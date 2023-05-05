WESTMINSTER — The Fair Haven baseball team treated its fans to extra baseball two days in a row.
The Slaters and Division III contender Bellows Falls needed eight innings to decide a winner on Friday with Fair Haven coming out on top 6-5.
The Slaters' Joe Buxton had a game-tying hit in the seventh that kept the game alive and Trey Lee drove in the go-ahead run, but the Terriers got one back in the bottom half.
Fair Haven scored a pair of runs in the bottom half, both on passed balls and that was enough to secure the win.
Carson Babbie pitched six innings for the slaters, striking out eight. He gave up three runs, but just one was earned. Sawyer Ramey pitched the final two innings and allowed two runs, neither earned.
Jamison Nystrom pitched seven innings for Bellows Falls.
Fair Haven improved to 4-3, while BF dropped to 5-4.
BASEBALL
Springfield 15, MRU 5
(5 innings)
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield baseball team has dealt with injuries, but nothing makes you feel better when you're ailing than a win. The Cosmos got into the win column for the first time this season, topping Mill River 15-5 in five innings on Friday.
Springfield took control of the game with a five-run third inning, which broke a 3-3 tie. The Minutemen kept battling, but the Cosmos put the game out of reach for the run-rule win in the fifth.
Springfield's Owen Babcock had one of big hits of the day, double to clear the bases. He finished the day with four runs batted in, also notching a sacrifice fly.
Tanner Gintof, Nathan Leonard and Carson Williams were all 2-4 with two RBIs. One of Williams' hits was a triple.
Gintof pitched three innings for Springfield, while Luke Stocker pitched the last two.
Phil Severy was the lone Minuteman with multiple hits, going 2-for-3.
SOFTBALL
Westside 25, GM 8
(5 innings)
CHESTER — The West Rutland softball team's offense kept rolling on Friday, topping Green Mountain 25-8 in five innings.
Over the last two games, Westside has posted a total of 58 runs.
The game had been paused on Tuesday with the Golden Horde leading 9-4 through two innings and West Rutland put its foot back on the gas pedal on Friday.
Kennah Wright-Chapman, Camryn Williams and Peyton Guay hit home runs for the Golden Horde. Guay also pitched, allowing seven hits and striking out five.
Brielle Heybyrne and Becca Ortego had a double apiece for GM.
Riley Paul and Brie Howe-Lynch pitched for Green Mountain.
West Rutland improved to 6-1, while GM fell to 2-5.
BOYS LACROSSE
RHS 10, Bratt 3
BRATTLEBORO — The Rutland boys lacrosse team topped rival Brattleboro 10-3 Friday night behind a balanced scoring attack.
Noah Bruttomesso and Riley Rodrigue had three goals apiece, while Ryan McPhee and Sawyer Nelson added two each.
Rutland (3-5) hosts Woodstock on Tuesday.
Randolph 12, OV 7
BRANDON — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team battled hard with Randolph, but came out on the losing end, falling 12-7 Friday afternoon at Markowski Field.
It was Senior Day for the Otters so the team honored Ben Marks, Thomas Politano and Malachai Sheldrick for their contributions to the program.
Politano, Sheldrick and Chase Cram were the goal scorers for OV. Politano had five tallies, while the other two had one apiece.
Damon Wood played well in goal and Simon Martin was a defensive standout, according to Otters coach Matt Clark.
Otter Valley dropped to 0-7.
COLLEGE TRACK
Conference honors
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Four members of the Castleton men's track and field team earned All-Conference honors after last weekend's LEC Outdoor Conference Championships.
Harrison Leombruno-Nicholson led the way, becoming just the second Spartan in program history to be named to the All-Conference First Team, while Macalyster Perry, Miles Mitchell, and Britain Goodemote all garnered All-Rookie recognition.
After finishing second in the javelin throw a season ago, Leombruno-Nicholson would not be denied a second time, winning by nearly two meters en route to becoming the second LEC Champion in program history. His throw of 60.42 meters set a new program record and was 13th best in the country at the time of the event.
Perry continued his strong freshman campaign at last Saturday's meet, following up his All-Rookie title from the Indoor season with the same recognition this spring. Competing in the 110-meter hurdles, Perry finished in third with a time of 16.05 to top all freshmen and narrowly miss out on a spot on the Second Team.
Wrapping up the conference awards for the Spartans were Mitchell and Goodemote, who were the highest placing freshmen in the javelin and triple jump respectively.
