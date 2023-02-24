FAIR HAVEN — The No. 2 seed Fair Haven girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Barre Auditorium with a 38-22 win against No. 7 Lamoille Friday night in the Division II quarterfinals.
The Slaters led 15-5 after one, but the Lancers responded to get the deficit down to four going into the locker room.
Fair Haven ratcheted up the defensive intensity in the second half, allowing just seven points to clinch the win.
"We clamped down defensively," said Slaters coach Kyle Wilson. "We took care of the ball much better in the second half."
Brittney Love and Kate Hadwen had 11 points apiece to pace Fair Haven, followed by eight from Izzy Cole. Ava Clark paced Lamoille with six points.
Fair Haven (20-2) plays the winner of No. 3 Spaulding and No. 6 Mount Abraham in a D-II semifinal on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. at the Barre Auditorium.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex 56, BBA 39
ESSEX — A promising season for the No. 5 Burr and Burton Academy girls basketball team came to an end on Friday, losing 56-39 to No. 4 Essex in the Division I quarterfinals.
BBA led by six after the opening quarter, but the Hornets flipped the script in the second to lead by five at the break. Essex put the game out reach in the fourth quarter.
Breya Montague led the Hornets with 21 points, followed by 11 apiece from Alexa Rabidoux and Bianca Williams.
The Bulldogs were led by Ainerose Souza with 12 points and Nevaeh Camp with 11.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Burlington 62, RHS 50
BURLINGTON — This was one that Rutland coach Mike Wood and his players really wanted but Friday night's game got away and Burlington prevailed 62-50 in the game played at St. Michael's College.
"This has huge playoff implications. We could have been No. 5 or even No. 4 if we had won," Wood said.
Still, RHS will be home for one playoff game.
Rutland got off to a good start, leading the Seahorses 14-11 after the opening quarter. The game was tied 28-28 at the half
"They went on a run and we couldn't counter," Wood said.
Eli Pockette led RHS (11-9) with 22 points and made five 3-point field goals. Eric Swain added 10.
BOYS HOCKEY
All-League
All-League selections were announced for boys hockey on Friday.
In Division I, Rice defender Jack Strong was the Player of the Year.
First team selections were Essex forward Andrew Forcier, Colchester forward Brady Rassel, Essex forward Gavin Blondin, BFA-St. Albans defender Ethan Audy, South Burlington defender Lucas Van Mullen and Essex goaltender Ian Boutin.
Second team selections were Colchester forward Cooper Blondin, South Burlington forwards Nick Kelly and Jules Butler, Spaulding defender Trevor Arsenault, Colchester defender Evan Baird and Rice goalie Andrew Libby.
Third team selections were BFA-St. Albans forward Liam Wood, Spaulding forward Evan Peloquin, Colchester forward Kaleb McKinley, CVU defender Alex Zuchowski, Essex defender Keegan Latulippe and CVU goalie Jason Douglas.
The Division I Coach of the Year was South Burlington's Sean Jones.
In Division II, Hartford defender Connor Tierney was named Player of the Year.
First team selections were Hartford forward Ozzie DeFelice, Mount Mansfield's Alex Brown, Stowe's Woody Reichelt, Mount Mansfield defender Sam Molson, Burr and Burton defender Jack McCoy and Mount Mansfield goalie Declan Heney.
Second team selections were U-32 forward Brendan Tedeschi, Hartford forwards Blaine Gour and Joseph Barwood, U-32 defender Shane Starr, Milton defender Caleb Barnier and U-32 goalie Duncan Mathies.
Third team selections were Hartford forwards James McReynolds and Ezra Mock, Burlington forward Cannon Poulin, Hartford defender Lochlan Park, U-32 Max Scribner and Burlington goalie Steven Labombard.
Honorable mentions were: forwards Alex Spencley Garret Carter, Mount Mansfield; Lance Starr, U-32; Cam Rider, Rutland; Alex Giroux, Adam Dusek, Ashton Guild, Lyndon; Ashton Tibbits, Stowe; Toby Draper, Middlebury; Max Brownlee, Burr and Burton; Eli Herrington, Harwood; Owen Kane, MVU; Ryder Busto, St. Johnsbury; Jack Devlin, Milton.
Defense: Cadden LaPlant, MVU; Tyler Larocque, Milton; Grayson Hudson, Northfield; Nolan Lyford, U-32; Evan Wright, Brattleboro.
Goalies: Ethan Stefaniak, MVU; Liam Newhouse, Stowe; Michael Hornby, Burr and Burton; Landon Amell, Northfield; Garett Shatney, Lyndon.
The Division II Coach of the Year was Bruce Garrapy from Mount Mansfield.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
CU 7, Mary Washington 3
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Castleton University's Aubrey Ramey was overpowering against Mary Washington on Friday, notching the win against the Virgiia school by striking out nine in 5.1 innings of the 7-3 victory.
Brayden Howrigan earned the save.
Kannon Dush and Jesus Cardenas, two of the three Arizona products on the roster, had two hits apiece and Reece de Castro and Hunter Perkins homered for Castleton.
The Spartans finish the southern swing with a 2-2 record and are off until March 4 when they will play a doubleheader against Stockton in Galloway, New Jersey.
Then, they go to Montgomery, Alabama where they will play four games from March 9-12 — two against Edgewood, one against the host Huntingdon team and the other against the Mississippi Universiity for Women.
