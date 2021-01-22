FAIR HAVEN — Fair Haven Union High School announced on Friday that they will be going to remote learning for the week of Jan. 25 and are canceling athletic practices until Feb. 1.
In a statement to the Slate Valley Unified School District, Superintendent Brooke Olsen-Farrell said, “we learned about individuals at Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union High School that have Coronavirus Disease. These individuals were in attendance while contagious. Contact tracing is underway and we are in the process of notifying anyone with possible exposure and sending them home until a final determination on quarantine can be made.”
If conditions allow, those schools will return in-person learning on Feb. 1 and all other schools in the district will operate normally at this time.
AUTO RACING
Bruno back in saddle
Area race fans do not have to wait for the Devil’s Bowl Speedway season opener on May 1. They can whet their appetite on some good old southern racing, Jan. 29-30.
Devil’s Bowl proprietor Mike Bruno and his son Johnny, a Fair Haven Union High School senior, will be racing at the South of the Border Showdown at Lake View Motor Speedway in South Carolina.
Mike, winner of the 1999 Raybestos Rookie of the Year accolade on the Busch North circuit, has not raced in a decade.
He took time off from racing to focus on upgrading Devil’s Bowl.
Johnny is the track champion at Devil’s Bowl in the Limited Sportsman Division and is moving up to the Sportsman Modified.
North Bennington’s Marty Kelly will also be racing down south. He will be competing at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida.
SNOW SPORTS
Weekend events
LAHTI, Finland — Stratton Mountain T2 Elite skier Jessie Diggins recently became the first North American to win the grueling eight-stage Tour de Ski.
This weekend the U.S. squad will attempt to carry that hot streak to Lahti, Finland for weekend racing. Saturday’s format will be a 15k skiathlon for the women and a 30k skiathlon for the men. Sunday will feature a 4x5k women’s relay and a 4x7.5k men’s relay.
Diggins is the overall World Cup leader with 932 points. Russia’s Yulia Stupak is second with 802 points, while U.S. skier Rosie Brennan (794) is third.
Not far behind for the U.S. are Hailey Swirbul (20th, 246 points), Peru’s Sophie Caldwell Hamilton (26th, 152 points) and Landgrove’s Katharine Ogden (36th, 98 points). Teammate Julia Kern is 37th with 97 points, while Craftsbury’s Caitlin Patterson is 61st with 21 points. Hannah Halvorsen has 16 points and is 66th overall.
In the men’s standings, former Middlebury College star Simi Hamilton is 42nd with 90 points and former University of Vermont skier Scott Patterson is 67th with 33 points.
Okemo Mountain School’s Joey Okesson will be in the snowboard halfpipe final on Saturday.
It will be his first final in only his fourth World Cup outing. In Thursday’s qualifying, he put down a run that scored him 74 points.
Rutland High product Chloe Levins will be part of the U.S. biathlon team competing in the 4x7.5k mixed relay in Arber, Germany on Saturday.
Levins finished 31st in Friday’s women’s 7.5k sprint competition and 19th in the 12.5k short individual on Wednesday.
