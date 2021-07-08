Longtime radio personality and Vermont Golden Gloves director Ernie Farrar died on Wednesday at the age of 78.
Farrar was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2015 and is also in the Vermont Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Rutland sports broadcasting figure Jack Healey called Farrar “a Vermont radio legend and and even better human being.”
Farrar co-authored a book on Vermont boxing history with Alan Rubel that was titled “Gloves: The Stories of Vermont’s Greatest Boxers, trainers and Personalities.”
LEGION BASEBALL
Lakes 7, BF 3
WESTMINSTER — The Lakes Region American Legion baseball team led from start to finish in a 7-3 win against Bellows Falls at Hadley Field Wednesday night.
The Lakers scored a run in the first and were leading 3-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth.
BF got a run back in the bottom of the sixth, but Lakes scored four in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach. Bellows Falls added two in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough to erase the deficit.
Ethan Kelley went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Joe Giancola had a pair of hits and RBIs. Ryan Alt had two hits and Ben Spiro had two RBIs. Alt and Kelley both doubled in the game.
Bellows Falls was held to four hits and got RBIs from Jamison Nystrom and Elliott Graham.
Alt pitched a gem for Lakes Region, going six innings, striking out three and allowing just two hits.
Kyle James and Sawyer Ramey pitched for the Lakers in the seventh.
Lakes Region is 4-6 in league play and hosts Bellows Falls for two games on Saturday at St. Peter’s Field.
Rutland postponed
Rutland Post 31’s American Legion baseball game scheduled for Thursday evening in Bennington was postponed. No makeup date has been set.
“I expect we’ll have a date in the next couple of days,” Post 31 coach Mike Howe said.
The state’s American Legion baseball standings heading into Thursday evening’s games as posted by the state’s Legion baseball web site:
Southern Division — Manchester 7-3, Brattleboro 5-2, White River Junction Post 84 4-3, Bennington 4-4, Bellows Falls 3-4, Lakes Region 4-6, Rutland 2-7.
Northern Division — Franklin County 5-1, So. Burlington 6-3, Post 91 5-3, SD Ireland 4-4, Colchester 4-5, Montpelier 3-7, Barre 2-6.
Rutland LL nixed
Thursday night’s Little League tournament game between Rutland and Bratteboro scheduled for Thursday in Brattleboro was rained out.
NORWICH FOOTBALL
2021 schedule
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University football team will open the season under the Friday night lights at home. The Cadets host Save Regina at 7 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The next two games are on the road. The Cadets are at St. Lawrence on Sept. 11 and then pay a visit to state rival Castleton where the Maple Sap Bucket is on the line.
Norwich hosts Endicott on Sept. 25, the final tune-up before six consecutive NEWMAC games.
The conference season begins Oct. 2 at Coast Guard.
The next two are at home with Merchant Marine visiting Northfield on Oct. 9 with kickoff set for 1 p.m. Then, Springfield is in town on Oct. 16 for a noon kickoff.
The Cadets travel to MIT on Oct 23 and then WPI rolls into Northfield on Oct. 30 for a noon kickoff.
The trip to Washington, D.C. to play Catholic University on Nov. 6 completes the regular season.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
McGraw nets job
Casey McGraw, a 2016 Castleton University graduate, has been hired as the head men’s basketball coach at Elmira College.
McGraw was an assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan when that program won the national championship in 2018.
FOOTBALL
7-on-7 Saturday
MANCHESTER — The inaugural Vermont All-Star Football 7-on-7 Tournament will be held at Burr and Burton Academy. Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and games begin at 10 a.m.
There will be a trophy presentation after the championship game.
COLLEGE SKIING
Rechberger honored
CASTLETON — Castleton University men’s alpine skier Paul Rechberger has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America’s Academic All-District At-Large Team, the association announced Thursday.
