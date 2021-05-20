FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven baseball team snapped a modest three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win against Division III Green Mountain Thursday afternoon.
Evan Reed threw a complete game for the Slaters. Reed struck out five batters.
Reed and Sawyer Ramey had a triple and single, Kohlby Murray and Ryan Muratorri both had key RBI hits.
Fair Haven (5-7) is at Mount Anthony on Wednesday. The Patriots won their previous matchup 9-3.
BASEBALL
OV 7, Springfield 3
BRANDON — Starter Ethan Blow worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory in Otter Valley’s 7-3 win over Springfield in Southern Vermont League baseball action on Thursday.
Caleb Whitney had a big day at the plate for the Otters with single, double and triple.
Lane Eddy added two hits with a double and Blow had a double among OV’s eight hits.
The Division II Otters (6-5) have a a lot of index points on the table at Division I Brattleboro on Saturday so OV coach Mike Howe will send ace Fraser Pierpont to the mound.
BF 11, Mill River 1
(5 Innings)
WESTMINSTER — Grady Lockerby pitched all five inning for Bellows Falls in its 11-1 win over Mill River on Thursday. He struck out seven and surrendered just two hits.
Lockerby also swung the ball well with two hits and two RBIs. Dom Kendall added two hits with a double.
The win pushes the Terriers’ record to 8-5 heading into Saturday’s night game at Woodstock.
MSJ 12, Rivendell 4
ORFORD, N.H. — The Mount St. Joseph baseball team grabbed its second win in a row, besting Rivendell 12-4 on Thursday.
TJ Euber and Cole Blanchard split pitching duties for the Mounties.
Michael Vitagliano was a standout at the plate with three RBIs. Dom Valente and Braedon McKeighan had crucial hits as well.
The Raptors cruised to a win in an early season matchup at St. Peter’s Field, so Thursday’s result was a big turnaround for MSJ.
“We’re a totally different team than what we were the first week or so of the season,” said Mounties coach Mike Callahan.
Stratton 20, Poultney 2
(6 Innings)
POULTNEY — Dan Williams used six pitchers, saving as many arms as he could for a glut of games that is approaching. The Poultney starter Ryan Alt fared the best, leaving after two innings with a 2-1 lead.
After that, the Stratton lineup feasted and rolled to a 20-2 victory in six innings. The Bears had a 10-run sixth that ended it on the mercy rule.
Alt and Gabe Wescott had the Blue Devils’ only hits and Wescott picked up an RBI.
Poultney (3-8) hosts Arlington on Friday and West Rutland on Saturday.
Danville 14, Westside 2
DANVILLE — The Danville baseball team beat a young West Rutland squad 14-2 on Thursday. Westside dropped to 2-7 and is at Poultney on Saturday.
Veilleux honored
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Former Hartford High star athlete Bill Vielleux was honored in a ceremony before Thursday night’s Windsor-Hartford baseball game at the Maxfield Complex, which the Hurricanes won 16-3.
The 1993 Hartford High graduate was drafted by the Chicago Cubs.
A banner was unfurled on the outfield fence before the game against Windsor.
“Bill was the most natural athlete I have ever come in contact with. He made everything look easy. It didn’t matter the sport, he was always the best. Obviously in baseball and basketball, but he was also an amazing wideout in football and probably the best punter the school has ever had,” said Hartford athlete/coach Mike Hathorn.
“His hand eye coordination is supernatural which made him amazing at any sport. Everyone saw the athleticism, ability and skill he possessed during games, but having been a close friend growing up with Bill, I got to see what got him to that point. We would steal the team bucket of baseballs from coach (Mike) Stone and go up to the high school and I would pitch to him for hours.
“I would throw it as hard as could and try to move the ball around the plate and I could not get a ball past him. Bucket after bucket he would rip frozen ropes into the old bus barn in left field 380 feet away. On more than one occasion he hit it clear over the buses some 400-plus feet away and this was as a 6-foot-3 160-pound high school student.
“I was in awe of his ability and happy to spend countless hours helping him work on his craft. His athletic ability alone was special, but his love for and understanding of the game and the time he put in, is what separated him from the rest of us. Every school has that mythical athlete who once attended and everyone in town still talks about, at Hartford High School we have Bill Vielleux, only here the myths are real.
“It was a true pleasure to have been able to be around Bill during this process,” coach Mike Stone said.
“Besides his obvious ability to play the game, Bill made others around him better because of the kind of teammate he chose to be.”
SOFTBALL
Bratt 7, Rutland 3
Alyssa Kennedy, Mariah Crossman and Samera Rideout hammered three consecutive doubles but there were not enough of those fireworks in Thursday’s softball game and Rutland fell 7-3 to Brattleboro at Northeast Field.
Leah Madore went the distance, striking out five for the victory. She gave up six hits including four in the third, the three doubles and a single by Tamera Sabotka.
The Ravens fell to 3-5 and travel to Burr and Burton on Saturday.
Springfield 7, OV 4
BRANDON — Izzy Belisle went the distance for the win as Springfield defeated Otter Valley 7-4 in softball action on Thursday at Candon Field.
MacKenzie McKay started for the Otters and pitched well.
Riley Keith pitched the last couple of innings and her performance was encouraging to OV coach Kelly Trayah. It was Keith’s second appearance in the circle since coming back from surgery.
“Riley is starting to look like Riley Keith,” Trayah said.
The Otters will take a 3-8 record to Brattleboro on Saturday.
L&G 14, Woodstock 1
(5 innings)
WOODSTOCK — The Leland & Gray softball team used a six-run first to take control against Woodstock, winning 14-1 in five innings.
The Rebels had 11 hits. Ruth Wright went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs. Ansley Henderson and Catherine Shine both had multi-hit games as well.
Hannah Greenwood was the winning pitcher for Leland & Gray, allowing just three hits. Henderson pitched the last two innings and struck out four.
The Rebels (3-8) host Twin Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Rutland 5, Woodstock 2
Oh what a fun ride it has been for coach Mary Haskell and her Rutland High girls tennis team since the season-opening loss to St. Johnsbury back on April 24.
They have not lost since and are the proud owners of an 11-1 record.
The Ravens swept the doubles competition. EA Rushing and Arrika Patorti won in the No. 1 doubles spot. Brianna Greene and Brooke Schaffer completed the sweep.
Olivia Shipley won in No. 1 single for the Ravens in straight sets. Eva Meconi and Bethany Solari notched the other singles wins for Rutland.
BF 6, MSJ 1
WESTMINSTER — Mount St. Joseph fell 6-1 to Bellows Falls in girls tennis action on Thursday but there weren’t any tears for the Mounties as they chowed down at Dari Joy on the way out of town.
“There were some great matches, ones that could have gone either way,” said MSJ coach Gary Thompson.
Sophia Hussak, for example, won her first set in the No. 1 singles spot before struggling physically and losing 10-7 on a tiebreaker.
“She played great. I tried to talk her into withdrawing but she went on,” Thomson said.
MSJ’s senior captain Lucy Gallo win in the No. 2 singles match 6-4, 7-5.
MSJ’s Pearl Bellomo also battled valiantly in a marathon match before bowing.
LEGION BASEBALL
OEC Kings done
The American Legion baseball team the OEC Kings from the Northeast Kingdom will not be fielding a Legion baseball team this season due to a lack of funds and volunteers.
