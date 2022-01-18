The Mount St. Joseph girls basketball team shot the ball well early and cruised to a 58-29 win against rival Mill River on Tuesday at McDonough Gymnasium.
"That was something we stressed, getting out early and having defensive intensity," said MSJ coach Bill Bruso.
The Mounties jumped out to a 19-5 advantage after one, aided by some silky smooth shooting by senior Tiana Gallipo.
MSJ put the game away for good in the third quarter, where they put up another 19 points.
Gallipo led all scorers with 20 points and there was plenty of balance behind her. Haylee Rivers had nine points and Brooke Bishop had eight, while Emma Wiegers and Lauryn Charron had seven apiece.
Malori Carlson led the Minutemen with 15 points.
"Mill River plays hard," Bruso said.
MSJ (4-2) is at Long Trail on Thursday. Mill River dropped to 0-9.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Poultney 41, Arlington 34
POULTNEY — The Poultney girls basketball team dug itself out of an early deficit to beat Arlington 41-34 Tuesday night.
The Eagles jumped out to a 13-3 edge at one point in the opening quarter. Poultney stormed back and played its best basketball in the second, scoring 18 points.
Things got tight in the second half, but the Blue Devils held on.
Kaitlyn DeBonis led Poultney with 10 points and Emily Handley had eight.
Sidney Herrington led Arlington with 11 points, while Katerina Gordon and Taylor Wilkins had 10.
Poultney (3-4) has defending Division IV champion Proctor on the schedule for two games this week. The Phantoms host on Thursday and the Blue Devils host on Saturday.
Proctor 76, BF 33
WESTMINSTER — Maggie McKearin became the first girls basketball player in Proctor High history according to the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association web site. She amassed 42 points in Tuesday night's 76-33 victory over Bellows Falls in Hilton Holland Gymnasium.
Isabel Greb added 18 points for the Phantoms who will host Poultney on Thursday night.
"We played really well. We got some players back," Proctor coach Joe McKearin said.
Meghan Cole was back and played good defense. She also distributed the ball well.
"Cadence (Goodwin) was back and she was solid."
The Phantoms take a 5-1 record into the game against the Blue Devils.
Springfield 40, LTS 15
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield girls basketball team had just one practice under its belt since returning from a pause, but the Cosmos cruised to a 40-15 win against Long Trail Tuesday night.
It was the start of five games in nine days for Springfield.
The Cosmos were dominant in the first half, leading 13-0 after one and 21-1 at the half.
"We got contributions from a lot of people," said Springfield coach Pete Peck, noting the team is working on getting its fitness back after the pause.
Macie Stagner had 21 points for Springfield, with 17 coming in the first half. Sephi Steele and Megan Stagner had six points apiece.
LTS was led by Aimee Wildman with five points.
The win put Springfield at 5-2.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Proctor 60, L&G 51
TOWNSHEND — The Proctor boys basketball team was back at full strength but still was only a shadow of what coach Jake Eaton thinks the Phantoms can be in beating Leland & Gray 60-51 on Tuesday night.
"We didn't play very well," Eaton said."We missed a lot of layups.
"We had been decimated by COVID and we looked like a team that had not played together in a long time."
Levi Petit had 19 points to lead Proctor. Bryson Bourn and Carter Crossmon had 17 points.
The Phantoms improved their record to 3-2.
GM 59, Arlington 47
ARLINGTON — The Green Mountain boys basketball team's offense came alive in the second and the Chieftains pushed past Arlington 59-47 Tuesday night.
Green Mountain was down by three after one, but outscored the Eagles 21-14 in the second quarter. The Chieftains put the game away, outscoring Arlington by eight in the fourth quarter.
Everett Mosher led Green Mountain with 19 points, while Branden Rose added 17 points. Rose was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free throw line.
Griff Briggs led Arlington with 13 points, followed by 11 from Joseph McCray and 10 from Jake Morse.
Green Mountain (4-3) hosts West Rutland on Friday.
MVC 87, Westside 20
WEST RUTLAND — The Mid-Vermont Christian boys basketball team cruised to an 87-20 win against West Rutland Tuesday night.
Roman Goeppner had 36 points to lead the Eagles. Joe Roberts had 25 and Abel Goodwin had 22.
David Noel led an undermanned Westside squad with 10 points.
West Rutland (0-9) is at Green Mountain on Friday.
LTS 65, Springfield 34
DORSET — A dominant middle stretch of the game led the Long Trail boys basketball team to a 65-34 win against Division II Springfield at the Long Trail Field House.
The game was tied 5-5 after one quarter, but the Mountain Lions outscored the Cosmos 22-11 in the second and 25-9 in the third to put Springfield away.
LTS guard Tomasz Koc led the Mountain Lions with 20 points, all coming in the second and third quarters with 12 points by the 3-point ball.
Ty Dickerson added 15 points for Long Trail.
Tanner Gintof led Springfield with 11 points and Logan Webster had eight.
Springfield (1-5) is at Mount Anthony on Friday.
Rivendell 75, Mill River 29
NORTH CLARENDON — The Rivendell boys basketball team ran past Mill River 75-29 Tuesday night.
Nate Hoague led Mill River offensively with 19 points.
The Minutemen (1-4) are at Bellows Falls on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.