening in helped the Green Mountain boys basketball team to a 64-40 victory over Rivendell on Monday evening.
The Chieftains raise their record to 2-0.
Arlington 44, Mill River 30
ARLINGTON — Arlington came out inspired against the Mill River boys basketball team Monday night and it showed on the scoreboard.
The Minutemen kept it close early, but the Eagles took over and went on a run and never looked back.
“(Arlington) came out wanting it. They had energy and were communicating,” said Mill River coach Ben Smith. “We have a lot of work to do on the offensive and defensive end.”
Johnny Verdon followed up his 36-point opening night with 15 points against the Eagles. Adam Shum added 12 points for Mill River.
Taylor Therriault had 15 points to lead Arlington. Jacob Morse and Noah Diedrich both had seven points.
Mill River is 0-2 and is at Proctor on Thursday.
Springfield 58, Woodstock 44
WOODSTOCK — The Springfield boys basketball team rolled to its first win of the season and the Cosmos did it on the road, trimming Woodstock 58-44 on Monday night.
Springfield is 1-1 and the Wasps 0-1.
BBA 66, MAU 58
MANCHESTER — Three guys scored in double figures as Burr and Burton bested rival Mount Anthony on Monday afternoon.
MAU jumped out to a 16-10 lead after one, but a 25-point performance in the second put the Bulldogs ahead.
BBA continued to extend its lead in the third and held on to win the season opener.
Brandon Burns led the Bulldogs with 16 points. Mike Scheps had 12 points, while Matt Carrara had 10.
MAU’s Gavin Johnson led all scorers with 20 points. Braeden Billert had 14 points and Jordan Gardner had 10.
“It was a hard fought game against crosstown rivals,” said BBA coach Bill Muench. “We had our hands full with Gavin and MAU played tough defense all game.”
Windsor 63,
Brattleboro 50
WINDSOR — Windsor earned an impressive 63-50 victory over Division I Brattleboro on Monday night.
WR 55, Poultney 39
WEST RUTLAND — The West Rutland boys basketball team bested rival Poultney Monday night at home.
The Golden Horde jumped up quickly and held the lead throughout. Poultney got the lead down six late in the third, but didn’t have enough juice to complete the comeback.
“West Rutland ran the floor well,” said interim Blue Devils coach Dave Capman.
West Rutland (1-1) is at Long Trail on Thursday. Poultney (1-1) hosts Arlington Thursday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Fair Haven 63, OV 33
FAIR HAVEN — Ryleigh Coloutti had one of those eye-popping double-doubles with 29 points and 15 rebounds to propel the Fair Haven girls basketball team to a 63-33 victory over rival Otter Valley on Monday night.
Courtney Brewster added nine points and 12 rebounds and Emma Briggs tossed in eight points.
Alice Keith led the the 0-2 Otters with 13 points.
“Otter Valley played very hard,” Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson said.
The Slaters are 2-0 and host Rutland on Friday.
Vergennes 60, Milton 15
VERGENNES — Vergennes swamped Milton in girls basketball action on Monday night, 60-15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.