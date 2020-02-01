ST. JOHNSBURY — Fair Haven junior Nathan Stone set a personal record in shot put Saturday afternoon in the Slaters' meet at St. Johnsbury.
Stone's toss of 12.66 meters bested second-place Ryan Reed of Hartford, who had a 11.92-meter throw. Stone was also second in weight throw
Teammate Furi Roy finished in seventh in weight throw and ninth in shot put.
In high jump, Springfield's Cadence Wheeler finished first with a jump of 1.85 meters.
The Fair Haven boys finished second as a team behind St. Johnsbury.
On the girls side, the Cosmos' Haley Gibbons' 1.32-meter jump was good for third in high jump.
Fair Haven's Janelle Kitchen was 12th in shot put and weight throw.
BOYS BASKETBALL
St. Johnsbury 68, Rutland 62
ST. JOHNSBURY — Rutland's trip into the Northeast Kingdom turned into a longer ride home with the Raiders enduring a 68-62 loss to St. Johnsbury in a Division I boys basketball matchup on Saturday.
Rutland falls to 7-7 and the Hilltoppers are 10-4.
Rice 59, Burr and Burton 46
MANCHESTER — The Burr and Burton boys basketball team dropped a 59-46 game to Rice Saturday afternoon.
BBA hung with Rice early but costly turnovers were the difference in the second half.
Rice went out to a 13-9 lead after one and maintained a four-point lead at the half.
Michel Ndayishimiye scored 26 of the 27 first half points and finished with 36.
Rice stretched the lead to seven after three and built on from there.
Burr and Burton was led by Madox Mathews with 11 points.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Castleton 73, RIC 61
CASTLETON — Following the lead of its female counterparts, the Castleton men's basketball team upset Rhode Island College 73-61 Saturday night.
The Spartans led by 11 points at the half and held of the Anchorman attack in the second half to pull out the win.
Remy Brown led Castleton with 23 points, while Demauriaye Smith added 19.
A trio of RIC players reached double figures, led by Tim Deng with 16 points.
Castleton improves to 3-17 and travels to Western Connecticut on Saturday.
WOMEN'S HOCKEY
Castleton 1, UMass Boston 1
BOSTON — The Castleton University women's ice hockey team wrapped up its regular season road schedule Saturday afternoon with a 1-1 overtime tie against UMass Boston in New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) action at Edward T. Barry Ice Rink.
The Spartans (10-8-3, 7-3-2 NEHC) fell behind in the first period as the Beacons (11-8-2, 7-5-1 NEHC) took a 1-0 lead at the 13:15 mark of the period.
With both teams skating 4-on-4, Kelsey Ryan collected the puck in the neutral zone, maneuvered her way around the Spartan goal, took on four defenders, and pushed a backhand shot past goaltender Alexis Kalm to give the Beacons the lead.
After a scoreless second period, the Spartans evened the scoring at the 7:10 mark of the third period. Sophia Vingi, tallying her third goal of the season, received a pass from Samantha Munroe right in front of the Beacons' net and buried a shot over the right shoulder of goaltender Caty Flagg.
In overtime, the Spartans had a chance to win the game. The Beacons were called for a tripping penalty and the Spartans had a power play opportunity with about three minutes remaining. The Spartans had multiple shooting opportunities but failed to score as Flagg kept the game tied.
With the tie, the Spartans earned a point in the NEHC standings and are now tied for second-place with Southern Maine with 16 points apiece.
Castleton returns to Spartan Arena Friday, February 7 for its 12th-annual Pink the Rink Game at 7 p.m. The team will be partnering once again with the Rutland Regional Medical Center's Foley Cancer Center to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research.
MEN'S HOCKEY
UMass Boston 6, Castleton 3
BOSTON — A rough start for the Castleton men's hockey team made the difference in a 6-3 loss to UMass Boston Saturday afternoon.
The Beacons' Jake Adkins scored off a Zack Bross assist to put UMB ahead.
Nick Gravina scored on a Troy Taylor assist to knot the game, but the Beacons responded with a pair of goals to go up 3-1 after one.
UMB's Nolan Redler made it 4-1 early in the second period, but Conner Rider scored a power play goal and Jacob Erwin added a score to cut the Beacon lead to one.
Redler and Derek Caruso scored in the third to put the game away.
Sam Best made 31 saves in the winning effort for UMB, while Brandon Collett had 47 saves for Castleton.
The Spartans drop to 5-15-2 and host No. 1 Norwich on Saturday.
WRESTLING
Castleton 21, Western New England 16
CASTLETON — The Castleton University wrestling team overcame a 10-point deficit Friday night, winning four of the final five bouts to collect a 21-16 win over Western New England University in front of a raucous crowd at Glenbrook Gym.
Castleton improves to 14-7 in dual matches this season with the win, while WNE falls to 9-7.
Castleton received individual victories from Nick Camacho, Michael Angers, Chance LaPier, Mitchell LaFlam and Joseph Galusha in the win.
The night began with four consecutive decisions in the first four bouts, with the Golden Bears taking a 9-3 lead through the 149-pound class.
Nicholas Arborio, the No. 3 125-pounder in the New England Wrestling Association, defeated fifth-ranked Joseph Valentino in an 8-2 decision to open the night.
Camacho knotted it up at 3-3 with an 8-3 decision of his own, before Antonio Pallaria dropped a 5-3 decision to Justin DeLucia — the No. 6 141-pounder the NEWA.
Alex Starr, ranked seventh in the NEWA at 149, capped the run of decisions with a 5-2 victory of Cqari Bacote, putting Western New England ahead 9-3.
WNE's Ryan Monteiro, the NEWA's top 157-pounder, cruised to a 13-5 win via major decision over Cooper Fleming, pushing the Golden Bears' lead to 13-3, but Angers responded with a pin for the Spartans at 165 to draw the Spartans closer at 13-9.
LaPier backed up Angers' pin with a 9-5 decision in the first sudden-victory period, making it 13-12 WNE, but the reigning National Champion at 184 pounds—John Boyle—broke Castleton's brief winning streak with a 7-2 decision over Jason Hoffman, pushing Western New England's lead back to four, 16-12.
LaFlam stepped to the mat with a chance to tie or give Castleton the lead, and deliver he did. Leading the 197-pound bout midway through the second period against the No. 8 wrestler in the NEWA, LaFlam gave the Spartans an 18-16 lead with a pin against Daniel Price at the 4:08 mark.
The two-point lead was not enough to guarantee the Spartans victory, however, with the heavyweight bout turning into a winner-take-all matchup.
Galusha picked up a first-period takedown to go ahead 2-0, and earned a third point for an escape in the second period. He capped the match with a point for riding time to claim a 4-0 decision over Chase LaRusso and seal the victory for Castleton, 21-16.
