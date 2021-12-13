WINDSOR — The Fair Haven boys basketball team pulled away in the second half and beat Windsor 56-47 in both teams’ opening game on Monday.
The game was tied 27-27 at the half, but the Slaters outscored the Yellow Jackets by nine in the third quarter.
“It was the first game for both teams, so it was kind of ragged,” said Fair Haven coach Bob Prenevost. “We played better defense in the second half.”
Sam Barber also provided a boost in the third with eight points.
Sawyer Ramey led the way for the Slaters with 19 points, 17 of which coming in the first half. Brandon Eastman added 10 points.
Austin Gauld paced Windsor with 14 points.
Fair Haven (1-0) hosts Woodstock on Dec. 22.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springfield 59, BF 31
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball shot the ball well early against Bellows Falls and won 59-31 on Monday at Dressel Gymnasium.
The Cosmos posted 22 points in the opening quarter to get an early edge and went into the half up 20.
“We had great ball movement early in the game,” said Springfield coach Pete Peck. “We had the lead at the half, but it’s always tough to maintain that, especially against a team like Bellows Falls.
“Bellows Falls is young, but Coach (Todd) Wells does a great job getting them prepared. I enjoy working with coaches who want to grow the game in the area.”
Macie Stagner led 10 Cosmos in the scorebook with 23 points. Jillian Muther and Madison Clark scored seven apiece. Melia Findley and Alexis Coutermarsh played big defensive roles off the bench.
Laura Kamel had 15 points for the Terriers.
Springfield (2-0) is at Brattleboro on Thursday at 7 p.m. BF is at Windsor on Friday at 7 p.m.
Woodstock 45, MR 18
NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team is seeing progress in its play, but it didn’t result in a win on Monday, as the Minutemen fell to Woodstock 45-18 at Dean Houghton Gymnasium.
Junior Cheyenne Hoyle led the Mill River attack with 10 points. Malori Carlson had four points, but was a force on the boards with double digit rebounds.
Mikala Myers led all scorers with 16 points for the Wasps.
“The girls are making huge strides,” said Minutemen coach Jake Tanner. “We’re learning that making three or four passes on a possession is a more unselfish way to play. We had a couple really good possessions.
“Defensively, we’re making a lot of progress. The girls are picking up man-to-man defense.”
Mill River (0-2) hosts West Rutland on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
No. TV varsity hoop
JACKSONVILLE — There will be no varsity girls basketball at Twin Valley this season. The Wildcats will play only on the JV level.
Proctor has replaced its games against Twin Valley with contests against Rivendell and Bellows Falls.
SHRINE BOWL
Coaches announced
BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille football coach Craig Sleeman will lead the Vermont team in the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, as announced by the game’s Board of Governors on Monday.
Sleeman will lead his team of 38 of Vermont’s best senior players into the game, which will be played at Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Sleeman began his coaching career in 1981 with the Burlington Youth League. He moved to Rockland, Maine in 1989 as assistant coach, then back to Vermont in 1996 as assistant coach in Milton, where he was part of the 1997 championship team.
In 2014 he was the assistant coach at CVU, and in 2015, became the head coach at Fairfax.
Four years ago Fairfax became BFA Fairfax/Lamoille cooperative team.
He was also recently head coach for the North squad in the North-South All-Star Classic at Castleton.
Sleeman’s brother, Joe, played in the 1982 Shrine game that ‘opened my eyes to the wonderful help that the Shrine hospital provides to many children and families.
The Board of Governors announced on Thursday that Lebanon High School’s Chris Childs will be coaching the New Hampshire team in the Shrine Bowl. Childs has coached at Lebanon the past 15 years.
He played football from 1991 to 1994 and represented New Hampshire on the 1995 Shrine Team. Childs began his coaching career at Windsor High School, in Vermont, as an assistant during their 1999 championship season.He then moved along to assist in Claremont, New Hampshire at Stevens High School. He began his career in Lebanon with the Junior High School program, moving up to head coach of the Lebanon High School squad in 2007.
With less than eight months before game day, the purpose of the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl is fundraising to support children in need at Shrine hospitals.
The game contributes to three hospitals in the region: Shriners’ Hospitals for Children in Springfield, Massachusetts and Montreal Quebec in Canada treating orthopedic conditions, and the world-renowned burns hospital in Boston.
All services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay.The orthopedic hospitals include orthotics and prosthetics, neurodevelopmental pediatrics, rheumatology, rehabilitation and urology services; and specialized care for children with fractures, cleft lip and palate, and chest wall deformities.
The Springfield hospital has added in-patient children’s rehabilitation and has a sports medicine department.
The Shrine Game has raided hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 68 years for the support of Shriners’ Hospitals for Children and is sponsored by the Cairo Shriners of Rutland and the Mt. Sinai Shriners of Montpelier.
