The long awaited Division III football final has come to fruition. No. 1 Windsor and No. 2 BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille will battle Saturday at Rutland High School’s Alumni Field for the crown.
Both clubs took care of business in Saturday’s D-III semifinals. Fairfax bested No. 3 Otter Valley 28-14, while the Yellow Jackets beat No. 4 Windsor 26-13.
The Otters kept it close with the Bullets for much of Saturday’s game. Fairfax put the game away on a 4th-and-2 play in the fourth quarter that gave them some breathing room with a two-touchdown lead.
OV got its touchdowns through the air, with Caleb Whitney connecting with Tucker Babcock and Brady Diaz. Luca Polli and Babcock connected on a 2-point conversion.
In Windsor’s semifinal win against the Wasps, the Yellow Jackets got touchdowns from Ben Gilbert (2), Logan Worrall and Maison Fortin.
CROSS COUNTRY
Geisler 6th
ST. ALBANS — Rutland cross country team runners were at Hard’Ack Rec Area on Saturday competing in the Meet of Champions.
Seven Ravens runners were in the top 50 across both genders and both Rutland teams were seventh in the team competition.
In the boys race, senior Brady Geisler led the way finishing sixth with a time of 16 minutes, 6.09 seconds. Owen Dube Johnson was 29th in 17:18.12, Samuel Kay was 40th in 17:48.10 and Karver Butler was 45th in 18:04.85.
According to RHS coach Tom Geisler, Brady Geisler’s time is the second fastest 5K in Rutland High cross country history, behind Peter Fenn, who ran a 16:01 at the Kinney Qualifier meet in New York City in October 1979.
Brady Geisler will be competing in the New England Championships Saturday at Thetford Academy.
On the girls side, Erin Geisler led the way with a time of 20:24.92 in 17th place. The other top 50 finishers were Evangeline Taylor (26th, 21:05.63) and Helen Culpo (27th, 21:05.66).
FIELD HOCKEY
So. Burlington 3, BF 1
BURLINGTON — The South Burlington field hockey team used two first-quarter scores to grab the early momentum in the Division I state championship game and held on for a 3-1 win.
Mt. Abe 2, Hartford 1
BURLINGTON — Maia Jensen scored with 49 seconds left in the second overtime, via a gorgeous assist from Piper Guillmette, to lift Mount Abraham to he 2-1 victory in the Division II state championship field hockey game.
Windsor 3, Lyndon 0
BURLINGTON — The Windsor field hockey team completed a three-peat in Division III, beating Lyndon 3-0 on Saturday in the D-III state championship game.
BOYS SOCCER
Essex 2, So. Burlington 1
BURLINGTON — The Essex boys soccer team used a free kick goal after a South Burlington red card to win the Division I state championship game on Saturday at Burlington High School.
It was the Hornets’ first title in 11 years.
Milton 2, Montpelier 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Milton was clinging to a 1-0 halftime lead in the Division II state championship game for boys soccer on Saturday. Ben Besaw gave the Yellowjackets some breathing room and they hung on for a 2-0 victory.
It was the program first state championship in 30 years.
GIRLS SOCCER
So. Burlington 0, CVU 0
(SB 2-1 in PKs)
BURLINGTON — The South Burlington girls soccer team repeated as Division I champions, besting top-seeded CVU 2-1 in penalty kicks after a scoreless 110 minutes.
Rice 3, Woodstock 0
SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Rice girls soccer team won its second title in three years, besting Woodstock 3-0 in Saturday’s Division II state championship game at South Burlington High School.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Alfred St. 35, CU 24
ALFRED, N.Y. — Alfred State outscored Castleton University by 10 points in the first half of Saturday’s football game and that played a huge part in the Pioneers’ 35-24 win.
Alfred scored the lone touchdown of the first quarter and had another touchdown in the second quarter, leading 13-3 at the half.
The Pioneers didn’t give up the lead the rest of the way.
Evan Smith, who was named ECFC Rookie of the Week on Monday, played quarterback for CU and threw for 301 yards and three touchdowns, while Anthony Martinez caught 12 passes for 193 yards.
Castleton (5-4) hosts Gallaudet on Saturday at noon at Dave Wolk Stadium.
WRESTLING
CU nabs 3rd
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Castleton University wrestling team came out with a third-place finish at the season-opening Ithaca Invitational Saturday, placing nine wrestlers in fifth place or better in the process.
The Spartans trailed only Johnson & Wales and Stevens Tech in the event, amassing 135 team points to JWU’s 154 and Stevens Tech’s 152.
Michael Angers and Chance LaPier were the highest finishers for Castleton, both placing second in their respective weight classes. Angers went 3-1 en route to the No. 2 spot at 165, winning by major decision once and a pair of decisions before falling in the tiebreak period in the championship bout, 2-1. LaPier was 3-1 as well, pinning a pair of opponents and winning via major decision before dropping a 5-2 decision in the championship bout.
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY Canton 4, CU 2
CANTON, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s hockey team fell 4-2 at SUNY Canton Saturday evening despite opening the scoring and holding a 1-0 lead into the second period. Alex Maunula and Jahwara Rennalls contributed the tallies for the Spartans.
The difference in the game was a three-goal third period for Canton.
Castleton (1-3) is home against New England College on Friday.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
SUNY Delhi 89, CU 75
CASTLETON — The Castleton University men’s basketball team returned to the hardwood at Glenbrook Gym for the first time in 625 days on Sunday afternoon, falling to SUNY-Delhi 89-75.
Delhi led by three at the half, but pulled away by outscoring the Spartans by 11 in the second half.
Norman Wilson and Mavenson Therneus had 23 and 21 points respectively for the Broncos. Four players scored in double figures for CU, led by Alex Blackmore with 13 points.
The Spartans (1-1) are home on Tuesday against SUNY Cobleskill.
On Monday, Castleton’s Joe Alamprese was named Little East Conference Rookie of the Week.
The guard helped Castleton to a season-opening win against MCLA on Friday night, dropping 19 points with five rebounds and three steals.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
UVM 1, UNH 0
BURLINGTON — Cricket Basa scored the game-winning goal in the 80th minute as the top-seeded University of Vermont women’s soccer team defeated the six-seed New Hampshire 1-0 Sunday in front of 2,017 fans at Virtue Field to clinch the program’s first America East Tournament Championship.
With Vermont’s ninth win in a row they claimed the conference’s automatic qualifier to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament, where they will play Princeton.
CORRECTION
The weekend edition incorrectly reported the team that blocked the final field goal attempt in the Division I semifinal between CVU and Hartford. CVU blocked the kick to secure the victory.
