FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven field hockey fancies itself as a contender in Division III and Tuesday's effort was another display of how for real this Slaters group is.
Fair Haven edged three-time defending Division III champion Windsor 1-0 to win its third game in its last four tries.
It was the second year in a row the Slaters knocked off the Yellow Jackets in a game in the Slate Valley.
Emilee Higgins scored the game's lone goal, getting an assist from Alana Williams.
Fair Haven coach Allison Resnick was impressed with her captain Williams' play.
"Alana fought hard for every ball and was the driving force in our offense," Resnick said.
The Slaters (4-4-1) look to keep it rolling on Saturday, hosting Brattleboro. Fair Haven bested the Colonels 2-0 earlier in the season.
H.S. GOLF
Qualifier tee times
A handful of Rutland County boys golfers are preparing to compete in the state qualifier event on Thursday. The Division I boys qualifier will take place at Ralph Myhre Golf Course in Middlebury and the Division II qualifier is at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
Rutland has five golfers competing in the D-I qualifier. Sebastian Pell looks to qualify individually for states for the second straight year as he tees off at 9 a.m.
Kyle Blanchard tees off at 9:10 a.m., Jacobb Downs tees off at 10:30 a.m., Hudson Branchaud tees off at 10:40 a.m. and Aiden Farrell tees off at 10:50 a.m.
In the Division II qualifier, defending team state champion Otter Valley has five golfers competing. Individual runner-up from last fall Lucas Politano tees off at 9 a.m.
Thomas Politano tees off at 9:30 a.m. Matt Bryant tees off at 9:40 a.m., Jackson Howe tees off at 11 a.m. and Jordan Beayon tees off at 11:30 a.m.
Mill River's Mattie Serafin is teeing off in the same group as Lucas Politano at 9 a.m. Max McKee tees off at 12:20 p.m.
Sawyer Ramey is the lone Fair Haven golfer in the D-II field. The senior multi-sport standout tees off at 10:20 a.m.
The top-six teams and top-five individuals from each division qualify for the state championships on Oct. 13 at Orleans Country Club.
BOYS SOCCER
Proctor 8, Springfield 0
SPRINGFIELD — Proctor rolled to an 8-0 victory over Springfield under the lights of Brown Field on Tuesday with Joel Denton, Carter Crossmon and Matt Nop scoring two goals apiece. Isaac Parker and Riley Cannucci also scored for the 2-7 Phantoms.
"We scored quickly and we moved people around, giving them opportunities to score," co-coach Gannon McKearin said.
"We moved the ball around well and our passing was good."
The Phantoms built the lead to 5-0 by halftime.
Next up for the Phantoms is their Homecoming game against West Rutland at Taranovich Field on Saturday.
Hartford 5 GM 3
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Ben Munukka Austin Kubisek and Liam O' Brien scored for the Green Mountain boys soccer team on Tuesday but it was not quite enough firepower to knock off unbeaten Hartford, a 5-3 winner.
The victory hikes the Hurricanes' record to 9-0 and the 3-5-1 Chieftains pay a visit to Otter Valley's Markowski Field on Thursday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Windsor 6, MR 0
WINDSOR — Audrey Rupp found the back of the net four times in the Windsor girls soccer team's 6-0 win against Mill River on Tuesday. during the Yellow Jackets win over Mill River on Tuesday.
Rupp opened the scoring then Olivia MacLeay doubled Windsor’s score before Rupp added another score before the break giving the Jacks a 3-0 lead.
The Jacks took control of the second half right from the start as Rupp would score twice more and her cross from deep in the corner created another score with Kenzie Wescott getting the tally.
Mill River (1-8) hosts West Rutland on Thursday, while Windsor (6-2) heads to Springfield on Friday.
CROSS COUNTRY
Otters grab wins
DORSET — The Otter Valley cross country team competed at Long Trail School on Tuesday, winning both the boys and girls races.
Luke Calvin won the boys race and Sara Loyzelle won the girls race.
Eli Bagley and Dillon Ladd were top-10 finishers in the boys race as well.
Shull takes 7th
MANCHESTER — Fair Haven was in a cross country meet hosted by Burr and Burton Academy and the highlight of the day for the Slaters was Ava Shull's seventh-place finish. It was notable since there were three Division I schools at the meet.
"I am excited about the future. I think we are going to be a team to contend with" said Fair Haven coach Randy Shutter, noting that nine of his 10 middle school runners picked up ribbons in their race.
MEN'S SOCCER
Salem State 5, CU 2
SALEM, Mass. — Adolphe Alfani scored two goals for the Castleton University men's soccer team but it was not nearly enough as the Spartans fell 5-2 to Salem State.
Lucas McCame and Gonzalaiz Arakaza had the assists for the 3-5-2 Spartans.
The Vikings improved to 6-4-1.
The Spartans host Eastern Connecticut in a Little East Conference game at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Chase reaps honor
NORTHFIELD — Saturday was a day to remember for senior Trevor Chase.
On the Cadets’ first play from scrimmage he hauled in a pass from Quarterback Mitchell Theal that turned into a 71 yard score. That touchdown made Chase the career leader in touchdown receptions in Norwich Football history.
That record setting touchdown would set the tone for the day.
Chase finished with 12 receptions for 185 yards (a career-high) and three touchdowns against Coast Guard which included the introductory score along with another 40-plus yard touchdown reception.
This performance earned Chase a spot on D3Football.com’s Team of the Week for Week 5.
Chase is the first Cadet to be on D3Football.com’s Team of the Week since Manni Romero earned a spot on the team in Week 3 of the 2019 season.
