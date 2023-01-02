BRANDON — The Fair Haven girls basketball team got a tough first-half test from rival Otter Valley, but pulled away for a 62-33 victory Monday night at the House of Noise.
The game was knotted at the end of the first and the Slaters were up by eight points at the half.
"(Otter Valley played us very hard in the first half. They took away some of the things we like to do," said Fair Haven coach Kyle Wilson.
The Slaters created turnovers in the second half, leading to Fair Haven pulling away.
Brittney Love paced the Slaters with 15 points. Lily Briggs and Izzy Cole had 13 apiece. Briggs knocked down four 3s.
Elena Politano had 11 points and Anna Lee had 10 for Otter Valley.
Fair Haven (7-0) hosts Burr and Burton Academy on Thursday. Otter Valley (0-6) hosts Rutland the same night.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex 5, Rutland 2
ESSEX — The Rutland boys hockey team fell to a strong Division I Essex club 5-2 Monday night.
Greg Olsen and Cam Rider scored for RHS. Colin Rider and Graham Seidner assisted on the Cam Rider goal.
Rutland goalie Noah Bruttomesso had 33 saves in the loss.
RHS (4-2) hosts North Country on Wednesday.
H.S. WRESTLING
Hubie Wagner
MIDDLEBURY — A correction was made to the final results of the 50th annual Hubie Wagner Invitational that took place at Middlebury Union High School last week.
In the corrected results sent by Middlebury assistant coach Jon Ashley, Colchester won in the team scoring with 223 points. Otter Valley was second at 214 and Granville was third at 197.
H.S. SPORTS
Springfield HOF
SPRINGFIELD — On March 4, the Springfield High School Athletics Hall of Fame will welcome five individuals and two teams to their ranks.
This is the fifth class inducted since the AHOF's inception in 2019. The induction banquet will return to the Crown Point Country Club.
Only 100 tickets will be available for this year's banquet. Expectations are they will go fast. You may go to the SHS Athletic Hall of Fame Facebook page to request tickets or reach out directly to the High School Athletic Department.
Tickets to attend in person will be $40 per person, including an excellent buffet meal and the opportunity to visit with the honorees before and after the main event at the open bar. Please see the SHS Athletics Hall of Fame Facebook page for more information.
Coach Joy Benson will be inducted. Benson began her Cosmos teaching and field hockey coaching career at SHS in the fall of 1986. Benson's 1986 team won the Marble Valley League (MVL) Championship and then went on to win the Division I state championship after being seeded tenth of eleven teams.
In addition, Benson's teams won MVL Championships in 2001 and 2004. Overall, Benson stayed at the helm of SHS Field Hockey for 23 years. In 1996, Benson was named the Vermont State Team Assistant Coach, then again in 1999 and 2003. For the 2006 team, she was named VT State Team Head Coach. Coach Benson established and oversaw the parks & rec field hockey program for 12 years.
Athlete Diane Riefenstahl will be inducted. She participated in gymnastics and cheer for all four years at SHS. At that time, cheer was for boys' soccer (fall and spring), football, and boys basketball. Riefenstahl truly excelled in gymnastics where she was team captain in 1977-78.
In the 1977 state championship meet, she earned 6th place (All Around) with the team winning the meet. In 1978, the Cosmos won the Southern Vermont District Meet with Diane placing 1st (Uneven Bars), 2nd (Beam), 5th (Vault), and 1st (All Around). At states, she placed 2nd (Bars), 5TH (Vault), and 1st in Beam and All Around. The team placed 6th.
Athlete John Neronsky will be inducted. Neronsky played four years of football and excelled on the winter and spring track ovals for three years each. His specialties on the track were sprinting events and the long jump for field events which, at that time, used the Imperial Measurement System.
At the Southern Vermont District Meet in 1974, he won the long jump and 100-yard dash. He then placed 4th in the 100 at the New England Track & Field Championships with a new school record time of 9.9. He is one of four Vermont high school athletes to finish in the top four in the 100 (years 1946-1980).
Three-sport athlete Heinie Wilhelm be inducted. Wilhelm was known, was one of the “Four Horsemen”, Joe Yesman, Charlie Tarro, and Tommy Owl of the mid-1920s Cosmos Football teams.
His go-to position was quarterback, and in 1925, he helped lead the Cosmos to the state championship. In addition, Heinie excelled on the baseball diamond and, during his senior season, was Captain and led the team in both hitting and fielding percentages.
One his fellow horsemen, Joe Yesman, another three-sport athlete, is also being inducted. He was captain of the 1925 state championship football team. During the 1925-1926 basketball season, he was second in team scoring, helping his team to a 14-1 record. Their solo defeat was by a single point in the state championship game against Spaulding High School
The 1925 Springfield football state championship team and the 1986 field hockey state championship team are also being inducted.
