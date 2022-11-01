FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven is in a girls soccer state final for the first time since 1987 after beating Woodstock 3-1 in the Division III semifinal game on Tuesday at LaPlaca Field.
Talk about sending a message early: The Slaters scored in the first 30 seconds of the game after they executed a play on the opening kickoff.
Coach Teri Perry told her players that she wanted the team to come out strong and that she wanted them to get a shot off within 30 seconds.
Having it land in the net was a bonus.
Elizabeth Love scored it from within the box, a hard, low shot from six yards out that would have been a challenge for any keeper.
Jane Stout was in the net for the Wasps, the third different goalie the Slaters have faced in their three games with Woodstock.
The Slaters took that 1-0 lead into halftime and then padded it with eight minutes remaining on a goal from Ayame Merkel.
Things got dicey for the partisan crowd when Chloe Masillo scored for the Wasps with 5:30 to go.
Thirty seconds later, Lily Briggs knocked in the insurance goal.
Kate Hadwen collected 12 saves for the Slaters and Stout had to make 17 stops.
The Slaters were awarded a penalty kick midway through the second half but Britney Love blasted it over the bar.
"It is the first one she has missed this year," Perry said.
The Slaters will be gunning for the program's first state title at Manchester's Applejack Stadium on Friday at 5 p.m. against Stowe,
GIRLS SOCCER
L&G 4, MSJ 0
TOWNSHEND — Leland & Gray knocked in all of its goals in the first half in defeating Mount St. Joseph 4-0 in Tuesday's Division IV semifinal girls soccer game.
The Rebels will meet Proctor for the state title on Saturday at Manchester's Applejack Stadium at noon.
The Rebels got on top early with Cat Shine scoring less than nine minutes into the game with Maggie Parker earning the assist.
Abigail Emerson cushioned the lead with 22:19 left in the half. Parker notched her second assist by taking the corner kick.
Abby Towle scored the final two goals. Her first was out of a scramble in front of the net with Avery Heiner credited with the assist.
Towle's next goal was a gorgeous shot with her left foot from 30 yards out.
MSJ's Lauren Costales had been on a tear as a goal scorer but the Rebels had a plan to defend her.
"We were very aware of her," L&G coach Joe Towle said. "We did a nice job on her."
Mak Morse was not challenged in authoring the shutout, facing just one shot.
Other Girls Soccer Semifinals Scores: Stowe 2, Lake Region 1; Milton 2, Mount Abraham 1; Rice 2, Montpelier 2 (Rice advances on the PK tiebreaker).
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Castleton 5, Fitchburg 1
CASTLETON — The Castleton University field hockey team advanced to the Little East Conference Championship semifinal round with a 5-1 defeat of Fitchburg State Tuesday afternoon.
The Spartans (12-7) had Emily Harris and Kaitlin Bardellini score two goals apiece as Kimberly McCarthy also tacked on a goal. Harris handed out a pair of assists while Bardellini and Jess Smithson tallied helpers as well. Zoe Martin shot down six shots with just one goal allowed.
After the third drawn corner of the game, the Spartans lit up the scoreboard in British Connection fashion as Smithson hit Harris for the Crondall, England native's record-breaking 31st goal of the season.
In response, the Falcons (10-8) controlled possession to the point where the offense drew five corners in less than a minute. But the Spartan defense and stiffened, giving the midfield a chance to work. Harris attacked Falcon keeper Jenna Morse with a shot, followed by Bardellini who finished the job to make it a 2-0 game.
Fourth quarter proceedings began quietly until the 51st minute when Harris sliced and diced through the defense to retake her position at the top of Division III scoring standings with her 32nd goal of the year.
Tempers began to run high. With six minutes to go, a Falcon player earned a green card followed by another being shown a yellow. Displeasure on the bench led to a red card and Castleton began to exploit the two-man advantage as McCarthy knocked in a pass from Bardellini, extending the lead to 4-1.
Minutes later, Bardellini scored on an assist from Harris to eclipse 100 points, becoming the eighth player in school history to do so and closing the contest with a 5-1 victory.
The Spartans travel to Worcester State on Thursday for semifinal action. Game time is to be determined.
MEN'S SOCCER
RIC 4, Castleton 1
CASTLETON — Castleton University's Gonzalez Arakaza scored to tie Tuesday's Little East Conference playoff game in men's soccer at 1-1, but the rest of the night belonged to Rhode Island College.
RIC pulled away for a 4-1 victory ending the Spartans' season with a record of 7-10-2 and 3-4-1 in the lRC.
RIC advances with a record of 4-7-4 and 2-3-3 in the LEC.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Castleton 2, EastConn 1
CASTLETON — Alexis Billings scored a goal in the 100th minute to push the Castleton University women's soccer team to a 2-1 overtime win against Eastern Connecticut in Tuesday's Little East Conference playoff game.
The Warriors drew first blood, with Ashlyn Rogers scoring in the 42nd minute, before the Spartans responded with a goal from Devyn Beliveau-Gale, assisted by Rachel Medina, in the 57th minute.
Castleton (8-10-1) plays top-seeded Southern Maine in the LEC semifinals.
