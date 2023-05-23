FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven boys and girls track and field teams both finished third in Tuesday's Southern Vermont League A Championships, which the Slaters hosted.
The Fair Haven boys had 122 points, trailing Burr and Burton and Hartford, and the Slater girls had 80 points, trailing BBA and Mount Anthony. Rutland was sixth on both sides.
Fair Haven's Noah Beayon won the 100 and 200 meters on the boys side. He finished the 100 in 11.20 seconds, where Rutland's Ryan Boulger was eighth, and he finished the 200 in 22.75 seconds.
The Slaters' David Doran won the shot put with a toss of 43 feet, 1 inch. Rutland's Tyler Messer was also in the top five in fourth at 40-00. Kole Matta was second in the discus at 127-08 and Cooper Spaulding was third at 127-03, while Doran was fifth. Matta was fourth in javelin and Patrick Stone was sixth.
Fair Haven's Jace Hetrick and Patrick Stone won the pole vault at 10-08.
Rutland's Karver Butler was second in the 3000 in 10:02.77 and Sam Kay finished third in the 800 in 2:08.63 seconds.
Fair Haven's Nate Young was second in the 110-meter hurdles in 18.93 seconds, while teammate Jack Spaulding was fourth. Young was also second in the 300m hurdles in 43.65 seconds.
Fair Haven's Hetrick was fourth in high jump at 5-02 and Jack Spaulding was fifth. Jack Spaulding was fourth in long jump and Nate Young was fourth in triple jump.
The Fair Haven boys 4z100 relay team of Matta, Cooper Spaulding, Patrick Stone and Beayon finished first in 45.67 seconds. Rutland was fourth. Fair Haven was fourth in the 4x400 and 4x800.
On the girls side, Rutland's Amelia Shelton was second in the 300m hurdles in 50.25 seconds and was third in the 100m hurdles in 17.89 seconds.
Fair Haven's Lily Briggs was second in javelin at 77-06 and teammate Aina Fernandez was third. Briggs was also second in the long jump at 14-06, where Maddy Perry was third. Perry was also fourth in the triple jump.
FHU's Holly Gannon was second in high jump at 4-08. Fair Haven's Ava Shull was third in the 1500 in 5:22.67, while RHS's Helen Culpo was fourth in 5:26.16. Shull was also fifth in the 800.
Fair Haven's Ayame Merkel was fourth in the 400 in 1:06.83 and teammate Elizabeth Munger was fourth in the shot put at 25-07 and discus at 76-03.
Fair Haven's Maddy Perry was fifth in the 100 in 13.71 seconds, while Rutland's Evangelina Taylor was sixth and Jasmine Evans was seventh.
Fair Haven's Julia Carrara was seventh in the 200 and Ella Kuehn was eighth.
The Fair Haven girls' 4x400 relay of Merkel, Briggs, Shull and Allison Rogers was second in 4:42.75. Fair Haven was third in the 4x100 relay.
TRACK & FIELD
GM boys fourth
WINDSOR — The Green Mountain boys (4th) and Springfield boys (5th) were among the contenders at the SVL B Championships on Tuesday.
Thetford Academy won the boys title and White River Valley took the girls title.
On the boys side, Green Mountain's Eben Mosher won the 110m and 300m hurdles. In the 100m, he finished in 15.90 seconds, where Springfield's Marshall Simpson was fifth. In the 300m, Mosher finished in 41.74 seconds.
Mosher also won the triple jump at 12.25 meters, where Springfield's Adam Sanborn was fourth.
GM's Ben Munukka was first in the high jump at 1.75 meters. He was also second in long jump at 5.80 meters, where Springfield's Sanborn was third, James Gultekin was fourth and Bradley Gallant was sixth.
Green Mountain's Joachim Gibson was second in the javelin at 39.16 meters and Mosher was third.
Springfield's James Gultekin was third in the 100 in 11.91 seconds. Teammate Carter Tanner was eighth in the 200. Green Mountain's Wyatt Koch was third in the discus at 30.26 meters.
MSJ's Abraham Burek was fourth in the 400 in 55.75 seconds, Springfield's Cameron Williams was sixth and Dylan Magoon was eighth.
Springfield's Damian Stagner was sixth in the 800 and Magoon was ninth. GM's Forest Garvin was sixth in the shot put, while Springfield's Hunter Ferland was seventh and GM's Koch was eighth.
Springfield was second in the 4x100 relay and 4x800 and third in the 4x400.
On the girls side, Green Mountain's Kyra Burbela won the high jump at 1.45 meters.
Green Mountain's Luna Burkland was second in the shot put at 9.03 meters.
MSJ's Leah Majorell third in the 400 meters in 1:05.33. She was also eighth in the 200. Green Mountain's Colbie Roby was fourth in the 400 and Springfield's Ella Donahue and Meadow Murchie were sixth and seventh respectively. Roby was also fifth in the 800, where Springfield's Erica Knudsen was sixth.
Green Mountain's Autumn Fales was third in 300m hurdles in 53.11 seconds.
Springfield's Olivia Howard was fourth in the 1500 at 6:13.11 and GM's Sophia Cherubini was sixth in triple jump at 8.47 meters.
Springfield was third in the 4x800 relay.
BASEBALL
MAU 6, Rutland 1
BENNINGTON — The Mount Anthony baseball team earned a season sweep for Rutland, winning 6-1 Tuesday afternoon.
RHS got its lone run on a groundout by Anders Lowkes that scored Hudson Branchaud. Branchaud had doubled for one of Rutland's three hits. The other two hits were by Tyler Weatherhogg and Stefano Falco.
Colby Granger was dominant pitching for MAU, while Aaron Whitman had three hits and drove in four runs.
Rutland (4-10) finishes the regular season on Saturday, hosting Brattleboro.
FH 6, Woodstock 4
WOODSTOCK — The Fair Haven baseball gutted out a 6-4 win against Division III Woodstock on Tuesday.
The Slaters led 6-0 midway through the fifth, but the Wasps didn't go down without a fight, plating three in the fifth and one in the seventh.
Tyler Niklasson pitched 4 2/3 innings, before Sawyer Ramey came on and went the rest of the way.
Fair Haven (8-7) caps the regular season on Thursday, hosting Windsor.
GM 8, WR Valley 2
CHESTER — Tanner Swisher was dominant in relief as the Green Mountain baseball team beat White River Valley 8-2 on Tuesday.
Swisher came on in the third inning and went the rest of the way, allowing just one hit and one unearned run. He fanned 11 Wildcats. At the dish, he had a RBI.
Cole Blodgett had two hits and three RBIs, while Mason Parker drove in two runs. Liam O'Brien was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Ty Couture had both of White River Valley's hits and took the loss on the mound.
Green Mountain (14-1) hosts rival Springfield on Saturday.
L&G 5, Springfield 4
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray and Springfield were tied 4-4 in the seventh but the third straight strikeout was a dropped third strike enabling the L&G batter to reach and he scored the winning run.
It has been that kind of season for the 4-9 Cosmos but the playoffs could produce better time s ahead for the Cosmos.
Logan Roundy came in with the bases loaded in the first and minimized the damage. He went on to pitch a strong game and enabled the Cosmos to battle back from a 3-0 deficit.
Tanner Gintof had a double and triple for the Cosmos and Roundy had a double with two RBIs.
The Cosmos have games remaining with White River Valley on Thursday and Green Mountain on Saturday.
SOFTBALL
RHS 13, Windsor 3
The Rutland softball team put its game with Windsor out of reach late, winning 13-3 on Tuesday.
After scored six runs across the opening two innings, the Yellow Jackets kept RHS off the board the next three innings. Rutland found its groove again in the sixth, where it scored seven runs.
Cassidy Langlois had three hits, including two doubles, to lead Rutland. Kayla Stevens had two hits, including a triple, and Alivia Morris had a double.
Kayla Olszewski struck out eight and allowed five hits for RHS.
Rutland improved to 7-6.
MAU 16, Otter Valley 6
BRANDON — It was a loss to a Division I titan but Otter Valley coach Kelly Trayah was pretty happy with it, believing it is a signal that his Otters might be hitting their stride at the right time for the playoffs.
The Otters made the Patriots play the full seven inning in the 16-6 loss and they also collected nine hits off MAU standout pitcher Abby Foster.
Mackenzie McKay went the distance for the 9-5 Otters. Grace O'Connell had he only extra base hit for OV, a double.
Trayah was especially happy with his defense, especially feft fielder Randi Lancours.
Trayah might want her for himself as the Otters could make some noise in the playoffs where he figures they could be a No. 5 or No. 6 seed.
They still have regular season games remaining with Hartford on Thursday and Fair Haven on Saturday.
GM 11, WRV 6
CHESTER — Green Mountain played what coach Todd Parah felt was its best defensive game (one error) of the season and got a two-run home run from Abby Williams in beating White River Valley 11-6 on Tuesday at McKenzie Field.
After Williams' roundtripper, WRV only gave her two intentional walks.
Riley Paul and Emma Snider had two hits apiece for the Chieftains .
Brie Howe Lynch tossed the complete-game victory, allowing four hits. She struck out seven and walked seven.
Green Mountain (5-9) is at West Rutland on Thursday.
BBA 17, Springfield 5
MANCHESTER — The Division I Burr and Burton softball team bested Springfield 17-5 on Tuesday.
BBA improved to 7-6 ahead of its rivalry game with Rutland on Thursday. Springfield (3-12) is at D-I title contender Mount Anthony on Saturday.
BOYS LACROSSE
MMU 13, RHS 10
JERICHO — The Mount Mansfield boys lacrosse team earned its first win, topping Rutland 13-10 on Tuesday.
Finn Heney and Jack Arpey scored three goals apiece for the Cougars. Brady Morigeau and Alex Brown had three points apiece.
Rutland was led by Noah Bruttomesso and Sawyer Nelson's three goals apiece. Ethan Wideawake had two goals, while Riley Rodrigue and Brad Burton both had one goal.
Jarrett Kelley had seven saves and Emilio Strangeway had one save for Rutland.
Rutland (5-9) hosts Burr and Burton on Thursday.
Stratton 15, OV 2
STRATTON — Thomas Politano scored twice in a 15-2 loss for the Otter Valley boys lacrosse team to Stratton Mountain School on Tuesday.
The Otters (0-11) hosts Montpelier on Friday.
