MONTPELIER — The Division II track and field state championship wrapped up on Thursday and Fair Haven’s Nate Stone brought home the boys javelin state championship.
Stone had a throw of 148 feet, 1 inch, bettering second-place Greyson Davis, of U-32, who had a throw of 145-06. Hartford’s Jordan Davis, Burr and Burton’s Eric Mulroy and the Raiders’ Jacob McCoy rounded out the top five.
Bellows Falls’ Breanna Stockman won the girls javelin championship, edging out BBA’s Carol Herbert.
U-32 won both the boys and girls team state championships.
The Raider girls had 107 points, with Burr and Burton in second with 75. Fair Haven was tied for fourth with 47 points. The U-32 boys had 133 points to top Bellows Falls with 83. The Slater boys were tied for seventh.
SOFTBALL
Oxbow 8, BFA-Fairfax 6
CASTLETON — Oxbow won the Division III state softball championship on Friday by beating BFA-Fairfax 8-6 at Castleton University in a game that was gut-wrenching to the final out.
It was the ninth state softball crown for the Bradford school, the last one coming in 2018.
Fairfax had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh the Olympians could finally breathe easily, counting the title as their own.
Emma DeGoosh cleared the right field fence to put Oxbow in front 2-1 through four innings.
Fairfax’s Taylor Mitchell answered in the top of the fifth with an RBI double to tie it.
The BFA-Fairfax defense struggled in the fifth and the Olympians capitalized with three runs to take a 5-2 lead.
The Bullets did not stay down for long. They drew even in the top of the sixth with Courtney Burnor delivering the tying RBI.
Again, the O’s responded. They took the lead on a safety squeeze then tacked on a couple of more runs to build their advantage to 8-5.
The O’s flexed their extra base muscle in that inning. Lily Lahaye and Alexa Kosakowski had a triple and Aspen Longmoore an inside-the-park home run.
Oxbow finishes its championship season 16-1, while Fairfax wraps up at 14-6.
BASEBALL
WRV 16, Blue Mtn. 2
BURLINGTON — The undefeated No. 1 White River Valley baseball team won the Division IV championship in convincing fashion Friday at Centennial Field, rolling past Blue Mountain 16-2.
The Bucks grabbed a 2-0 lead in the third as Evan Dennis homered, but the Wildcats responded and then some. White River Valley tied it in the bottom half and controlled the game the rest of the way, tacking on runs to win going away.
It was the second straight state title for the Wildcats, who won the D-III crown in 2019. White River Valley finishes with a 17-0 record.
GIRLS TENNIS
Stowe 5, So. Burlington 2
STOWE — Stowe capped an unbeaten season (12-0) with a 5-2 victory over South Burlington on Friday in the Division I state championship match for girls tennis.
It was the 13th state crown for the Stowe girls tennis program.
The No. 3 Wolves finish at 12-2.
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 11, Rice 7
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Harwood defeated No. 1 Rice 11-7 to capture the Division II boys lacrosse state championship.
NECBL BASEBALL
Vermont 10, UV 7
MONTPELIER — A late rally pushed the Vermont Mountaineers to a 10-7 win against the rival Upper Valley Nighthawks Thursday night at Recreation Field.
The Nighthawks led 7-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth when Vermont got a run back on a single from Zachary Stevens to score Jack Frank.
The Mountaineers scored four runs in the seventh without getting a hit and scored four more in the eighth to take the lead. Evan Giordano had the go-ahead RBI double for Vermont.
Cole Roland came on to get the save for the Mountaineers.
Both teams scored in the first inning. The Nighthawks’ Andrew Walker singled to start the game and Alan Roden reached on a fielder’s choice. Walker eventually came around to score and Roden scored on an error on a ball hit by Connor O’Brien.
Tommy Courtney scored in the bottom half for the Mountaineers after leading off the inning with a single, followed by a single from Keagan Calero.
The Upper Valley bats stayed hot in the top of the second with Luca Trigiani hitting a home run.
Vermont pulled starting pitcher Josh O’Neill, bringing in Aljo Sujak in the third and Trigiani drove in William Sullivan on a sacrifice fly.
The Nighthawks’ power was on display again in the fourth with a two-run homer from Ronald Evans to push UV’s lead to five.
Parker Scott came on to pitch for the Mountaineers in the fifth and Kyle Novak came around for another Nighthawks run on a wild pitch.
Cade Lommel started on the hill for UV and allowed one earned run with four strikeouts. Cameron Bye pitched two innings and allowed a single run.
Tyler Spitzbarth struggled to find the zone for Upper Valley, walking five, and Zane Kmietek allowed four runs, both getting 2/3 innings of work.
Brendan O’Donnell had the best stretch of work on the hill for the Mountaineers, throwing two shutout innings to earn the win in relief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.