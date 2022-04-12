FAIR HAVEN — The Fair Haven softball team's offense was led by Olivia Almeida who went 3-for-4 but the Slaters also got an outstanding two-way performance from third baseman Mercedes Cathcart in Tuesday's season-opening 17-10 victory over Springfield.
Cathcart had two base hits and handled eight of her nine chances successfully at third base.
Reilly Marsden had a double for the Slaters.
Ashley Carvey was in the circle for Fair Haven and her recipe was pitching to contact. She only had two strikeouts but the Slaters made the plays behind her.
Carvey pitched the first five innings and Tori Raymond the last two for the Slaters.
Izzy Belisle pitched for the Cosmos.
SOFTBALL
L&G 18, Mill River 3
(5 innings)
NORTH CLARENDON — The error bug bit the Mill River softball team in its opener, falling to Leland & Gray 18-3 Tuesday afternoon.
Rebels pitcher Mary Sanderson allowed just two hits, one apiece to Casey Patch and Kate Haskins, and struck out four in four innings of work.
Alexis Secoy gave up 10 hits, walked eight and struck out three in the loss.
Mill River (0-1) hosts Proctor on Thursday.
BASEBALL
BBA 5, So. Burlington 4
MANCHESTER — Burr and Burton Academy opening its baseball season on a good note, edging South Burlington 5-4 on Tuesday.
Poultney 10, Westside 6
WEST RUTLAND — Poultney and West Rutland were locked in a 6-6 tie but then Poultney took control and won the baseball season opener 10-6 over the Golden Horde.
Hagen McDermott had four base hits for the 1-0 Blue Devils and he scored three runs..
"We had like seven throwing errors," West Rutland coach Dave Bartlett said.
The Horde will try to straighten out that defense before Rivendell comes to town on Thursday.
It was a good day for the Blue Devils all-around. Gabe Wescott and Dana Olden were both cleared to play by the doctors and Wescott pitched the final inning.
Hub Sosnoff and Tait Capman also had multiple-hit games for the Blue Devils.
Lucas Milazzo was the winning pitcher. He was also productive at the plate, drawing three walks and scoring two runs.
"We played good solid defense and we put the ball in play," Poultney coach Brian DeBonis said.
DeBonis knows that Friday's game against Green Mountain will be a challenge but he liked what he saw in this opener.
L&G 22, Mill River 1
NORTH CLARENDON — Mill River dropped its first baseball game of the season on Tuesday, falling 22-1.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mt. Abe 11, OV 8
BRISTOL — The Otter Valley boys lacrosse team played well, but came up short, falling 11-8 to Mount Abraham Tuesday afternoon.
Thomas Politano had three goals and an assist and Hayden Bernhardt also had three goals for the Otters. Evan Thomas had one goal and two assists, while Nick Parker had a goal and Kieran Williams had an assist.
Danny O'Brien made eight saves for Otter Valley.
"Ben Marks played great in the face off X. He won over 50% of draws," said OV coach Matt Clark. "We have work to do but the team played very hard and competes all game."
Otter Valley (0-1) is at Rutland on Tuesday
TENNIS
BBA 7, MSJ 0
MANCHESTER — The Mount St. Joseph tennis team is a young and learning team. It showed in Tuesday's season-opening 7-0 loss to Burr and Burton.
But with so many new players, MSJ coach Melissa Valgoi felt the day was productive.
"Although the results were very clearly in favor of BBA, we were still happy with how today turned out," Valgoi said.
MSJ's No. 1 singles player Sophie Hussak got blanked 6-0 in the first set but bounced back, improving to 3-6 in the second set.
BBA's Mac Thuermer topped Sarah Guerrier 6-3, 6-1 in No. 2 singles.
Lauren Costales lost in No. 3 singles to Nora O'Donnell and BBA's Lily Zenaida and Mary Harbor took the measure of MSJ's Tashina Forrest and Isabelle Gross, respectively, in the other singles matches.
UNIFIED
Mill River 40, OV 35
BRANDON — The Mill River Unified basketball team pulled out a 40-35 win at the House of Noise Tuesday afternoon.
Scoring for Mill River was: Matt Kennedy with 16, Zach King with 12 and Avery Burney and Susan Benini both with six.
Otter Valley was led by Madison Mitchell with 12 points and Peyton Chisamore with 10 points.
Jade Flanders celebrated her 18th birthday scoring three points, Tearsa Elrick also got on the board with four points. Jacob Pockett, Shannon Watson and Jeremiah Shaw added a basket each.
Midd 42, Rutland 36
MIDDLEBURY — The Rutland Unified basketball team was down by 10 at the half and made a comeback that fell short, losing 42-36 against Middlebury on Tuesday.
Kolby Mead who hit a couple 3s down the stretch and led the Raiders with a game-high 26 points. Nick Bakerian led the Tigers with 10 points.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
KSC 6, Castleton 5
KEENE, N.H. — Otter Valley graduate Josh Beayon scored the game-winning run as the Keene State baseball team bested Castleton 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday.
Beayon had two hits and scored two runs for the Owls. Teammates Mike Collins and Wyatt Daft had three hits apiece.
The game was scoreless midway through the sixth when Keene broke through. Three runs in the ninth put Castleton up 5-2, but the Owls responded to force extra innings.
Rutland's Reece de Castro led Castleton with three hits, driving in a run. Tyler McLain drove in two runs. CU starter Max Olmsted went six innings, allowing one earned run.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
CU sweeps Keene
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University softball team swept Keene State 7-4 and 5-2 on Tuesday.
The Spartans were up 7-2 midway through the fifth in the first game and held off an Owls comeback attempt. Kylie Wright had three hits to lead CU, while Kate LaPan and Makenna Thorne had two apiece. Olivia Joy won in the circle.
In the second game, Castleton scored three runs in the seventh inning to help clinch the win. Allie Almond, Thorne and Hannah Mosher had two hits apiece and Wright picked up the win in relief for CU.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Keene 21, CU 4
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men's lacrosse team struggled against Keene State, losing 21-4 on Tuesday at Dave Wolk Stadium.
CU had goals from Hunter Sarro, Dawson Nalette, Dylan Davis and Casey Meczywor.
